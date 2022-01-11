ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Marqeta

Among the reasons to buy this 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 stock is that it is a first mover and leader in modernizing the card issuing process to service the needs of not just traditional banks but also providing a platform that gives many of the new, innovative companies coming to market a way to offer payment card products to their customers without having to deal directly with a traditional bank.

Investors that choose to buy Marqeta (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MQ) are betting on an accelerating shift to digital payments raising the payments volume across Marqeta's platform, which uses a usage-based revenue model. The overall TAM of payments industry that Marqeta expects to disrupt has been estimated at $45 trillion with expectations that it will grow to $80 trillion by 2030. Marqeta does, however, have competition from both new entrants and legacy competitors but according to Marqeta, they have a substantial lead over both legacy competitors and new entrants. Even when considering competition in the market, the TAM is so enormous that Marqeta really only needs a small slice of market share to become significantly larger than its current $8.29B market cap.

What does Marqeta do?

The way the payments industry used to work 20 years ago was when a consumer used a debit/credit card at a merchant, the merchants bank would process the transaction and submit it to one of the card networks like Visa or Mastercard and the card network would then submit the transaction to the card holder's issuing bank. If the consumer's bank approved the transaction, then funds from the consumer would travel over the card network back to the merchant's bank and the merchant's bank would then credit the merchant's bank account. The following is a pictorial representation of a transaction.

The internet has radically changed payments over the last 20 years from traditional payments made with a physical card to a variety of new ways to make digital payments that include online-based purchases, mobile wallets, mobile payment service apps, crypto-payment products, virtual cards, and tokenization. Marqeta was developed to cater to some of these new types of digital payment forms.

The following pictorial representation is how Marqeta essentially reinvented payments on the issuers side. Previously, all the backend work for transactions from the consumer had to go through an issuing bank that used software from one of the legacy software players like Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV). The Marqeta platform disintermediates and takes on the back-end function of an issuing bank's software and allows innovative digital companies like a Square (NYSE: SQ) or a DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) to focus on interactions with their customers on the front-end, while Marqeta focuses on the back-end work necessary to do things like issue a physical or virtual debit/credit card (Marqeta has only just recently entered the credit space) or generate a tokenized payment. or perform other digital payment services. From the consumers point of view, it looks like a company like Square has issued their own virtual debit or credit card and the consumer remains unaware of the back-end work of Marqeta. The following is an illustration of Marqeta's modern card issuing platform.

The above business model mostly attracts the business of disruptive companies that want to build digital payment services into their products. The major advantage of Marqeta's business model is that it gives their customers deep control over the entire payment process, which is often necessary to help prevent fraud. Companies like DoorDash, Instacart (Private: ICART), Uber (NYSE: UBER), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and even Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are existing customers of Marqeta that are examples of the types of companies that Marqeta tends to attract.

Currently, Marqeta processes less than 1% of the world's transactions within an estimated Total Addressable Market ("TAM") of $45 trillion globally. Over the long-term, as cash transactions become less common and the volume of digital payments rises, Marqeta gains an enormous tailwind to its financial results in such areas as total processing volume (TPV) and revenues.

Marqeta Competitors

Marqeta has both legacy competitors and new fintech entrants in the space. Some of Marqeta's legacy competitors include Fiserv, FIS (NYSE: FIS), Wex (NYSE: WEX) and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN). Some of the newer entrants include Dwolla (Private), YapStone (Private), PaySimple (private), CURO (NYSE: CURO), Boost Payment Solutions (Private), Payroc (Private), Galileo Financial Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Sila (Private)

Marqeta believes they have an advantage over both legacy competitors and new entrants. Compared to new entrants, Marqeta has significant first mover and scale advantages. Compared to legacy players, Marqeta also has first mover advantages which shows up in the ability to deliver a more innovative platform that has the means to deliver services for clients at a speed that legacy card issuers currently cannot match. Marqeta can get customers started within a matter of weeks, in contrast to some legacy competitor's software, which can often take months and even sometimes years to set up. Even some traditional banks have recognized Marqeta's speed and innovation advantage, which is why JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has chosen Marqeta to create virtual credit cards and tokenization products very recently.

