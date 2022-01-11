ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Equifax (NYSE:EFX), a leading information solutions provider in credit risk, recently held its investor day event (the first since the 2017 cybersecurity event), featuring an upbeat view of the operating backdrop post-2017 breach, as well as the range of growth levers at its disposal. In particular, the EWS (“Equifax Workforce Solutions”) business remains the key driver – faster growth here should not only boost the top-line but also margins as the company looks to hit its 39% margin target by fiscal 2025. While the updated margin target was slightly below the prior 36-40% framework range, this was likely due to some conservatism by management in anticipation of continued mortgage headwinds into fiscal 2023 and the fact that the full benefits from the cloud transformation will only be recognized upon migration post-2023. However, with the ongoing shift to the cloud likely to drive an acceleration in product innovation and the broadened offerings significantly expanding the addressable market opportunity, I see plenty of upside to the medium-term financial targets. While shares have outperformed in recent months, the current above-average valuation seems warranted in light of the structurally higher growth trajectory and the potential for accelerated new product innovation ahead.

Updated Financial Targets Outline the Medium-Term Earnings Growth Path

At its latest investor day, Equifax outlined a new financial framework calling for 7-10% annual organic growth and 100-200bps of M&A contribution, culminating in an 8-12% per year revenue growth target into fiscal 2025. Notably, the organic growth guidance is a step up from the prior 6-10% target framework, with most of the top-line contribution coming from EWS. Margin-wise, management has guided to +50bps of expansion annually, which, put together, equates to 12-16% adj EPS growth. Most of the margin benefit will come from operating leverage, tech transformation benefits, and savings from decommissioning legacy systems, resulting in a c. 39% adj EBITDA margin target for fiscal 2025. Considering Equifax sustained c. 36% margins pre-2017 (i.e., before the data breach), the margin target seems well within reach. And with the expense savings from the cloud migration only just starting to roll through (note Equifax had previously guided to $125 million of opex savings or c. 250bps of margin with its EFX 2020 Plan), I see a clear upside bias to the bottom-line targets.

EWS Remains the Crown Jewel

Unsurprisingly, EWS is the key to achieving its medium to longer-term growth ambitions – management has set an impressive 13-15% segment growth target (a significant step up from the historical 9-11% framework) on the back of the EWS' multiple growth levers as well as its leadership in income and employment verification. Key drivers include new product innovation, higher pricing, and expansion into higher growth verticals such as Talent and Government Services (current growth rate at double that of Equifax’s financial businesses). Also worth noting is the growing data moat– while EWS has historically led on income and employment data, the addition of education data (130 million degrees) and incarceration records (170 million) opens up an extensive growth runway ahead. And with non-farm payroll penetration still at c. 60%, EFX could leverage its employer services to gain an even firmer foothold in the space while also adding to its growing data hub with Gig/1099 (currently 40-50 million) and pension records (currently at 30 million), as well as internationally with payroll processors.

Balance Sheet Flexibility Supports Capital Allocation

With the near-term FCF conversion guidance of c. 95% ($1 billion in fiscal 2022 FCF at the midpoint) is set to accelerate to 100% heading into fiscal 2025, the balance sheet deleveraging is well on track. The current run-rate already implies a 3.2x debt to EBITDA ratio, which should bode well for its BBB credit rating. Therefore, assuming Equifax generates $1.6 billion of FCF in fiscal 2025 (or $1.4 billion after dividends) and adds $500 million of that to its balance sheet (in line with its 2.5x leverage target), this would imply a massive c. $1.9 billion of capital available to be deployed. In turn, this leaves plenty of room for the guided $0.75-$1 billion of M&A spend (equivalent to 1-2% growth contribution) while also maintaining the dividend and ramping up share repurchases. While the M&A target is a step down from the c. $3 billion spent in fiscal 2021, I view a more disciplined approach as a key positive, especially with closest peer TransUnion (TRU) shares underperforming in recent months following dilutive and unfocused acquisitions like Neustar and Sontiq. Finally, the lower % spend on capex at 7.5% by fiscal 2025 (vs. 9.5% in fiscal 2021) should boost the FCF conversion, but with the dollar amount still higher, there should be more than sufficient funding available for new product investments ahead.

Final Take

Overall, Equifax’s new management continued its momentum at the latest investor day event, highlighting a promising new longer-term framework and a range of growth initiatives to get there. The key remains the high growth, margin accretive EWS, which is set to expand to 50% of the portfolio over the medium term, driving overall top and bottom-line outperformance. Furthermore, the ongoing transition to the cloud is also set to unlock incremental cost savings and drive an accelerated pace of product innovation ahead. On the back of a structurally higher growth and margin trajectory, Equifax shares appear poised for the next leg of value creation, and even at the current above-average valuation, I remain bullish.