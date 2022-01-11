hh5800/E+ via Getty Images

SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) is powering long-term growth by investing in the people and the research to design and produce advanced technology solutions. Their diverse, growing family of businesses design and deliver technologies that enhance and support the technology needs of an increasingly global economy. From memory chips to LEDs and high-performance computing chips to wireless and embedded technologies, the company offers a wide assortment of innovative solutions to a variety of different industries around the world.

I like the prospects for SGH going forward as they build on the recent momentum over the past 2 years. The family of companies under the SGH umbrella continue to innovate and offer solutions to a growing number of end markets, many of which have an increasing demand for technology solutions that provide improvements in efficiency and/or address challenges to existing solutions.

SGH has been realizing record revenues and improving margins since Mark Adams took over as CEO in 2020. Despite the supply chain issues in 2021 that affected many other chip companies and technology businesses, SGH has managed to accelerate their growth throughout 2021 and into 2022 as they reported the latest Q1 2022 earnings on January 4, 2022. In fact, they just reported the 7th consecutive quarter of YOY growth based on non-GAAP gross margin and EPS.

If you are like me and appreciate the appeal of high-growth technology companies, and you also believe that they have lots of room for future expansion despite the fear of rising rates, then you should take a closer look at SGH. I am long several technology growth stocks in my No Guts No Glory portfolio including Apple (AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

I look for opportunities to invest in growing small cap technology companies to juice my returns. A peer to SGH that I also like is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL). If you would like to know more, I wrote about AOSL here. They are experiencing similar growth to SGH and are roughly the same market cap. Although they are peers, however, I do not see them as direct competitors as they target different end markets for their technology solutions.

Technology Growth Trends

According to this recent report from Accenture, Leaders of today must be Technology Leaders. As the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, many businesses had to make changes to adapt to remote work and other digital transformations. Many business enterprises realized the need to speed up the digital transformation process, and in turn that trend drives innovation in product design and delivery.

Another report had this to say about the urgency to speed up the digital transformation in business:

In order to keep up with the pandemic, organizations had to shift funds from other initiatives and invest those in crucial digitalization campaigns. The result is that even with the pandemic, direct digital transformation is on target to reach $6.8 trillion by 2023, at a healthy CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2023 (IDC, 2020). Finally, IDC predicts that 70% of all organizations will have accelerated use of digital technologies in areas of business resiliency, employee productivity, and customer engagement.

Source: 10 Future IT Trends & Predictions for 2021/2022 You Should Be Thinking About - Financesonline.com

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

Other areas of technology growth that provide opportunities for innovation include Artificial Intelligence - AI, High Performance Computing- HPC, and Machine Learning - ML.

Straight from the pandemic and into 2030, artificial intelligence is projected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy, representing 26% of global GDP for the same period (World Economic Forum, 2020).

Source: 10 Future IT Trends & Predictions for 2021/2022 You Should Be Thinking About - Financesonline.com

In 2018, SGH acquired Penguin Computing. Penguin develops open, Linux-based solutions for enterprise data centers, HPC, and cloud offerings. They also offer AI, software-designed storage, and networking technologies. In September 2021 Penguin was awarded a $68M contract with the DOD to provide high-performance computing capabilities.

Internet of Things

The Internet of Things, IoT and other embedded and connected devices is another growing industry trend that SGH is addressing. The number of installed devices is growing quickly and expected to increase in adoption over the next several years.

Number of Installed IoT devices 154 Impressive IoT Statistics: 2020/2021 Data Analysis & Market Share - Financesonline.com

In yet another way that the COVID pandemic has changed the world, there has developed an increasing need for more IOT devices. One example from a news release issued by SGH explains why the need is changing:

Air quality sensors, behavior analytics, safety compliance monitoring and better contact tracing are all potential benefits greater adoption of IoT and IIoT technology can offer consumers and businesses in a post-COVID world. One example is SMART Embedded Computing's Screening, Monitoring and Compliance (SMC) solution. The SMC solution combines edge computing analytics with cameras or kiosks to give property managers, business owners and administrators better infectious disease oversight over their facilities. The system can be piggybacked on to existing security system infrastructure to reduce the adoption cost and increase implementation speed. It allows for all types of monitoring, including real-time, analytical and trend data gathering.