We see new entrants entering in the market. We see existing entrants, whether they've been here for four years or two years, still attempting to scratch the surface in regards to what we created. We have magic over here. We'll continue to do that and continue to grow the business. Source: CEO Jason Gardner - Marqeta Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Four key strategic pillars to growth

The Marqeta CEO identified four key pillars for growth moving forward in the latest earnings call, which investors should pay close attention to. These four pillars are:

Adding new customers

Expanding and growing relationships with existing customer base

Broadening the company's global reach

Expanding the company's ecosystem, product offering and partnership network

Of the four pillars, the one that Marqeta investors should pay the most attention to in the near term is "Adding new customers". One glaring weakness Marqeta has is customer concentration. Currently, Square makes up most of Marqeta's revenues. In the latest quarter, Square's concentration decreased from 72% in Q3 of 2020 to 68% in Q3 of 2021. The reduction in concentration was driven by both new customer additions to the Marqeta platform and expansion within the existing customers as they add additional programs in volume.

Marqeta needs to continue making progress in adding new customers because if Square ever decides to build an in-house version of Marqeta or decides to switch to a competitor, then the stock of Marqeta would likely take a significant dive. I strongly suspect that after the hype of the IPO faded and everyone sobered up, that both analysts and investors began factoring in Marqeta's significant concentration risk into the valuation. Diversification would go a long way in helping to expand Marqeta's valuation multiple.

Trends in Marqeta Favor

The Marqeta CEO also identified five trends that are providing a tailwind for the company's growth. These five trends are:

The Shift to Digital Payments is Accelerating

Software and Payments are Converging

The Experience Economy is Driven by Developers who Need Modern Platforms

Trust in New Payment Technology is Expanding

The Rise of Globalization, the Gig Economy, and Open Data

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge surge in demand for contactless payments that will not likely go away after the pandemic ends. This demand for contactless payments also has been accelerated the shift from cash to digital options, which is a shift that strongly favors Marqeta's "Modern Issuer" business model.

Marqeta operates in a very similar way as a Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO), except where Twilio offers a communication platform via APIs, Marqeta instead offers a payments platform via APIs that enables developers to integrate payment functions within new programs or apps.

If people are wondering why all of Marqeta's legacy competitors can't simply just copy Marqeta's features in order to access the same payment trends, well, the fact is that many of the competitors are already copying or attempting to copy Marqeta. However, to gain business with many of these new cloud native companies operating in the Experience Economy, it is now more necessary than ever for companies to market to developers, rather than market to some C-suite executive like the CTO. These days, it is often the company that builds the largest developer community that wins the most business. It is notoriously hard to win over a developer to a new platform or tool and that might be a problem that many of Marqeta's competitors might encounter, as they attempt to catch up to Marqeta.

The most successful platform companies like Twilio, will often spend enormous amounts of time and energy attracting and catering to developers over a multi-year period. Marqeta has spent a decade building up its developer community, which has turned into a first mover competitive advantage for Marqeta that is currently in the process of becoming a switching costs moat among developers as Marqeta is starting to become a favorite tool to enable different payment features within the new programs or applications that these developers are building.

One measure of a moat is a metric called Dollar Based Net Revenue Retention (DBNRR). Generally, when a company has a DBNRR of above 130%, it is considered an elite company. At the time of Marqeta's IPO, its DBNRR was 200% for both 2019 and 2020, which is an awfully strong number that indicates that not only is the company likely retaining most of its clients, but its customers are paying on average 100% more than the prior period.

Marqeta Q3 2021 Earnings

Marqeta's Q3 2021 TPV rose 60% YoY to $27.6 billion. Net revenues grew 56% YoY to $132 million and after seeing those numbers, this is where many investors began becoming cautious about the company because these numbers show a possible trend of decelerating revenue growth and decelerating TPV growth. Over the last several quarters, revenue growth declined from 123% in Q1 2021 down to 56% in Q3 and TPV has also decelerated from 167% YoY in Q1 2021 down to 60% YoY in Q3.

The company considers TPV as a key indicator of the market adoption of the platform, the growth of the business, and it can also show customer usage trends. So, many investors don't view decelerating TPV as a good thing and this is likely some of the reason that the stock has been declining recently.

