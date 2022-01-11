Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) provides merchants with point-of-sale and payment processing solutions to enable electronic payments as well as other business management software. The company has seen their stock trade in a volatile fashion since going public, reaching a high-point of around $130 just a few months ago.

While their reported revenue growth trends have remained solid, this is largely being driven by acquisition contribution. Under the surface, Lightspeed has seen their organic revenue growth profile decelerate in recent quarters and it has become quite difficult to understand the long-term trajectory of organic growth.

Since reaching a high point of around $130 in September, the stock has pulled back over 70% as investors have rotated out of high-growth, high-valuation software stocks given the risk-off rotation across the market. At the time, Lightspeed's valuation was over 30x forward revenue, which was very aggressive considering a lot of the revenue growth was from acquisitions and the company has a history of generating net losses.

Despite the massive pullback in recent months, I believe there continues to be some downside left to this name. Lightspeed's organic revenue growth profile has continued to decelerate in recent quarters and with adjusted EBITDA losses actually getting worse, sentiment remains quite bearish.

Valuation remains a little expensive with the stock trading just below 6x a potential fiscal 2023 revenue estimate, despite a select peer group trading at a range of 2-6x forward revenue (peer group includes Toast, Block, Shift4, and EVO Payments). If the rotation out of high-valuation stocks continues and if Lightspeed is unable to prove strong organic growth and improving margins, I believe the downside remains well below $30.

Growth Has Been Good, But Not Great

Up until recent months, Lightspeed has seen their stock benefit from a premium valuation placed on their fast growth rates. The headline reported growth numbers have been very strong, but as we start to peel back the layers, organic growth has decelerated quite a bit this past quarter. Revenue growth, among other key performance indicators, has largely been driven by acquisitions and while this helps build the revenue base, it is not a sustainable strategy, especially given the negative adjusted EBITDA.

For starters, let's take a look at the company's revenue breakdown. A vast majority of their revenue comes from subscription services (very recurring) and transaction-based. In general, transaction-based revenue is pretty recurring, as long as consumers continue to spend money. Barring another global lockdown or extreme case scenario where consumers spend significantly less money, it's likely that transaction-based revenue continues to grow over time.

While hardware revenue is a small component, many merchant acquirers sell the hardware at a loss in order to attract new merchants to use their platform.

During the company's Q1, reported revenue growth was 220%, with organic growth being 81%. This most recent quarter, reported revenue growth was 193% with organic growth of 55%.

Yes, organic growth has remained strong, but the company's bolt-on acquisitions are the true drivers of recent reported strength. Over time, organic revenue growth will continue to decelerate given the law of large numbers, increased competition, pricing pressure, and other factors.

When looking at the revenue composition, subscription revenue is the company's best source, though this has been decreasing as a percentage of total mix. Subscription revenue is great because the revenue is highly visible and recurring, thus investors can place a higher degree of confidence in future revenue growth.

However, the company's chart above shows that transaction-based revenue, which can be a little more volatile, has been increasing its mix, making revenue slightly more difficult to predict.

On top of organic revenue growth slowing down and the mix of revenue becoming less favorable, the company has struggled to breakeven. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, the past two fiscal years have seen negative adjusted EBITDA of over $21 million, and in just the most recent quarter, adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.7 million, worse than the $2.8 million loss in the year ago quarter.

The company continues to invest heavily in their organic growth strategy as well as recent acquisitions. However, this has caused significant pressure on profitability and I believe this has remained a sentiment headwind on the stock.

For now, I think Lightspeed can get away with lower profitability, but given they will start to grow over difficult growth comparisons, reported revenue growth is likely to significantly decelerate in coming quarters. On top of negative adjusted EBITDA for the foreseeable future, I find this a difficult combination to turn sentiment positive.

Valuation Remains Challenged

Since reaching an all-time high of nearly $130 in September 2021, the stock has pulled back an incredible 70% in recent months. Yes, this is a significant pullback, but I do not believe we have found the bottom quite yet.

One of the challenges I have with Lightspeed is that their share count continues to grow at unsustainable levels. In the most recent quarter, the company's share count grew 46% yoy to nearly 139 million. Even on a sequential basis, share count grew over 6% from 131 million in Q1.

Part of the increase in share count is due to the company's acquisition being financed by shares. Given their recent acquisition activity and assuming this strategy continues, investors may continue to see share count continue to rise over time. The issue here is that a rising share count makes EPS growth even more difficult, thus potentially taking away from valuation upside.

Lightspeed currently has a market cap of $5.4 billion and with net cash ~$1.2 billion, this gives the company an enterprise value of ~$4.2 billion.

For the company's fiscal 2022, revenue guidance is $520-535 million and considering we are already half way done with their fiscal year, investors would be prudent to use a fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2024 estimate for valuation purposes.

Give the company has acquired several companies, it can be a little difficult to forecast out reported revenue for the future periods. However, if we assume ~40% organic revenue growth for fiscal 2023 (organic growth was 55% in the most recent quarter), then this could imply revenue of ~$740 million, implying a fiscal 2023 revenue multiple of ~5.7x.

Considering the above peer group trades at 2-6x forward revenue, Lightspeed's current valuation appears to be pricing in very high expectations for many quarters to come.

In my opinion, in order for valuation to become more justified, the company would either need to accelerate revenue growth to above 40% for the next two fiscal years, or the stock would need to pullback even further.

Let's not forget, the company continues to produce negative adjusted EBITDA each quarter, meaning investors who pivot away from growth may look at unprofitable companies, like Lightspeed, to trim their position first.

I think a pullback below $30 could be possible in the coming months and quarters, at which I would start to become more curious about building a position.

One of the biggest risks to my bear thesis is that organic revenue growth proves to be very healthy over the coming quarters and years. If Lightspeed is able to prove their solutions are better suited for merchants, they could gain a lot of market share, thus improving their growth profile. Also, if margins were able to improve either through benefits of scale or cutting costs, investors may start to view this as a less risky asset. In addition, if the stock continues to be weak, it's possible that Lightspeed would become an M&A target for a larger company, thus a potential takeout price could be above current levels.