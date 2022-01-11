Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

In this analysis of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) (UDC), we analysed the OLED materials market, where UDC competes in, and determined many competitive threats in this fragmented market. It must also compete against subsidiaries of its own key customers, such as Samsung SDI (OTCPK:SSDIY) and LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF). We next examined its licensing agreements with key customers which we believe could be a risk despite the agreement extensions of LG and BOE Technology, if Samsung decides not to extend its agreement which is set to expire in 2022. Lastly, we highlighted the rising commodity prices of iridium and ruthenium as a risk for its future profitability. That said, we believe the OLED market growth driven by the rising penetration of OLED in TVs and smartphones which may bode well for the overall market. Overall, we valued the company based on a DCF valuation and find the company fairly valued.

Competitive Threats in Fragmented OLED Materials Market

Based on its annual report, the company supplies phosphorescent emitters and host materials to its display panel customers including Samsung and LG. It relies on PPG (PPG) as an exclusive manufacturer for its PHOLED emitter materials. In the chart below, we provided an overview of the company’s supply chain. We characterized it as a chemicals company instead of a semiconductor company as it competes in the OLED materials market against competitors in the chemicals industry. At the start of the chain, PPG manufactures the OLED materials which is then sold to UDC. UDC develops the OLED materials, which is then supplied to semiconductor customers producing the OLED display panels with its materials such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and LG Display (LPL), which are in turn supplied to the tech hardware industry such as smartphone and TV makers. As both Samsung and LG are also some of the key manufacturers of smartphones and TVs, we believe that their bargaining power is very high.

Based on the chart below from OLED NET, the company competes against several competitors and has a market share of 19.7%. Despite it being the market leader, the market is highly fragmented and competitive. Not only does it compete against larger chemical players, but it also competes against chemical subsidiaries of its two key customers Samsung and LG through Samsung SDI and LG Chemical. Moreover, Samsung acquired Novaled in 2013, thus its total market share in 2019 including Novaled is 17.9%, trailing UDC.

According to its annual report, the company supplies proprietary PHOLED emitter materials for its customers OLED products. However, the company has explained the risk of competitors developing PHOLED material designs in the following excerpt:

Source: UDC

Furthermore, there are three generations of OLED emitter materials. The first generation is based on fluorescence, the second-generation uses PHOLED, and the third generation is TADF. In terms of TADF development, there are many other companies besides UDC pursuing TADF, which include Kyulux, Cynora, Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK:IDKOY).

We projected the company's Material Sales segment growth in 2021 based on its prorated Q1 to Q3 results followed by its 5-year average growth rate of 23.9% in 2022 and tapering down by 3% per year beyond 2022 until 2025 as we expect greater competition.

Revenue Segments ($ '000s) 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Material sales 153,204 243,413 229,749 310,473 384,542 464,745 547,734 629,109 Growth (%) -23.50% 58.88% -5.61% 35.14% 23.9% 20.9% 17.9% 14.9%

Overall, we believe that the company could face greater competitive threats in the OLED materials market due to the fragmented OLED materials market where it competes against larger players in the chemical industry and subsidiaries of its key customers including LG and Samsung. Based on our supply chain, the company supplies to customers with high bargaining power in the semiconductor industry. We believe that its customers could decide to pursue stronger development of OLED materials to streamline its supply chain by reducing its reliance on many players in between the supply chain which could affect the company’s revenue growth outlook. In addition, we believe that the development of future generation TADF OLED materials from other companies may also pose greater competitive threats to the company.

Risk of Agreement with Samsung Expiring

Based on its annual report, the company derives 43.15% of revenues from royalty and licensing fees in 2020. It enters into licensing agreements with its customers including Samsung Display, LG Display and BOE. In the following except, it describes the nature of the licensing agreements where its customers pay licensing and royalties for its customer's sale of OLED products using its technologies and patents.

Source: UDC

These customer relationships are significant as Samsung Display, LG Display and BOE accounts for a large portion of the OLED display market. These 3 customers account for more than 90% of the market share by revenue, according to UBI research. Samsung Display, LG Display and BOE account for up to 84% of UDC’s revenue in FY20. This presents a concentration risk to UDC as any of them terminating their agreement with UDC could result in huge revenue loss for UDC, especially Samsung Display and LG Display. In addition, a high concentration of customers also means high bargaining power of customers.

