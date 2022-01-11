The Bear Market

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

No, I do not mean that “bear market.” Neither am I talking about, of course, some “bear-it-all market.” We do not discuss those kinds of things in public. I am talking about “the bear’s” wisdom, which is applicable to the markets, even though he never dabbled in them as far as we know.

“Pay attention to where you are going because without meaning you might get nowhere.”



- The Bear named Winnie

The “Great Game,” Wall Street, is a very complicated affair. It involves economic statistics, political craziness, projections into the future, and a very large amount of money. It is driven at any time by one or more of these subjects, and oftentimes by many of them in conjunction.

Currently, the most troubling of economic statistics, in my humble opinion, is inflation. The CPI Index at a 30-year high. The PPI Index at an all-time high. The numbers are off the charts, no matter how you measure them, and they are going to force the Fed into the use of a new playbook as a result.

However, in my view, it is going to be constrained by private meetings with the government where higher interest rates for the government’s debt will not be a welcome addition. No one will speak about this publicly, of course, but I would bet that these conversations have taken place, and will again. Consequently, restraint will be called for, and since the Fed is a part of the government, enacted by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, views will be aired and the Fed will listen.

“The third-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the majority. A second-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the minority. A first-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking.”



- A.A. Milne, Pooh’s Author-in-Chief

Since I spend a good deal of my time thinking, I am of the opinion that the Fed will not move as fast as some people project. Some tapering of their balance sheet will certainly come, but I think we are far away from the Fed raising interest rates. The influence on the economy as our pandemic rolls on will be a part of these calculations, in my estimation. Heading towards the mid-term elections will play on every politician’s mind, and some major market correction due to interest rate hikes will not be welcomed by anyone in the current Administration. Here we will have politics leaning on economics, and it will be a heavy lean, in my view.

Then, international politics may come into play. There's Russia and Ukraine, China and Taiwan, the actions of the European Central Bank, as some distinct examples. Our relationship with China, the economics of it, may also come into play, as China, in my opinion, is not our competitor but our adversary when you consider what they are trying to do to us. America is not some island, and we are impacted by international incidents like the rest of the world. The future is always unraveling before us.

“I don't see much sense in that," said Rabbit. "No," said Pooh humbly, "there isn't. But there was going to be when I began it. It's just that something happened to it along the way.”

Yes, Pooh is right, of course. As we proceed ahead, something is always happening along the way. You are just going to have to “bear” with it, as there is nothing else that you can do. You can run, you can pivot, but you can’t hide. To deal with these markets, in my view, is a combination of “appreciation plays” and “income plays,” and I suggest using both as a matter of safety.

My other suggestion is to dial back your risk. There are just too many odd ducks wandering about in the 100 Acre Wood these days. When volatility increases - which it has of late - then Grant’s Rules, “Preservation of Capital,” become more than a “bear” minimum.

