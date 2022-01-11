Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background And History

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was founded in 2004 by three hardware entrepreneurs. The company set out to challenge the existing technology infrastructure with hybrid networking products. Arista Networks is a data center equipment supplier with various SaaS verticals at its core. The company hosts virtual machines that power the cloud, high-performance computing, and even high-frequency trading terminals.

The hybrid networking from Arista's suite of technology offerings has created immense value over the past year. The stock has rallied nearly 75% in 2021 and is looking to extend its gains into early this year. Being a hardware play, Arista was kept afloat while many pure SaaS names were down big double-digit numbers. With the continued expansion of its virtual offerings and the expanding demand for data center equipment, Arista networks offer incredible growth within their industry segment.

Strong Demand For Datacenters

Datacenter demand has been strong throughout 2021. I would look for this trend to further improve due to increasing reliance on technology. This is true from the consumer to the enterprise level. Our lives are steeped in technology, and corporations need companies to help break down data silos and streamline networking operations. By having hybrid software offerings, Arista has various customers they can serve.

Arista Networks Presentations

Cloud networking bandwidth is increasing exponentially YoY. I believe this may be a potential long-term problem for Arista networks. If cloud networking bandwidth is successful, there may be less demand for the hardware side of the business. Arista needs to pivot away from hardware and focus on virtual machines. Virtual machines will always be required to run programs without physical infrastructure. Arista is one of the leaders in virtual machine services and VMware (VMW). Both companies have legacy operations that must be trimmed to keep up with newer, more efficient, and faster competitors. A company like DigitalOcean (DOCN) is an example of a young enterprise with considerable growth ahead of it. While Arista will have a place in the virtual machine space, the company will need to succeed in other areas to be a successful enterprise.

Arista Networks Presentations

Revenue growth has been consistently strong for many quarters. There is demand for Arista's products, and the company has successfully navigated the complex data center industry for a long time. As long as the company can successfully transition to a more SaaS-based ARR model, the earnings momentum can continue.

Arista Networks Presentations

The strong demand for hybrid networks has increased as data center demand increases. Currently, the cloud is only able to handle so much bandwidth. Much of that spillover data is stored in large data centers. Currently, the only solution to the problems of cloud networks is the physical hardware. As these networks expand and can run virtual environments (such as DigitalOcean), the hardware will soon become out of style within the industry. Hardware is complicated to install, repair, and maintain, not to mention the space the operation takes up. Cloud-based networks will become more efficient for enterprises in the long term, even though data centers will always be needed due to hardware's locality and sheer bandwidth. The high costs may be acceptable for a large FAANG stock, but these costs can run them out of business for young enterprises. Overall, there are risks, yet I believe Arista will be able to pull off the long-term growth thesis and transfer to a more SaaS-based platform.

Strong Cash Generation

Arista's operations have been consistently strong for many quarters. This has been one of the many drivers of the 75% increase in the stock price in 2021. The earnings outlook for Arista is strong moving forward. Many of Arista's software valuation statistics have been dwarfed by analysts' long-term concern for hardware. However, I believe hardware is just the beginning of Arista's long runway for future growth.

Arista Networks Presentations

Overall gross margins have been similar to those of a software company. However, even as Arista has favored, their earnings aren't pricing in future growth. At a P/E of 46 and with consistently strong gains, the company could see a materially higher valuation in the future. The companies' most recent earnings report boosted its shares. After Arista handily beat Q3 2021 earnings, the stock jumped 30% in four days. Even after this monstrous jump in valuation, shares still have a way to go. That report merely put Arista on the map as a competitive software name that has products that are incredible complements to their data center products.

Macro Risks To The Long-Term Growth Outlook

There are some significant risks to the long-term outlook. I am primarily concerned by the rapid rise in cloud computing bandwidth. This technology may potentially wipe out the need for data centers in a couple of years. There will always be a demand for prominent data collectors like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) to have data centers. Still, smaller companies like Datadog (DDOG) might not need a whole data center operation. They can carry their operations out perfectly well with their infrastructure in the cloud. There are very few companies that can compare with Arista's diversity of offerings and products. There is minimal risk to the growth thesis for Arista in the long term.

Valuation Is Sky High And Needs To Retrace

The sky-high valuation needs to retrace a little. After the great Q3 of 2021, Arista has been relatively stagnant. The company needs a healthy correction before it can enter its growth phase. I want to see Arista move to a more SaaS-based company rather than hardware. This will therefore improve valuations and give the company the momentum it needs.

Seeking Alpha

The total return for the data center services sector has been relatively healthy over the past year. Nokia (NOK) and MSI (MSI) have returned 50% this year. Arista's historic run was not done alone, and macro tailwinds were significant in this growth. Earnings have been strong due to low rates and strong demand. Datacenter service providers such as Arista are still in disarray, and they require data center service providers such as Arista.

Seeking Alpha

Arista has a much larger EV/EBITDA than its peers. This is because of the company's high margins and software-like revenue growth. I believe Arista will continue to outrun the pack and differentiate itself into a new kind of technology conglomerate.

Conclusion And Rating

I believe Arista could be a strong pick for 2022. However, I have a couple of reservations about the stock. Firstly, the continued rise in cloud bandwidth has me concerned about the future of data centers. In addition, Arista will need to make some significant internal changes to gain real momentum for years to come. While I believe in Arista's product line and future, I have to neutralize this article due to macro-related risks. I look forward to reading the company's future earnings reports.