We know now that the oil industry's down cycle began in 2014. Since then, Distribution Now (NYSE:DNOW) has lost nearly two-thirds of its market value. The post-pandemic world is witnessing booming economy and with it comes rising crude oil prices. But even after one year of stable and bullish crude oil prices, oil services company DNOW is not showing any signs of recovery. Why is that and when can DNOW investors expect any upside from the rising crude oil prices are the questions you will get the answers to in this article.

Business Overview

Industries require hardware components to become functional. Components may include steel pipes, electric cables, pump-motor sets, etc. Each component is manufactured by an individual company. If industries were required to contract each such individual company to procure their hardware components, then the process would be extremely time-consuming and financially inefficient. This is where DNOW has created its niche segment.

DNOW aggregates various component from multiple vendors all over the country and sells it to, primarily, the oil and energy industries under its brand name Distribution Now. DNOW does not have any manufacturing/assembling facility of their own. Rather, they manage the process of dealing with multiple vendors and creating final end products as required by DNOW's customers. This smoothens out the procurement process for DNOW's customers as they have a single point of contact and can concentrate more on their core operations such as drilling, energy generation, etc. Thus, acting as the middle-man, DNOW is providing value to its customers in the form of convenience, time-saving and improved financial efficiency. As mentioned, DNOW's customers are primarily from the oil & gas industry. As such, DNOW's earnings depend upon how well the oil & gas industry is doing. Higher the current/expected earnings of the oil & gas industry, higher will be their capital investment and hence, higher the earnings of companies in the oil services industry such as DNOW.

What Drives DNOW's Profits?

For any company operating in the middle-man territory, the real potential (or lack of) lies in volumes and margins. Higher volumes will result in higher revenues and higher margins will lead to higher earnings. For DNOW, higher crude oil price will lead to more capital investment by oil industry and thus "possibly" more business. I say "possibly" because it isn't necessary that DNOW will capture the new business. Thus, crude oil price may affect DNOW's topline as a second-order effect. As mentioned before, earnings for a middle-man company lies in its margins and DNOW's margins do not ­ depend on crude prices at all. It is dependent on real estate prices of the economy. Let me explain.

The revenues depend on the oil company's Capex and the earnings depend on DNOW's WSA (warehousing, sales and administration) costs. How efficiently DNOW manages its warehousing costs will ultimately decide its profits and cash flow. Higher number of warehouses increase the fixed costs of the company. Having unutilized but leased warehouse space will lead to lost expenses. Thus, warehousing is the core business of DNOW and its profits have a direct correlation to the real estate economy. When the real estate is booming, warehouse lease costs will rise and profit margins will dwindle and vice versa.

Now that we have an understanding that real estate and crude oil prices affect DNOW's share performance, lets analyze them one by one.

Warehousing Costs

DNOW provides a platform for primarily the oil industry for its hardware requirements such as pipes, cables, pumps etc. It is kind of the Amazon for the oil industry. Since the time of its incorporation, when crude oil was around $110/barrel, DNOW's gross margins have remained steady at around 20%. Increased capital investment by the oil industry will increase the gross profit dollars of DNOW but, historically, its percentage margins have not improved or deteriorated much, as shown below.

NOW's Gross Margin 2014-2021 Author

As per their latest annual filing, 85% of DNOW's properties are leased and the warehouse operating leases have a weighted average remaining term of 3 years. Right now, the industrial REIT business is going very strong with returns up to 60% for the past 1 year.

Industrial REIT Performance Seeking Alpha

Chart showing 1 year return for few industrial REITS in the warehousing/storage REIT segment

The financial push (quantitative easing) from the government after the pandemic to boost the economy has created an inertia of investment that should last at least 2 years after the feds start raising the interest rates. As always, growth in economy results in more money being available to invest in the real estate markets and thus increasing real estate costs, resulting in higher WSA costs for DNOW. To circumvent this, DNOW plans to build supercenter, a centralized warehouse system to direct ship to customer instead of a wheel spoke warehousing model. As per their latest earnings call, this will save them $12 million on their current revenue level. However, if revenues go up, their expenses also go up. As per David Cherechinsky, President and CEO, additional WSA costs of $0.05 per dollar of additional revenue added will be acceptable. However, in Q3 2021, their WSA costs was $0.19 per dollar of revenue and $0.21 per dollar of revenue for the nine months until September. Clearly, DNOW has a lot of scope to improve.

So, DNOW's WSA costs of 20 cents to the dollar are eating away the total gross margin of 20 cents to the dollar. DNOW is having a tough time managing their expenses now, and if the REIT indexes are anything to go by, the warehousing expenses will keep rising in the near future.

Crude Price Effect

Crude oil price affects the capital expenditure by the oil companies. As the prices increase, E&P companies with existing rigs start to increase the rate at which crude oil is extracted from the reserves. Any effect that crude oil price increase has on revenue of DNOW will come first from the increase of production rate in rigs where DNOW already has presence. Whether DNOW is able to capture new investments is a question of market share. The level of service at which DNOW competes is highly fragmented with multiple small players. There is not much information available on the customers or competitors of DNOW to do a concrete analysis on DNOW's market share.

However, by assuming that DNOW's market share has remained relatively steady over the past 2-3 years, we can draw conclusions for expected revenue in the future. Under a steady market share, the revenue generated per active rig should remain steady. As the crude oil prices increase, the rigs would extract more crude oil from their reserves which would mean that more resources would be required and thus, DNOW's revenue per active rig should increase. So, as a factor, revenue per active rig, combines the effects of market share as well as increased crude prices. For now, we have assumed constant market share.

Right now, the crude oil prices have surpassed 2019 levels but the number of active rigs and the revenue generated per active rig has not reached 2019 levels. The bar chart below shows the number of active rigs from Q1 2019 to the latest release for Q3 2021. In the same chart, the line represents the revenue generated (in thousand $) by DNOW per active rig. If the crude prices hold at the current level, then there is a possibility that DNOW's revenue will reach the $340 K per active rig mark as they were in 2019. In that case, annual revenue can be expected to touch around $2 B against current run rate revenue of $1.76 B. Wall Street analysts estimate a $1.84 B annual revenue in 2022. Clearly, they are more cautious and expect the revenue to grow more slowly.

Revenue per Active Rig Author

Conclusion

The oil industry environment has posted a solid recovery after the pandemic dip. Unfortunately, DNOW has not been able to recover its market share to pre-pandemic levels. Analysts estimate that DNOW will do sales of $1.84 B dollars and my estimate is a little higher at $2 B. Irrespective of the revenues earned, DNOW cannot become a profitable investment for investors till they resolve their warehousing issues. At current gross margins of 20 cents to the dollar and warehousing and administrative expenditure of 21 cents to the dollar, the future earnings of DNOW seems that it will continue to remain below zero. One, DNOW has not been successful in growing their revenue or increasing their gross margin and two, warehouse lease costs will only get higher in the near future due to the inertia of economic boost by the government. And because of these two reasons, I am not inclined to buy DNOW into my portfolio. The book value per share is around $6/ share and hence, there isn't a lot of room for the share to drop but the upside potential is virtually non-existent.