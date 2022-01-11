koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) entered 2022 with great momentum and should be expected to do well in the first half of the year. The blue-chip Pharma recently declined to the mid $50s, but is now trading around $65 per share. Despite this strong rebound, BMY remains a bargain, largely because the company also recently announced a 10% dividend increase, and a $15 billion increase to BMY's share repurchase plan. This appears likely to create a floor in share valuations at or around $60 going forward, and assist in potential market outperformance in the coming months.

Financial bioengineering

On December 13, BMY declared a $0.54 per share quarterly dividend, payable on February 1 to shareholders of record on January 7 (or an ex-dividend date of January 6). This represents a 10.2% increase from the prior quarterly payout of $0.49. The company also announced that the board authorized the repurchase of an additional $15 billion of common stock. BMY's CEO, Giovanni Caforio, added:

With significant free cash flow of $45 billion to $50 billion expected between 2021 and 2023, investment in business development continues to be a key priority for the company in driving innovation and sustained growth as we return capital to shareholders through the dividend increase and expanded share repurchase authorization. We remain committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating and reducing our debt. - Giovanni Caforio, BMY's board chair and CEO.

With a present market capitalization of about $130 billion, this repurchase plan is reasonably large. Of course, that size is only meaningful if shares are purchased in a reasonably aggressive manner over the coming months. Given recent share strength, it is likely to presume increased institutional accumulation in addition to share repurchases.

Celgene is still not appreciated

Bristol Myers Squibb acquired a large pipeline with Celgene, with multiple clinical trials. Celgene also had numerous medications that were already approved and expanding in use. Bristol Myers Squibb was forced to divest Otezla, a psoriasis drug, in order to get approval for the Celgene acquisition. The loss was not a best case scenario, but the sale brought in a significant cash influx that left the company in better financial standing.

Revlimid was already a blockbuster when Celgene was acquired, and it continues to increase in revenue. Revlimid is used to treat multiple myeloma and certain types of lymphoma, among other conditions. Revlimid is also approved as a chemotherapy-free combination treatment with rituximab to treat adult patients who were previously treated for follicular lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma.

Bristol Myers Squibb had already been focused on oncology and immuno-oncology therapies ("I-O"). Opdivo and Yervoy are both successful immuno-oncology medications in Bristol-Myers' portfolio. The company also has numerous other drugs in the pipeline, and it is funding various combination studies.

Opdivo and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda are the two most successful I-O medications. Both Opdivo and Keytruda are monoclonal antibodies that address the PD-1 biomarker. Keytruda is a more commercially successful drug, but BMY had a potentially superior patent claim to the technology. Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb ended up settling patent litigation over the PD-1 monoclonal antibodies with an agreement that provides a royalty to Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) (OTCPK:OPHLY), where Merck must pay:

on global sales of Keytruda of 6.5% from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2023, and 2.5% from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2026. Under the agreement, the companies have also granted certain rights to each other under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1. The royalties will be shared between Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively. (Source: June 20, 2017, BMY press release)

Bristol Myers Squibb also generates strong revenue from Sprycel, which is not an I-O medication, but a chemotherapy for leukemia. Outside of I-O and oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb has had tremendous success with Eliquis, an anticoagulant. Eliquis is prescribed to prevent clotting and possible strokes within people with atrial fibrillation. Eliquis is rapidly becoming the standard of care, and it appears likely to rival Revlimid for being Bristol-Myers' largest source of quarterly revenue in the near term.

Continued dividend growth

Bristol Myers Squibb has a well-covered dividend and a history of annually announcing increases to its payout each December. Last month, BMY increased its dividend by 10.2 percent. It is highly likely that the company will again increase its quarterly dividend at the end of 2022.

With the strong current cash flow Bristol Myers Squibb has from Eliquis, Revlimid, and Opdivo, plus the cash influx it received from selling Otezla, the company should have no problem meeting its debt obligations, increasing its dividend and funding its share repurchase plan.

Possible value breakout

Bristol Myers Squibb has been range bound for years, but it may finally be time for it to enter a new range. Bristol Myers was in the mid $70s back in 2016, and has not returned to the $70s since then. The mid $60s acted as strong resistance for BMY shares in 2018 and 2020, and have been an annoying ceiling so far in 2021 once again.

Data by YCharts

I believe BMY shares are likely to enter a new trading range of between approximately $65 and $75 per share in the first half of 2022, and possibly break out to new highs shortly thereafter. This may occur due to a company specific catalyst, such as an approval or positive clinical trial data, but it is also possible that BMY shares appreciate due to increased market interest in lower beta stocks with well covered payouts.

Key risks

Bristol Myers Squibb's dependence upon blockbusters is a risk. Anything that hurts to the sale of Eliquis, Revlimid, or Opdivo would be a serious issue, as each represents a significant share of total revenue. Bristol Myers Squibb is also highly sensitive to political risk. All large pharmaceutical companies share the potential of being specifically targeted for any blockbuster drug. Any increased attention upon the company or industry could weigh on share demand. Even the largest of pharmaceutical companies can suffer drawdowns of greater than 20% during heightened political scrutiny.

Conclusion

Bristol Myers Squibb has one of the most diverse portfolios of approved drugs, and one of the largest pipelines. The company is a significant player in immuno-oncology, which is increasingly becoming the standard of care for treating a growing number of cancers. It is easy to underestimate the importance of these therapies to the longevity and quality of life patients might receive compared to traditional radiation and chemotherapies, as well as the number of patients that are likely to need such treatments in the coming years.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a perennial dividend grower with a below market valuation and a significant share repurchase plan. BMY shares appear likely to increase in 2022 and approach all time highs in the coming quarters.