Regarding LG, the company’s previous agreement was signed in 2015 with an expiry in 2022. Recently, it has extended its agreement with the company for 5 years but without disclosure of the terms. In the previous agreement, the patent license agreement “provides LG Display a non-exclusive, royalty bearing portfolio license to make and sell OLED displays” under its patent portfolio. BOE has also extended its agreement with UDC. However, in the case of Samsung, the company entered into a patent license agreement in 2018 until 2022 but with an option to extend for 2 additional years.

We projected its royalty and licensing revenue growth in 2021 based on prorated Q1 to Q3 results followed by its 5-year average of 25.2% in 2022 but tapering down by 3% per year to 16.2% in 2025 as a conservative assumption.

Revenue Segments ($ '000s) 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Royalty and license fees 80,644 150,022 185,054 217,383 272,237 332,765 396,769 461,179 Growth (%) -36.25% 86.03% 23.35% 17.47% 25.2% 22.2% 19.2% 16.2%

We believe that the extension of the licensing agreements with its key customers including LG and BOE bodes well for the company. However, we believe that if Samsung decides not to extend its agreement, it could have a significant impact (up to 41% of revenue). As mentioned above, Samsung has two chemical subsidiaries in the form of Samsung SDI and Novaled, therefore, we believe that Samsung could pursue more aggressive development of OLED materials and may reduce its dependence on UDC.

Rising Commodity Costs

The production of PHOLED emitter materials requires precious metals such as iridium, ruthenium and platinum. In the past few years, iridium and ruthenium prices have risen sharply as shown in the charts below. Based on Statista, iridium prices have increased by 538% from $400 in 2013 to $2550 in 2020.

Source: Statista

Ruthenium Price

Source: TTI

The risk for the company is that it enters into supply agreements with its customers and passing cost increase to its customers may be difficult as explained by its CFO in the following quote from the earnings briefing.

We have said that all of our long-term contracts have pricing built into those contracts. So we don't -- customers want prices to go down, but we have it built in versus -- and we've made want them to go up, but we can't do either one because we have contracts for the materials that when we started the contract that we were selling are built in, whether it's red and green. -Sid Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Hence, we believe that the price movements of commodity prices may pose a risk to the company as its management explained the nature of its business with long-term contracts. Additionally, we believe it faces high bargaining power from key customers as mentioned earlier and we expect its customers to be able to squeeze its margins as costs increases. Thus, we believe that this may affect its profitability if the price movements of commodities for PHOLED moves in an adverse favour for the company.

Risk: Increasing OLED Penetration in Smartphones and TVs

According to Research and Markets, the global OLED Display market was valued at $36.71 bln in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 14.57% until 2026. According to estimates from Omdia, the OLED TV shipments is expected to increase by 87% by 2025 from 2020.

Source: Omdia

From Omdia, the TV market consists of 6 different types of display technology. The total OLED TVs* is made up of OLED TVs and QD OLED TVs. In total, OLED TV shipments are expected to have an average growth rate of 25.1% until 2025 which is higher compared to -0.6% for the total TV shipments resulting in an expected increase in OLED penetration.

TV Shipments Growth % 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F OLED TV 10.0% 30.3% 46.5% 6.3% 6.0% 18.3% 28.6% Standard LCD TV 11.4% -8.3% -5.0% -0.7% -6.3% -4.5% -10.0% Quantum Dot TV (QLED) 122.2% 33.3% 37.5% 9.1% 16.7% 7.1% 33.3% QD OLED TV 200.0% 33.3% 50.0% 16.7% Mini LED Backlight LCD TV 300.0% 75.0% 77.1% 71.8% 38.5% 35.6% 32.0% Micro LED TV 200.0% 566.7% 100.0% 150.0% Total TV -0.3% -5.9% -0.7% 3.4% -1.5% 1.2% -0.1% Total OLED TVs* 10.0% 30.3% 51.2% 12.3% 8.2% 21.5% 27.1% OLED Penetration % of Total TV 1.03% 1.14% 1.57% 2.39% 2.60% 2.86% 3.43% 4.37%

Source: Omdia, Khaveen Investments

Additionally, based on data from Omdia and the IDC, the forecasted average growth rate of OLED smartphones is 9.7% compared to 1.4% for the total smartphone shipments from 2020 to 2025 which results in an expected rise in the OLED penetration for smartphones.

