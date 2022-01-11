janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is a good long-term investment to look into. It already has several FDA approvals, but its latest late-stage study met the primary endpoint in patients with severe Hemophilia A. These patients were given a gene therapy treatment known as valoctocogene roxaparvovec. The company fell into hard times a few years ago when the FDA rejected this gene therapy for Severe Hemophilia A with a Complete Response Letter (CRL). However, it now has the data for 2 years to back up its case for obtaining FDA approval for it. This is on the basis of the FDA wanting to see the primary endpoint of 2-year annualized bleeding rate. That's exactly what it did and now BioMarin hopes to meet with the FDA in Q2 of 2022 with this new 2-year data on hand. If given the green light, that would put a review time of 6 months for possible U.S. regulatory approval. It is already in good graces with the EMA though, because the application has already been validated by the European Medicines Agency. It now has two regulatory bodies in Europe who will review the data and give their opinion in the 1st half of 2022. BioMarin has a shot at targeting this large market opportunity. Especially, when you consider that it already has several drugs that have been approved in many territories.

Phase 3 Data Proves Gene Therapy's Potency For Two-Year Period

As noted at the beginning, BioMarin has released some amazing news, especially for those patients who suffer from severe Hemophilia A. It announced that the phase 3 study, known as Phase 3 GENEr8-1, had met the primary endpoint of 2-year annualized bleeding rate (ABR). Hemophilia A is a rare bleeding disorder that is caused by a deficiency of a functional plasma known as clotting factor VIII. Without this protein in place, patients tend to bleed often with no cause. The Hemophilia A market is expected to be worth $18.1 billion by 2027. Now, consider that BioMarin is targeting the severe Hemophilia A population, which as I will show below is the largest one to go after. The main form of treatment is patients getting infusion treatments, which must be done on a routine basis. That's because these patients need to keep enough Factor VIII to keep bleeding episodes/symptoms to a minimum. Bleeding is not that bad, right? Well, it's never a good thing at all, but for these patients it can be a life or death situation. The reason this is the case is because it depends where the bleeding happens. For instance, if it happens in vital organs such as the brain, then that can lead to death. It's not good if bleeding occurs in other areas anyways. If bleeding occurs in the joints then that can cause pain for someone. Believe it or not but the severe Hemophilia A population is far greater than that of others. The population breakdown is as follows:

Mild Hemophilia A is about 25% of cases

Moderate Hemophilia A is about 15% of cases

Severe Hemophilia A is about 60% of cases

What makes the severe Hemophilia A population in such bad shape is that they have Factor VIII levels below 1%. They will get a bleeding episode upon injury. Not only that, but they will also get random bleeding episodes that occur due to no reason at all.

The primary endpoint was met in the phase 3 GENEr8-1 study, which was looking to see if valoctocogene roxaparvovec could be superior over standard of care when it comes to a 2-year annualized bleeding rate (ABR). Patients were either given standard of care Factor VIII prophylactic therapy or 6e13 vg/kg dose of valoctocogene roxaparvovec. The study recruited a total of 134 patients. The study met its primary endpoint in that ABR was significantly reduced by 4.1 treated bleeds per year (reduced 85% from baseline). This was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p <0.0001. This is good but as noted above, these patients experience severe bleeding episodes and sometimes randomly. Therefore, it is important to see how much treatment with gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec helped them in terms of bleeding. The average ABR during the 1st year was 0.9 (median average 0.00) and then 0.7 (median average 0.00) during the second year. This proves that the therapy works and that it does so with only one treatment. I believe that even though a gene therapy can be touted as doing a better job, this is considered to still be good. Why? Well, consider that severe Hemophilia A patients typically have to receive 100 to 150 infusions per year. Think about that for a second, only needing 1 infusion versus hundreds during the year. In that case, I wouldn't be complaining that in year 2 the gene therapy started to wear off slightly. I would think that not needing hundreds of infusions to control bleeding for 2 years is a good thing.

Chance For Regulatory Comebacks

The thing is that a few years ago the FDA rejected the BLA of valoctocogene roxaparvovec for patients with severe Hemophilia A. That is, the agency handed BioMarin a Complete Response Letter (CRL). In this letter, the agency noted that it wanted to see 2-year annualized bleeding rates to be able to conclude that the gene therapy works for these patients. Regardless of the reason, BioMarin did not anticipate that the agency needed to see 2-years worth of data to approve the drug. Having said that, BioMarin just delivered on this notion. It proved that its gene therapy was able to significantly reduce 2-year ABR by a huge margin. With this proof on hand, it intends to meet with the FDA in Q2 of 2022. If all goes well for that meeting, then it can expect a 6-month FDA review time for valoctocogene roxaparvovec approval from there. It is already in good shape with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well. It has already received validation from the EMA for its resubmission of its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for it. Two agencies, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) are expected to give opinions on the drug in the 1st half of 2022.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, BioMarin Pharmaceutical had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1.55 billion as of September 30, 2021. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. The reason for its cash on hand is from prior financing activities in the past but also from generating sales for many of its regulatory approved drugs. One such top-most selling drug would be Vimizim. This drug was able to help the company generate $136.9 million in sales in Q3 of 2021. There was a bit of a drop compared to the prior year for this drug in the same time period, where sales were $147.9 million. Truth be told, some older drugs seeing slightly lower sales were offset with some newer drugs coming to market. Speaking of which, one such expedited FDA approval was with a drug known as VOXZOGO, which was approved to treat pediatric patients ages 5 and older with achondroplasia. A strong European commercial launch was already underway before this U.S. approval and this looks to be another good drug in the company's pipeline. What is also important is that BioMarin still expects this drug to potentially be approved in several other territories. Such other territories where this drug might be approved for in 2022 are: Australia, Brazil and Japan. Lastly, it increased its 2021 sales guidance for its products and this next earnings report coming up towards end of February 2022, should show this.

Risks To Business

There are a few risks that investors should keep in mind, despite all these positive development from BioMarin. The first involves the BLA filing of valoctocogene roxaparvovec itself. The meeting and BLA filing of this gene therapy for the treatment of patients with severe Hemophilia A is expected to happen in Q2 of 2022. There is no guarantee that the BLA resubmission will happen. Even if it is filed, there can be no assurance that it will be approved by the FDA to treat this patient population. A second risk involves the earnings report, in that there can be no guarantee that all drugs did well during this most recent quarter. I would like to think that Covid-19 has been posing a major challenge globally. This is a huge problem for BioMarin as its drugs are approved in several other territories. Lastly, the final risk is in terms of its accelerated approvals of VOXZOGO. Why? That's because for it to remain on the market, BioMarin has to reestablish safety/efficacy in confirmatory trials. That is, marketing is contingent upon these confirmatory trials being successful. If not successful in such studies, then the FDA can pull the drug off the market.

Conclusion

I believe that BioMarin is a good investment stock. That's because there is plenty of room for it to trade higher. At one point in July of 2020, the stock traded as high as $128.21 per share. The stock now currently trades at $86.22 per share and the company believes that in 2022 it may even achieve GAAP profitability. Being able to obtain FDA approval of valoctocogene roxaparvovec for severe Hemophilia A would be huge for the company in my opinion. Plus, the already approved VOXZOGO would only serve to help the company see a boost in revenues. It is set to have several catalysts in 2022, which I believe could help the stock trade higher. Of course, as I highlighted above, such catalysts come with potential risks. Still, I don't believe the downside is that great given that this pharmaceutical company has already received regulatory approvals for several drugs in many territories. All these reasons are why I believe that this is a good long-term investment to look into.