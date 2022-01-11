Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images https://www.ssga.com/us/en/institutional/etfs/funds/spdr-portfolio-sp-500-high-dividend-etf-spyd

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is a popular, income-oriented ETF that has provided shareholders an increasing stream of dividend distributions since 2015. Income seeking investors may consider SPYD as a core portfolio holding as the economic outlook remains strong.

ETFs offer a simple, tax efficient mechanism to access broad swaths of the market. ETFs have gained popularity on account of simple transactions, low fees, and tax efficiency performance. While ETFs do not trade at NAV like mutual funds, liquid ETFs generally see little deviation. SPYD is passively managed and tracks the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, comprised of common stock with high current dividend yield. State street describes in the index in greater detail at the fund's fact sheet.

The S&P® 500 High Dividend Index is designed to measure the performance of the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500® Index, based on dividend yield. To determine dividend yield: (i) an indicated dividend is measured by taking the latest dividend paid (excluding special payments) multiplied by the annual frequency of the payment; and (ii) the indicated dividend is then divided by the company's share price at the date of rebalancing. Source: SPYD

The index is comprised of 80 high yielding equities, all of which are included in the broader S&P 500 index. As a result, SPYD carries a substantial dividend premium as opposed to the S&P 500 index with its 3.83% index yield.

SPYD is simple and effective, offering investors an opportunity to diversify across over 400 individual high-quality equities. The fund achieves a high dividend yield relative to traditional index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), despite the portfolio overlapping entirely. As it stands today, SPYD's current yield offers a meaningful spread over other income producing assets. Despite a large compression in yield, SPYD still outperforms the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), iShares Core US Agg Bond ETF (AGG), and other income producing ETFs in terms of immediate dividend yield. As traditional stock/bond allocations break down due to low yields and rising interest rates, investors should seek alternatives to maintain a healthy portfolio yield.

Let's examine the fund and understand why SPYD has been a reliable performer.

Portfolio

As we mentioned SPYD is a passively managed ETF linked to the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. The portfolio includes holdings diversified across a variety of industries. The fund mandates that each holding pay a dividend and be included in the S&P 500, consistent with the overall objective of high income. To achieve high current yield, the fund focuses its allocation on sectors such as Financials (19.1%) and Utilities (17.7%). One differentiating point of SPYD is the fund's real estate allocation which is left out of many competing funds such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Fund (VYM).

The portfolio has maintained a value-oriented focus, specifically towards large cap equities due to its S&P 500 orientation. As a result, the fund's constituents trade at an attractive valuation relative to broader equity indexes. As it stands today, the S&P 500 trades at an underlying price earnings ratio of 29.5x. In contrast, SPYD trades at an underlying price earnings ratio of less than 20x.

The fund's top ten holdings include recognizable names with histories of robust performance and competitive advantages in their respective industries. Additionally, the fund is slightly less top heavy compared to other index funds. SPYD's top ten assets account for 15.6% of total portfolio holdings as compared to the S&P 500's 29.6% concentration.

In summary, SPYD offers a strong portfolio of blue-chip equities. The S&P 500 focus means the fund is inherently oriented towards today's industry leaders. The dividend focus inherently orients the portfolio towards a value bias, meaning investors are avoiding some nosebleed valuations. As a result, shareholders have enjoyed dividends from top performing firms across a variety of industries. As is consistent with other State Street (STT) funds, SPYD commands an inexpensive management fee. The fund currently charges a 0.07% expense ratio, one of the cheapest on the market.

Performance & Distribution

We have established why SPYD has gained notoriety as a dividend ETF. The outcome of the strategy has been a powerful combination of income and capital appreciation over all time horizons. The fund's constituents being included in the S&P 500 has helped them gain stability due to their inclusion in index funds. The fund has produced an annualized return of 7.88% over the past five years.

We want to highlight SPYD's strong performance in terms of total return. However, more importantly, the fund has produced solid dividend yield and performance, especially considering the appealing current yield. The distribution has accounted for the majority of total return since the fund's inception.