OLED Smartphone Forecasts 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F OLED Smartphone Shipment ('mln') 471 457 612 677 715 753 794 Growth % -3.0% 33.9% 10.6% 5.6% 5.3% 5.4% Total Smartphone Shipment ('mln') 1,478 1,331 1,380 1,432 1,484 1,537 1,593 Growth % -9.9% 3.7% 3.8% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% OLED penetration % of Total Smartphone 31.86% 34.33% 44.35% 47.26% 48.18% 48.98% 49.85%

Source: Omdia, IDC

According to OLED Info, there are several advantages of OLED compared to LCD as seen in the following excerpt.

Source: OLED Info

In comparison, MicroLEDs could have the same contrast as OLED but with higher brightness. However, MicroLED is highly costly with Samsung’s MicroLED TV costing $156,000 when it launched in South Korea. Furthermore, the cost of OLED panels has declined and the price gap between OLED display panels and LCD has reduced in 2021 at $510 compared to $555 in the prior year while LCD displays were $200 compared to $115 in the year before.

Source: Omdia

On the whole, we believe that the company stands to benefit as a company focused on the OLED market with the expected growth of the market with increasing penetration rates in smartphones and TVs. We believe that the advantages of OLED in terms of better image quality than LCD and the reducing price gap between OLED and LCD to be the drivers of the market growth.

Valuation

UDC’s revenue has been growing with an average rate of 35.6% for the past 10 years. Its 10-year average gross and net margins are 64.1% and 24.1% respectively and have increased as the revenue grew.

Source: UDC, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, its average FCF margin is -8.9% for the past 10 years. In 2019, it invested $208 mln in marketable and equity securities and recorded proceeds of $391 mln in 2020.

Source: UDC, Khaveen Investments

To value the company, we used a DCF valuation as we expect the company to have positive FCF. For our terminal value, we calculated an average EV/EBITDA based on selected competitors in the OLED materials market to obtain an average of 18.72x.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

We projected its revenues according to its segments in 2021 based on prorated Q1 to Q3 results. Beyond 2021, we used its 5-year average growth rate tapering down by 3% per year for both Material its Contract research services segment, we used its 5-year average growth rate. In total, we project an average growth rate of 21.3% through 2025 for the company.

Revenue Forecasts ($ '000s) 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Material sales 153,204 243,413 229,749 310,473 384,542 464,745 547,734 629,109 Growth (%) -23.50% 58.88% -5.61% 35.14% 23.9% 20.9% 17.9% 14.9% Royalty and license fees 80,644 150,022 185,054 217,383 272,237 332,765 396,769 461,179 Growth (%) -36.25% 86.03% 23.35% 17.47% 25.2% 22.2% 19.2% 16.2% Contract research services 13,566 11,742 14,064 15,181 18,183 21,779 26,086 31,244 Growth (%) 52.99% -13.45% 19.78% 7.94% 19.8% 19.8% 19.8% 19.8% Total 247,414 405,177 428,867 543,037 674,962 819,289 970,588 1,121,533 Total Growth % -26.3% 63.8% 5.8% 26.6% 24.3% 21.4% 18.5% 15.6%

Source: UDC, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 14.7% (company’s WACC), our model shows an upside of -1.55%.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To conclude, we analysed the OLED market growth and identified the rising penetration of OLED displays in TVs and smartphones and highlighted the advantages of OLED to LCD with better image quality and the reducing price gap between OLED and LCD displays. Furthermore, we analysed the company’s competition in the fragmented OLED market where we believe its competition with its key customers Samsung and LG could present a risk if they pursue aggressive OLED material development. Lastly, we highlighted the licensing agreement extension risk of Samsung set to expire in 2022. We believe that if Samsung decides to instead develop OLED materials, the company’s revenue growth could be significantly impacted. Taking into account of its high EV/EBITDA compared to competitors and a high discount rate, we obtained a DCF valuation with -1.55% upside, as we anticipate its revenue growth to slow to a forward 5-year average of 21.3% compared to its past 10-year average growth of 35.6%. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a target price of $162.18.