Source: How Will IoT Help Us Find the New Normal After COVID-19? - SMART Embedded Computing

LED Lighting

The LED lighting market is another growing opportunity with increasing adoption all around the world due to advances in "smart lighting", improved energy efficiency, growing consumer awareness, and because of advances in specialty lighting applications in areas like architecture, landscaping, industrial and other public places.

The LED lighting market was valued at USD 75.81 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 160.03 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.25% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026. An estimated savings of USD 18 billion in electricity costs can be achieved by transitioning to energy-efficient LEDs.

Source: LED Lighting Market | 2021 - 26 | Industry Share, Size, Growth - Mordor Intelligence

About SGH

SGH was initially founded in 1988 in Fremont, CA with 30 employees and has now grown, through organic growth and a series of mergers and acquisitions, into a diverse workforce of over 4,000 employees working all over the world. The company brands now include Intelligent Platform Solutions, Memory Solutions, and LED Solutions. The end markets served include Mobile & PC, Network & Telecom, Servers & Storage, AI/Data Analytics/Machine Learning, Defense & Industrial, and Advanced Lighting.

This slide from the Q1 investor presentation illustrates the diversity of end markets in terms of net sales. The mobile and PC markets combined with advanced lighting LEDs make up nearly half of total net sales. The acquisition of Cree LED in 2021 is beginning to pay off with new products and application-optimized LED offerings based on award-winning designs being added to the product mix.

Net Sales by End Market SGH

Highlights from Q1 2022 Earnings Report

Record revenue of $470M was reported, up 61% YOY

7th consecutive quarter of YOY growth

GAAP EPS of $0.73, up 813% YOY

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.16, up 177% YOY

GAAP gross margin of 26%, up ~800 bp YOY

The company also announced a share split of 2 for 1 effective on February 1, 2022. The split will be paid as a share dividend of one ordinary share for every ordinary share owned. The market did not seem to like the news of the share split and sent the stock price tumbling on January 5.

Company CEO, Mark Adams, explained the reason for the share split in the earnings report:

The two-for-one share split, which was approved by our board of directors, is a significant milestone for our Company and is intended to further improve our liquidity and broaden our shareholder base," noted Adams.

In terms of revenue growth, 61% overall YOY growth was attributed in part to the Cree LED acquisition, which accounted for 23%. Revenues from the IPS group grew 80% YOY, while the Memory Solutions division was up just 6%.

Intelligent Platform Solutions

The IPS division includes Penguin Computing, which has been making advances into AI and HPC, including the recent award from the DOD. That contract award will result in future revenue recognition not reported in the Q1 earnings. From the conference call transcript, CEO Mark Adams had this to say about Penguin and IPS:

Intelligent Platform Solutions Group, or IPS which turned in another record quarter with revenue of approximately $119 million, 80% higher than the same quarter last year and more than 20% higher compared to the prior quarter, our Q4 '21. Expanding customer engagements in ultra-scale, government, and the oil and gas end markets contributed to the strength in sales in Q1. Our managed services growth initiative is progressing well with revenues almost doubling in Q1 fiscal '22 as compared to Q1 fiscal '21. Software and services for IPS overall represented approximately 17% of total IPS Q1 fiscal '22 revenue. What I believe is still underappreciated in the world of high-performance computing is the complexity of integrating a myriad of technology components and subsystems, including GPUs and CPUs, advanced Memory Solutions, enterprise storage, networking systems, cooling systems, along with software and optimizing them for specific workloads within the data center.

Source: SMART Global Holdings - CEO Mark Adams on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript | Seeking Alpha

LED Lighting

For Q1 the revenues from LED were $112M, which was in line with expectations despite the supply chain issues and labor shortages that were disrupting many suppliers. It is difficult to compare YOY numbers because the LED division was part of Cree, pre-acquisition at that time, however, the revenues were substantially higher.