Technically, however, Marqeta beat consensus analyst revenue estimates of $119.2M by recording $131.5M in revenues. The stock initially rose 12% premarket the day after earnings were released by beating estimates on both the top-line and bottom-line but the stock eventually ended the day down 5% as the market reassessed the report. It is obvious that the market didn't like this earnings report because the stock is down 37% since earnings were released.

Marqeta reported a gross margin of 45% after payouts to the card networks and the issuing bank for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This is up from 42% in the same quarter of 2020. The company attributes the gross margin increase to a Card Network Incentive contract that was amended in the third quarter of 2021, which will result in higher incentives to Marqeta going forward and which provided a $2 million catch-up benefit in the third quarter of 2021. This all had the effect of reducing the cost of revenues. Excluding this onetime benefit, the gross margin would have been 43% in the quarter. From what I am able to understand, Card Network Incentives are offered by networks like Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Visa (NYSE: V) to companies that transfer specific volumes of money over their networks. The more volume that Marqeta is able to send a card network's way, the more these incentives could go up, therefore Marqeta is able to achieve economies of scale as they gain more volume in TPV and funnel it through credit card networks.

A major reason that the company currently has below average gross margins for a tech/payments company is because Marqeta's business model involves payouts to card networks and issuing banks. These payouts are variable because of different factors that can change Marqeta's take rate from quarter to quarter.

As we discussed during our second quarter call, our margins can vary quarter-to-quarter as interchange and network fees can vary considerably by merchant, MCC code, transaction type, card present or not and the like. Therefore, rather than pay too-strict attention to quarterly gross margin results, we maintain that we remain committed to our long-term gross margin target of between 40% and 45%. Source: CFO Tripp Faix - Marqeta Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Tanay Jaipuria in his S-1 breakdown, estimates that Marqeta's gross margins could potentially max out at 55% when the company is at full scale, which would be above where legacy competitor Fiserv is today on the following chart of Marqeta's legacy competitor's gross margins. Investing in Marqueta involves believing that the company can eventually achieve enough TPV to attain economies of scale. However, things like decelerating TPV and revenue growth rates creates both uncertainty and pushes the break-even point for the company further out.

The Statement of Operations shown below displays the compensation and benefits costs under operating expenses, instead of hiding them within the R&D and SG&A expenses like most companies do. The compensation and benefits line item are costs related to employee salaries and benefits packages. In Q3, compensation and benefits came out to be $81.22 million or 62% of revenue. Stock options was $22.18 million or 16.80% of revenue. In order for Marqeta to become GAAP profitable, the company must get these employee costs under control or at least grow them at a slower rate than the revenue growth, in order to gain some operating leverage. Investors should monitor these costs in future reports.

The third quarter was Marqeta's largest hiring quarter in company history with 77 net new hires from a quarter-over-quarter perspective. As of the end of the quarter, Marqeta had a total of 696 employees. The more rapidly that Marqeta adds employees, the more compensation and benefits costs go up.

Source: Marqeta: Q3 2021 Earnings release

Source: Marqeta 10-Q

Q3 operating expenses totaled $104.71 million. Loss from operations was $45.64. Operating margin was -34.70%

Q3 GAAP Net loss increased 272% year-over-year to $45.7 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats analyst expectations by $0.09. These above results were driven by the increase in gross profit, offset by an increase in compensation, benefits and technology expenses. Marqeta is in growth mode and is currently not shy about investing in their employees and investing in R&D for the platform. This might be good for the platform long term but in a rising interest rate environment, investors could punish the stock for being unprofitable and not making moves toward profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $4.9 million compared to positive $686,000 in the comparable quarter of 2020. The company attributes the change to compensation-related costs, excluding stock-based compensation which increased 61% from the same quarter of 2020.

With the Fed likely to raise interest rates over the course of 2022 to fight off inflation, the market has decidedly moved into "Risk Off" mode and unprofitable growth stocks that show decelerating revenue growth are likely to be unable to maintain high valuations and Marqeta's valuation has been cut in half since the beginning of November. Marqeta's early November PS was actually fairly high relative to other payments type companies. For instance, at the time Marqeta had a PS of +30, Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) had a PS of 17. While Marqeta is growing much faster than Adyen, Adyen is profitable, which is probably why Adyen's valuation is not dropping off a cliff like Marqeta's is.

