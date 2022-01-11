imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

There was a whole lot of pressure on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to write down the value of the natural gas assets at the cyclical market bottom. After all, those assets would "never" be worth what the company paid for them (and then invested in the same assets to develop them). Despite the fact that the market had no clear idea what the depreciation charges were based upon, the market was sure the charge would be debilitating.

Many assets may not have had adequate depreciation charges over the years. But that alone does not determine the profitability of the assets. Rather that final write-off tells an investor that charges were inaccurately allocated over time and production probably because of unforeseen future issues. The asset itself could have had an overall darn good profitability.

There are a lot of educated guesses that go into calculating depreciation. Some of the very subjective measures include well reserves and well life, other asset lives and residual values. Improving technology can render a solid opinion obsolete at any time. More importantly, these important considerations can and do vary with different managements.

Now, obviously natural gas assets are worth a whole lot more than they were worth at the time of the write-offs. True to form, Exxon Mobil has decided to sell some older assets. Exxon Mobil has long sold older (higher cost) assets while either acquiring or developing new lower cost production. But the execution of the strategy shows darn good timing that seldom exists in the industry.

EQT (EQT) purchased some natural gas assets from Chevron (CVX) towards the end of fiscal year 2020. That sale took place under far less favorable industry conditions that is the current sales process of Exxon Mobil. As a result, EQT shareholders probably have a fantastic deal on their hands because the industry conditions were less favorable for sellers in the form of a buyers market. There is tendency in many industries to sell properties that are "non-core" right away "to get it over with". But due diligence for shareholders involves getting a decent price for properties. Chevron definitely had the financial strength to wait for better market conditions.

Exxon Mobil is beginning the process with far higher natural gas prices. That tends to make buyers a little more optimistic about long term natural gas prospects. Not only that, but many producers are raking in cash that is "burning a hole in their pockets". Despite the emphasis on balance sheet repairs, balance sheet can be improved by using a combination of equity and debt as part of the deal. So, the optimism about the industry that goes with higher prices combined with better market reception is likely to result in Exxon Mobil receiving better prices for the properties the company wants to sell.

Guyana Development Hess Corporation Presentation

Exxon Mobil has the advantage of a significant interest in a world class discovery. The partnership with Hess Corporation (HES) and CNOOC (OTCPK: CEOHF) has now begun to benefit from the offshore Guyana discoveries. The second FPSO should begin producing oil in 2022. That puts this partnership far ahead of many competitors.

Admittedly, the cash flow in the first few years is of minimal consequence to a company the size of Exxon Mobil. But 10 FPSOs are likely to be capable of producing around 2 million BOD. The company's share of that will be significant to the shareholders. The partnership has long had a goal to have most (if not all) of those FPSOs producing by the end of the decade.

Furthermore, there are likely to be a lot more discoveries as the company has millions of unexplored acres at this location. That means shareholders can look forward to a lot of low-cost production coming online in the future. In fact, Exxon Mobil just announced two more discoveries in Guyana. It has been a while since the partners updated the 10 FPSO forecast at the bottom of the slide. Therefore, investors should expect to see a higher number in the future.

There is talk that the bidding process to build more FPSOs will open up more than it has in the past. That talk fosters speculation that a new FPSO will be producing every year probably after the fourth FPSO has begun production. That would make sense as the cash flow of the partnership should be able to facilitate a faster development rate (and probably more exploration as well).

Last but not least, Exxon Mobil has a goal to double earnings and cash flow over an 8-year period. Obviously the most visible vehicle to do this has to be the Guyana partnership. But other projects like some of the unconventional business and even the Gulf of Mexico business have the ability to aid in the achievement of the stated goal.

Seeking Alpha Chart Seeking Alpha Website

The growth rate (for those who know the rule of 72) is roughly 8% a year if the company meets its goals. Shown above is a dividend of about 5%. So, the return from the current price should average around 13% a year. For a company the size and stature of Exxon Mobil, that is a decent return. Growth may accelerate as the development proceeds off the coast of Guyana. Exxon Mobil is one of the most financially strong companies in the industry.

The stock has recovered from the beating it took in 2020. But there appears to be more appreciation potential in the future as management now appears to be growing production significantly for the first time in a while. There is always the possibility of "buying on dips" or dollar cost averaging. Right now, the stock appears reasonably priced or maybe even bargain priced given the strength of commodity prices.

Another potential avenue of growth for the company would be to build a refinery in Guyana to handle at least some of the production. The company can also decide whether to manufacture chemicals or consumer products to sell relatively locally.

But the overall strategy is to constantly bring on new low-cost production while selling higher cost production. The key to making that work is to get as much money as possible for the older, higher cost production. Clearly Exxon Mobil is doing just that with the announcement of the sale of some older unconventional leases. To me that strategy is a huge advantage over many companies that I follow.

Shareholders also benefit from a high financial rating and a lot of diversifications. Less obvious is the sales made for some "green revolution" products. Also, less obvious to the market is the fact that natural gas appears to be the favored source of hydrogen for the rapidly growing hydrogen market.

Exxon Mobil has both the raw materials and a significant presence in midstream to aid the new hydrogen revolution. It also has established research in some hot areas like renewable energy. So, the future is likely to surprise many. The simple fact is that the technology for renewable energy is not competitive with the current fossil technology just yet. It will probably get there. Even then the transition is likely to be a lot slower than many would care to admit.