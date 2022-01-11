Origin Materials' John Bissell And Rich Riley - Carbon Negative Materials

Jan. 11, 2022
Summary

  • Origin Materials is a carbon-negative materials company that has developed a way to turn carbon found in biomass into useful materials, including plant-based PET plastics.
  • Co-CEOs John Bissell and Rich Riley on wide array of sectors making sustainability and net-zero goals a top priority and how that is driving their success.
  • Plans to keep up with enormous demand, including building additional plants in 2022 and 2023.
  • 3:09 - Origin Material's (NASDAQ:ORGN) technology, the science of converting various materials into a wide variety of carbon-negative materials. What are PET plastics?
  • 5:23 - The global pursuit of sustainability and Origin's primary sources of revenue.
  • 9:50 - How Origin Materials plans to keep up with demand.
  • 11:59 - Origins customer base and partnerships, including PepsiCo (PEP) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).
  • 18:19 - Competition and barriers to entry.
  • 26:28 - Stock performance during Q3 and Q4.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