Guidance

Source: Marqeta: Q3 2021 Earnings release

Net revenue for Q4 2021 is expected to be in the range of $134 million to $139 million. At the midpoint, this would represent growth of 55% on a year-over-year basis. The company indicated that top line guidance for the fourth quarter reflects continued strength from Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") and digital banking sectors which Marqeta believes will be especially strong because of consumer spending and consumers financing their holiday purchases.

The problem is that BNPL is now undergoing regulatory scrutiny that might potentially limit growth in that category moving forward and secondarily, the category that Marqeta identifies a "Digital Banking" currently mostly consists of Square, which makes the Q4 and Full Year results overly reliant on Square's results.

Full year 2021 net revenue is expected be in the range of $496 million to $501 million. At the midpoint this would represent growth of 72% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 is expected to be is negative $10 million to negative $7 million. Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of negative $24 million to negative $21 million. The company commented that the EBITDA guidance takes into account the increased investment in headcount. The company is still looking to add additional talent primarily in the areas of the product and technology teams, as the company wants to maintain its first-mover advantage.

The following shows analysts EPS estimates for the next 4 quarters.

Analysts are projecting continuing EPS losses throughout 2022.

Balance Sheet

Marqeta currently has an excellent balance sheet that can support its growth. additionally, as shown below, the company is marginally free cash flow positive on a TTM basis.

Analyst Price Targets

The above is based on 10 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Marqeta in the last 3 months. The average price target is $31.80 with a high forecast of $40.00 and a low forecast of $15.57. The average price target represents a 104% increase from the last price of $15.57.

Risks

Short Term Risks: The Federal Reserve has stated intentions of raising interest rates this year, which has caused the market to back away from high growth stocks unable to show profitability. Marqeta management has stated their intentions to invest heavily in personnel and their platform, which means near-term profitability is nowhere near on the horizon. Marqeta has also been showing signs of decelerating TPV and revenue growth. Marqeta has the profile of a stock that could still have downside left in it, depending on how various macroeconomic factors like inflation plays out.

Long Term Risks: Marqeta has significant concentration risk as Square accounts for 68% of Marqeta's revenue, which is a very high customer concentration. While Marqeta does have contracts in place with Square that run until 2024, the reliance on Square is definitely a risk for the business. An additional risk is that Marqeta is also relying on growth from BNPL companies, which might have their growth stunted by regulators in the future.

Even though Marqeta is a first mover in the reinvention of payments on the issuer side, Marqeta still has to be concerned that one of its competitors could eventually build a better mousetrap that could disrupt Marqeta. This is why Marqeta is investing significantly to maintain its lead. There is significant competition pursuing the company both from legacy issuer software companies and newer entrants and investors need to monitor whether competitors are indeed catching up. Some of these competitors either have or could develop substantial competitive advantages such as greater brand name recognition, longer operating histories, larger S&M budgets, more established relationships with vendors or customers, greater customer support resources, greater resources to make acquisitions and investments, lower labor and development costs, larger and more mature intellectual property portfolios, and substantially greater financial, technical, and other resources.

Last but not least, investors in Marqeta are betting that over the long term that the company's investments in its employees and the platform will pay off and that the company can scale into profitability and enjoy operating leverage. Currently, there is significant investment going into employee compensation and benefits. Long term, Marqeta needs to get their employee costs under control, in order for the company to gain operating leverage.

Conclusion

Marqeta has extremely high upside and only needs to capture a small portion of the payments industry's TAM to become several times larger than its current market cap. Marqeta is a possible 10X company over the next 5 to 10 years at current prices. Marqeta is a buy but only for long-term aggressive growth investors because it might take at least 5 years for the story to fully play out. However, in the near-term, Marqeta has significant risk. Risk averse investors or investors with short-time horizons should avoid this stock in 2022, as there is still significant downside risk in the stock over the next year, as the Fed begins raising interest rates.