Investment Thesis

The US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is one of the leading foodservice companies in the United States. The company came under pressure in early 2020 as the US economy was entering a full lockdown and USFD's sales volume started to decline. The activity has since then rebounded but the company is still struggling to reach the pre-pandemic profitability levels. In my opinion, USFD is currently overvalued and the stock price does not offer a margin of safety to prospective buyers at the moment.

Company Details

Founded in 1989, USFD is one of America's largest food companies and leading foodservice distributors. USFD supplies approximately 300,000 customer locations nationwide. Its customers include independent restaurants, healthcare customers, hospitality customers, regional and national restaurant chains, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and retail locations. USFD offers more than 400,000 SKUs, sourced from approximately 6,000 suppliers. In order to serve such a high number of clients, the company has an extensive distribution network of approximately 70 distribution centers and a fleet of approximately 6,500 trucks, along with nearly 80 cash and carry locations. With approximately $24 billion in annual revenue, US Foods was the 10th largest private company in America until its IPO in 2016.

Business Overview

The total United States Foodservice Market was valued at ~$521 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the coming years to reach ~$660 billion by the end of 2026.

US Foodservice distributors typically fall into three categories, representing differences in customer focus, product offering, and supply chain:

Broadline distributors which offer a "broad line" of products and services

System distributors which carry products specified for large chains

Specialized distributors primarily focus on specific product categories (e.g., meat or produce) or customer types

Based on USFD's revenue mix, the company is considered to be a broadline distributor. Its competitors typically include other cash and carry retailers, commercial wholesale outlets, commercial website outlets, and grocery stores. Although the product offering and quality are important, broadline distributors typically compete on prices which gives them little competitive advantage. As a result, this is a business where margins are generally squeezed by competition. To put it into perspective, USFD generated an average gross profit margin of 17.37% and an average operating profit margin of 1.86% over the past five years.

The company was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but is now slowly recovering. For instance, volume for Q3 FY21 was 18% higher compared to FY20, although still below FY19. All in all, management expects volume to return to FY19 levels in FY22:

Third-quarter results were in line with expectations. Volume for the quarter was up 18% over prior year and 6% below 2019 as the industry continued to recover. EBITDA margins were up slightly as we continue to successfully manage through both higher-than-normal product and labor inflation.

Moreover, management is bullish on USFD's strategy called GREAT FOOD. MADE EASY which is built on a differentiation focus in the product, customer experience, and innovation (you can read more about it in the 10-K here on page 3).

The end goal of this strategy is to improve customer experience and expand margins. In terms of margin, while the gross profit ($ amount) in Q3 was higher, the gross margin actually decreased YoY. However, I find the rebound in operating margin encouraging compared to FY20, while it is worth mentioning operating margin growth has flattened since Q2 FY21. In my opinion, the company still has a lot of work to do in order to prove that its strategy is working. Therefore, I see a lot of uncertainty around it at the moment which adds risk to the investment case.

Company Valuation

Based on 225 million shares outstanding, and a price of $35.92 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $8.08 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated FY21 free cash flow of $403.32 million based on Wall Street estimates.

A growth rate of 4% from FY22 until FY25, which is in line with the growth rate of the foodservice market in the US.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 10%, in line with the company's WACC of ~9%.

Based on my model, the fair value of the stock should be around $24.5 per share. The stock is currently trading 46.6% higher than my fair value estimate which makes it overvalued in my opinion. The current price doesn't leave any room for error in execution.

Moreover, I think it is important to highlight that USFD's return on equity (ROE) is below its WACC of 10%. In other words, this company is destroying value rather than creating value for shareholders at the moment. I would personally not touch this company or any company that generates equity returns below its WACC.

Lastly, I do not like the fact that the company is diluting shareholders. Since its IPO, shares outstanding have increased by 10.3%.

I think the above points coupled with a very competitive industry are the reason why USFD has underperformed the S&P500 in the past. At the moment, I do not see a clear catalyst that will reverse this trend.

Key Takeaways

In summary, USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States. Since its IPO, USFD has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 78 percentage points. In my opinion, the underperformance can be explained by the economics of this industry, as well as poor governance. The foodservice market is highly competitive, and this is reflected in USFD's margins. Since its IPO, USFD never exceeded 20% in gross margin and its ROE has been barely sufficient to cover its cost of capital in recent months, although this is likely to improve with the reopening of the economy. On top of that, the stock is currently trading ~47% higher than my intrinsic value estimate which makes it expensive in my opinion.