On the product front, the LED team is focused on providing innovative and application-optimized lighting design solutions. The more specialized product mix leads to higher margins and is less of a commodity than traditional LED lighting.

LED for Architectural Lighting Cree LED

In the call transcript, Adams described what some of those innovative products include:

Recent highlights of these efforts include: the launch of three new products in our extreme high-power product line which delivers improved brightness and efficiency, securing new design wins of our CV94D products which are optimized for the video display markets such as billboard and traffic signs, and expanding our road map with exciting new products that leverage our cutting-edge packaging technology, addressing both the high-power and custom mid-power lighting spaces. These products target high-value color mixing applications which will enable Cree LED to deliver the next generation of premier lighting products for architectural, horticultural, medical, and stage-lighting applications.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript | Seeking Alpha

Memory Solutions

Operating under the brand name of SMART Modular, the Memory division brought in $239M in Q1 revenues, up 6% YOY. Although, some of the revenues from 2021 were reclassified, so the actual apples-to-apples YOY growth was closer to 20%.

Again, specialty products were the key in this business area. The company is beginning to diversify into new vertical markets such as data center and cloud. They are also developing VLP (very low profile) memory modules for industrial, security, and networking applications. Those innovations, along with increased sales of their core products to Tier 1 networking and telecom customers, were the primary reasons for the revenue growth.

What to Watch Out For

Looking at guidance for Q2, there were some suggestions made during the conference call that revenues in LED and possibly Memory could both be lower than Q1. In the case of LED, the business is seasonal and their Q2 fiscal quarter (the first 3 months of the calendar year) is typically the slow season for LED sales. Regarding Memory Solutions, the ongoing supply chain issues and logistics associated with it could impact the delivery of components for memory products. In addition, there is quarter to quarter variability in the IPS business.

There could also be general market trends continuing to discount high-growth technology stocks in favor of value stocks as the fear of rising interest rates continues to sway investor attitudes and preferences. The semiconductor industry in general has been in a downtrend since early November as evidenced by the drop in value of many NASDAQ stocks, as compared to the S&P 500 index.

NASDAQ small cap growth index Seeking Alpha

If this trend continues, SGH could drop further in price along with many other stocks in the same category.

Another risk is the overall economy moving into a recession due to rising inflation and/or interest rates rising too quickly, thus hurting demand for innovation and increasing the costs of production. This is a general risk to all growth stocks, but it does indicate that caution is advised.

One more potential risk to downside price action is the pending issuance of additional shares due to the 2:1 split that was announced in the earnings report conference call. The market did not seem to like that news when it was initially announced as the share price dropped from a previous closing high of $73 on 1/3 down to 61.52 at the close on 1/5. The share price has since recovered some of that loss and as of market close on 1/10 shares were trading for $66.34.

Overall Summary and Conclusion

I am impressed with the ability of SGH to increase revenue growth, diversify the product mix, design innovative solutions, and to manage a global operation with over 4,000 employees while growing earnings at a steady pace. The relatively new CEO, Mark Adams, appears to have a good grasp of the business and is making the string of acquisitions over the past 2 to 3 years pay off handsomely. If history is any indication, SGH has a bright future ahead with flashing LED lights and innovative memory solutions to help us remember how far the company has come in 30 years.

The diverse end markets allow for some areas of the business to compensate in good times for the slowing parts of other business areas that are not doing as well at that time. For example, if the LED division has a slower quarter, advances in Memory Solutions can make up some of the slack in product sales. Also, the managed services provided by SGH are increasing in market growth as well, with revenues in Q1 2022 doubling from the year ago quarter.

I like SGH as a long-term growth story as they continue to integrate the various businesses into a globally diverse, innovation-driven corporation. The stock is somewhat volatile and is mostly held by institutions, so there can be some big price swings. I would be a buyer at under $60 (pre-split). I will be watching the price action on February 2, after the shares start trading at the post-split price, for a potential buying opportunity.