Mattress Firm Begins U.S. IPO Rollout
Summary
- Mattress Firm has filed to go public in a U.S. IPO.
- The company sells mattresses and related products to U.S. consumers.
- MFRM has grown impressively during the 2020 pandemic period, produces strong free cash flow but has significant debt.
A Quick Take On Mattress Firm Group
Mattress Firm Group (MFRM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm sells mattresses and related products to consumers in the United States.
MFRM has produced enviable growth, operating profit and free cash flow, but has significant debt and will receive no IPO proceeds.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company
Houston, Texas-based Mattress Firm was founded to be a retailer for mattresses and digital technologies related to enhancing sleep for consumers via an omni-channel approach.
Management is headed by president and CEO John W. Eck, who has been with the firm since December 2019 and was previously Chief Local Media Officer at Univision Communications
Below is a brief overview video of a Mattress Firm advertisement:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings or characteristics include:
Major mattress brands
MattressMatcher
Online store - Direct-to-consumer approach
2,353 retail store network
Mattress Firm has received at least $4.75 billion in equity investment from investors including Steinhoff International.
Mattress Firm - Customer Acquisition
The firm pursues customers via its retail network of over 2,300 stores in the United States as well as through online advertising, direct mail and other media.
MFRM has actually had a net closure of stores since FY 2019 but has grown revenue on a lower store base.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
21.6%
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
21.6%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 1.2x in the most recent reporting period.
Mattress Firm’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, the U.S. mattress market was an estimated $16.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $26.7 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growth in the hospitality and tourism sectors of the economy.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 and related variant pandemic may put a damper on such expected growth.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Casper
Purple
USMattress.com
General e-commerce retailers
Regional furniture stores
Department stores
Big box retailers
Others
Mattress Firm Group Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating profit
Higher cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
$ 4,392,900,000
|
34.9%
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
$ 3,256,600,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
$ 1,862,600,000
|
67.2%
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
$ 1,114,000,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
42.40%
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
34.21%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
$ 397,400,000
|
9.0%
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
$ 161,900,000
|
5.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
$ (165,100,000)
|
-3.8%
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
$ 125,600,000
|
2.9%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
FYE Sept. 28, 2021
|
$ 452,600,000
|
FYE Sept. 29, 2020
|
$ 379,000,000
(Source)
As of September 28, 2021, Mattress Firm had $209.7 million in cash and $3.5 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 28, 2021, was $355.4 million.
Mattress Firm Group IPO Details
Mattress Firm intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure will likely be higher.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says the firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
The company’s presentation of its IPO roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is subject to various legal proceedings which in its opinion would not be material to its financial condition or operations. However, majority shareholder Steinhoff Group is the subject of significant litigation presently.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies and other investment banks.
Commentary About Mattress Firm’s IPO
MFRM is seeking to go public for its majority owner to begin cashing out of its investment.
The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, along with favorable operating profit and operating cash flow.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 28, 2021, was $355.4 million.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue has been stable as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 1.2x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for selling mattresses is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.
Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (17.3%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the overall macroeconomic activity in the United States, which is subject to, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants.
Mattress Firm has produced impressive growth through the 2020 pandemic period while rationalizing its retail network footprint, but will receive no IPO proceeds and has significant debt.
When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