SPYD's dividend has an unfortunate issue that has precluded the fund from becoming a favorite. Being that the fund is constructed from the highest yielding equities from the S&P 500, it is inevitably focused on funds which may not have strong appeal to the broader market. While high yields can be beneficial in the short term, they can be indicative of negative sentiment. In the most likely case, high current yield can correlate to inferior long term growth. Unfortunately for SPYD, this scenario has played out with the dividend remaining steady over the past five years. The lack of growth comes in strong contrast to funds like the Schwab Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

While the immediate yield is superior, the lack of growth in the dividend and portfolio's share performance has hurt overall returns. Since inception, SPYD has dramatically underperformed these competitors as well as the S&P 500.

Going even deeper, investors will notice that SPYD's lack of growth correlates to a less attractive yield on cost. Assuming shares were purchased at inception, shareholders today enjoy a yield on cost of 5.10%.

Now, let's take this 5.10% and compare it to SCHD's yield on cost assuming shares were purchased on the same date. SCHD shareholders enjoy a yield on cost of approximately 5.20%, slightly higher than SPYD despite having started with less current yield. In addition, SCHD shareholders have dramatically outperformed in terms of total return.

Conclusions

So why does SPYD fall short in terms of its overall performance in comparison to its landscape? The fund is well constructed. It has a value focus which has been in favor. It's comprised of industry leaders that are within the 500 largest companies in the United States. Those factors alone are a recipe for a compelling investment.

We believe that these factors ultimately contribute to SPYD's shortcomings. Reviewing the index, we will find that the fund is comprised of the 80 high yielding securities within the S&P 500. Fundamentally, the companies with the highest yield within an index may be struggling. Yield traps are found even within the S&P 500, many of which would be unavoidable under the construction of this industry. In contrast, the fund would be unable to benefit from opportunities with strong sentiment behind them. As share price growth accelerates, yield inevitably compresses excluding the opportunity from SPYD.

SPYD's value focus also points the fund away from some of the top performing sectors. Unfortunately, many of SPYD's top sectors have underperformed over the past several years including utilities and financials. Meanwhile, the fund SPYD's bottom two allocations of information technology (5.75%) and consumer discretionary (1.00%) have literally been the top two performing sectors since 2007 as indicated above.

While we understand SPYD's strategy differentiates from growth-oriented investing, the performance difference should be considered. In theory, dividend producing equities should outperform in times of stress due to their reliable cash flows anchoring performance. The theory did not pan out, as SPYD's peak to trough drop into COVID-19 was similar to the S&P 500.

So where does SPYD add value to the portfolio? Given the overlap with the S&P 500, we can't say that it provides an opportunity to diversify from the traditional equity portfolio. It's strictly focused on large cap, so it does not provide an opportunity to move dynamically within the market. Its yield is not particularly rich compared to other opportunities with a consistently superior total return. While SPYD will most likely continue to move along given it focuses on well established players across industries, we believe it is flawed. Other options for dividend investing have proven superior. If investors are hunting yield, they may also find more attractive opportunities elsewhere. Investors willing to walk away from the S&P 500 will find opportunities in other sectors, such as Business Development Companies or BDCs. As a single example, let's look at Main Street Capital (MAIN).

MAIN is a business development company meaning it provides debt and equity capital to middle market firms. The middle market is the core of the American economy, but often unable to access capital markets. MAIN is well established having operated through several market cycles including the Great Financial Crisis and COVID-19. The firm distributes steady monthly income to shareholders which is usually supplemented by two capital gains distributions throughout the year. Having consistently paid regular dividends, including through the pandemic, it's easy to see why MAIN has become a fan favorite.

The firm's $3 billion market cap and best in class portfolio have positioned MAIN to succeed in the future. MAIN has also garnered an investment grade credit rating. MAIN's combination of debt and equity investing have resulted in superior growth to traditional BDC portfolios limited to debt. As a result, MAIN has dramatically outperformed SPYD since the ETF's inception.

Our positivity around the firm is reinforced by an internal management structure which limits costs and directly aligns the interest of management and shareholders. A premium firm requires a premium price. MAIN's valuation is notoriously stretched, and the firm currently trades at a NAV multiple of 1.83x. Even still, a modest co-investment of MAIN with SPY could result in a comparable yield to SPYD, but superior total return.