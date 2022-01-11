Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About a year ago, I analyzed why Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) is a high-quality stock but I stated that it was fully valued back then. Since then, the stock has vastly underperformed the broad market, as it has shed 8% whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 27%. In addition, Computer Services has accelerated its business momentum lately. As a result, the stock has finally become interesting.

Business overview

Computer Services offers innovative technology, regulatory compliance solutions and digital banking solutions to regional banks and other corporate customers. It signs multi-year contracts with its customers and thus its customers become dependent on Computer Services. After some years of cooperation, it becomes costly and inefficient for the customers of Computer Services to switch to another financial services provider. In fact, whenever a bank terminates its contract with Computer Services, the most common reason is the acquisition of the bank by another company, which is not a customer of Computer Services. Overall, the vast majority of the revenues of Computer Services is recurring.

Thanks to its financial expertise, Computer Services has proved extremely resilient to the coronavirus crisis. In fiscal year 2021, which ended in February-2021, the company faced unprecedented lockdowns but it kept operating without any problem. In that year, it completed 32 bank mergers and conversions, 26 of which were executed 100% remotely.

In addition, several banks resorted to Computer Services in an effort to adjust to the new business landscape and enhance their digital capabilities. As a result, Computer Services posted record revenues and earnings in fiscal 2021.

Even better, business momentum has greatly accelerated in this fiscal year, as more banks are trying to enhance their digital capabilities. In the third quarter, many new accounts of Computer Services came online while the company continued to enjoy strong demand for its digital banking services, regulatory compliance services and payments processing. As a result, the company grew its revenue by 13% over the prior year's quarter, to a new all-time high, and its earnings per share by 20%, from $0.49 to a record level of $0.59.

Moreover, there are no signs of fatigue on the horizon. Management recently stated that it expects the solid business momentum to remain in place in the running quarter. As a result, Computer Services is poised to achieve record sales and earnings in fiscal 2022.

Growth

The strength of the business model of Computer Services is clearly reflected in its rock-solid balance sheet. The financial services company has no long-term debt and has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of only $50 million, which is negligible compared to the market capitalization of $1.5 billion of the stock.

There are extremely few companies that can boast of having no long-term debt and net debt right now. Many companies borrow excessive amounts in order to endure competition and grow their sales. Other companies spend excessive amounts on share repurchases in an effort to artificially boost their earnings per share and mask their poor business performance. Computer Services has such a strong business performance that it does not need to borrow any funds to grow its bottom line.

Thanks to its pristine balance sheet, Computer Services has repeatedly stated that it will continue investing in the improvement of its digital infrastructure and the development of new products while it will also keep looking for strategic acquisitions of smaller competitors.

Computer Services has an impressive performance record. The company has grown its revenues, its earnings and its dividend for 20, 23 and 50 consecutive years, respectively. It is thus a Dividend King. The group of Dividend Kings includes only 31 stocks, which have raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

Computer Services has grown its earnings per share at a 9.8% average annual rate over the last nine years, from $0.87 in fiscal 2012 to $2.01 in fiscal 2021. Even better, the company has accelerated in recent years, as it has grown its bottom line at a 14.3% average annual rate over the last five years. Given the quality of management, the sustained investment in new products and digital infrastructure and the absence of any signs of fatigue on the horizon, it is safe to expect the company to continue growing its earnings meaningfully for many more years.

Dividend

Computer Services is offering a 2.0% dividend yield. This yield may seem lackluster to most income-oriented investors, at least on the surface. However, it is important to note that this yield is much higher than the 1.2% yield of the S&P 500. In addition, Computer Services has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years and thus it is committed to keep growing its dividend.

Even better, Computer Services has grown its dividend at a 16% average annual rate over the last decade. This growth rate has hardly slowed down in recent years, as the dividend has grown at a 14.4% average annual rate over the last five years.

Moreover, Computer Services has a payout ratio of only 47% and sports a rock-solid balance sheet. Given also its reliable growth trajectory, the company is likely to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate for many more years. The double-digit dividend growth rate is likely to compensate investors for the somewhat uninspiring initial dividend yield of the stock.

Income-oriented investors should not focus solely on the current yield of stocks; they should also pay attention to the dividend growth rate as well as the growth prospects of the company. If Computer Services grows its dividend by 14% per year over the next five years, it will be offering a 3.9% yield on cost in five years. To cut a long story short, the relentless growth of Computer Services and the safety of its dividend should compensate income-oriented investors for the lackluster current dividend yield.

Valuation

Computer Services is not followed by any analysts and hence there are no estimates available. However, based on the earnings per share of $1.64 in the first nine months of its fiscal year and its business momentum, it is safe to expect the company to earn approximately $2.25 in fiscal 2022. The stock is currently trading at 24.4 times its expected earnings in fiscal 2022.

However, it is important to realize that Computer Services has grown its earnings per share for 23 consecutive years, without any seasonality in its business. Given the promising growth prospects of the company and its earnings per share of $0.59 in the latest quarter, one can reasonably expect it to earn at least $2.36 per share (=4*0.59) in fiscal 2023. This is actually a conservative estimate, given the momentum of the company and its continuous earnings growth. Therefore, the stock is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. This is a reasonable valuation level for a stock with such a reliable growth trajectory.

Final thoughts

Computer Services has almost always traded with a premium valuation thanks to its reliable growth trajectory. As a result, investors should not expect to find this stock at depressed valuation levels. On the other hand, the stock has underperformed the broad market by a wide margin for more than a year, even though its business performance has gained steam. Consequently, the stock has finally become attractive, both for growth-oriented investors and income-oriented investors.