Skin care, makeup, and other beauty products have really become mainstream in recent decades. Not only in the US but elsewhere in the world. And one of the companies leading the charge is a firm called The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL), or just Estee Lauder for short. Truly, this enterprise is a high-quality prospect that has demonstrated significant revenue and profitability growth over the years. For investors wanting a quality player in the space, there might be no better prospect to consider. Having said that, just like high-quality makeup and skin care products, Estee Lauder’s stock comes only at a premium. And for many investors, that premium is likely to be far too high a price to pay at current levels.

Trying on Estee Lauder

Today, Estee Lauder describes itself as 'a leading player in the manufacturing and selling of skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products'. Its portfolio is sold through roughly 150 different countries across the globe, consisting of brand names like Estee Lauder, Clinique, Origins, Aveda, The Ordinary, and more. In the company's 2021 fiscal year, approximately 58% of all revenue generated came from its skin care lines. This represents a significant increase over the 44% of revenue that came from skin care in 2019. By comparison, makeup has gone from representing 39% of sales to just 26% of sales, while fragrance products have remained roughly flat at 12%. Hair care products comprise 4% of sales, with all other products making up the rest.

Its portfolio of skin care products includes moisturizers, cleansers, exfoliators, acne care, sun care products, and more. The company's makeup portfolio includes things like lipsticks and lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eye shadows, nail polishes, and powders. Fragrance products consist of colognes and perfumes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, and more. And finally, its hair care lines involve shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and other related offerings. Geographically, only 23.4% of the company's sales came from the Americas. By comparison, 42.8% came from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa all combined, while the Asia Pacific region accounted for the remaining 33.8%. What is really intriguing here is how its revenue composition from a geographical perspective has changed over time. Over the past three completed fiscal years, for instance, sales in the Americas dropped by 19.9%. During that same window, sales in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions grew by 7.7%. But the real winner for the company has been the Asia Pacific region where sales climbed 49.4% over just three years.

Over the past few years, the financial position at the company has really improved. Between 2017 and 2021, sales increased from $11.82 billion to $16.22 billion. Revenue did decline from 2019 to 2020, but the drop, from $14.86 billion to $14.29 billion, was modest. It is important to note that the composition of sales from a product perspective has changed significantly. I already highlighted the difference between makeup and skin care composition. In dollar terms, the difference has been even more stark. Between 2019 and 2021, for instance, skin care sales soared from $6.55 billion to $9.48 billion. Makeup sales, meanwhile, dropped from $5.86 billion to $4.20 billion. Management has attributed some of this decline in makeup sales to the COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing has led tell us retail activity that tends to drive these sales. However, they have also acknowledged strong competition in North America as a contributor to its ills. On the skin care side, meanwhile, the company has benefited from significant organic growth. However, $332 million worth of the sales increase from 2020 to 2021 came as a result of acquisitions.

So far for 2022, growth remains impressive. Revenue in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year came in at $4.39 billion. That represents an increase of 23.3% over the $3.56 billion generated the same quarter one year earlier. It may not be surprising to hear that skin care sales contributed greatly to this, with a surge in revenue in the latest quarter of 20.3% compared to the same quarter one year earlier. However, makeup sales also rebounded as economy reopens, with sales climbing by 20% from $978 million to $1.17 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, things have been particularly impressive for the company. Net profits have been extremely volatile over the years, as the chart above illustrates. However, more consistent has been cash flow. From 2017 to 2021, operating cash flow grew from $1.79 billion to $3.63 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the growth is still impressive, though slightly slower, with the metric climbing from $1.78 billion to $3.08 billion. Another metric to pay attention to is EBITDA. Based on the data provided, this increased from $2.61 billion in 2017 to $3.99 billion in 2021.

Created by Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the current fiscal year, profits have been performing nicely. In the first quarter of the year, for instance, the company saw its net profits climb to $692 million. That compares to the $523 million generated the same time last year. Operating cash flow did drop, falling from $358 million in the green to a negative $81 million. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $714 million to $915 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA expanded from $931 million to $1.20 billion. So far this year, makeup has continued to improve drastically, with the company's loss of $71 million for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year turning to a profit the same quarter this year of $91 million.

Management has provided some guidance for the current fiscal year. For all of 2022, the company expects sales to climb by between 12% and 15%. That significantly outpaces the 6% to 8% long-term growth plan the company has in place. What's more, most of this increase, accounting for total sales growth of between 9% and 12%, should come from organic expansion. That is a great thing to see. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, should be between $7.23 and $7.38. At the midpoint, this would result in net income of around $2.63 billion. Management has not provided any other guidance when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we annualize results experienced in the latest quarter, then operating cash flow should be around $3.94 billion, while EBITDA should be around $5.15 billion.

Created by Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. If we use the estimates for 2022, the business would be trading at a price-to-earnings multiples of 48.7. This compares to the 44.6 if we rely on the 2021 fiscal year data. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, would drop from 41.6 to 32.4, and the EV to EBITDA multiple would decline from 32.5 to 25.1 period to put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five high rated peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 15.4 to a high of 30.8. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range would be 8.1 to 17. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, we would be looking at a range of 8 to 25.2. Using the first two approaches, Estee Lauder would be the most expensive of the group, while the last approach would result in only one of the five companies being more expensive.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Estee Lauder 48.7 32.4 25.1 Coty (COTY) N/A 13.8 13.3 USANA Health Sciences (USNA) 15.4 14.5 8.0 Revlon (REV) N/A 8.1 25.2 Inter Parfums (IPAR) 30.8 17.0 15.9 Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) 23.1 11.8 11.4

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that I am generally impressed with the financial performance achieved by Estee Lauder in recent years. Driven largely by the skin care portion of the enterprise, revenue and profitability have been growing at a nice clip. Long term, I suspect this trend will continue. Ultimately, the company should make investors some money. But when we factor in just how expensive shares are today, I have to believe that the company will likely underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And for that reason, I would make the case that there are probably better prospects on the market to be had at this time.