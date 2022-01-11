BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) global foundry share has been above 50% since 2014 when the company started increasing production at the 16/20nm node. At the end of 2020, TSMC's share increased to 57% of the global foundry market, and 41% of its revenues are from semiconductors made at the 14nm node and smaller.

Chart 1 shows the gross profit by node for an IC device. It partially explains the rationale behind TSMC's business model to move to advanced nodes while also explaining why the company chose to leave its 28nm node undersupplied until recent external forces prompted it to build its China fab.

Gross profits per 300-mm wafer are $2,835 for a 28nm node vs. $8,695 for a 3nm node.

The Information Network

Chart 1

The strong profit potential for smaller nodes is a driving force for other competitors. Currently Chinese foundries such as SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) and Hua Hong Semiconductor are limited to the 14nm node because of U.S. sanctions. Taiwan's UMC (UMC) has chosen to stay at the 14nm node and above, as these nodes represent the majority of demand by foundry customers.

But Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel (INTC) are laser focused on the <7nm nodes, competing directly against TSMC. All three companies are part of the original investors in lithography equipment vendor ASML (ASML) and as a result have purchased multiple EUV lithography systems. These are capable of delineating sub-7nm patterns on silicon chips, according to our report entitled "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues."

TSMC vs. Samsung vs Intel in Next 5 Years

New Fab Construction

To understand the competition between TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and Intel, we need to look at fab construction anticipated in the next several years, as shown in Table 1.

It illustrates that Samsung and Intel will increase their competitiveness against TSMC, and at the same time TSMC will continue to build to maintain its competitive posture.

The Information Network

Capex Spend

Capex spend is a combination of building and fab equipment in roughly a 50:50 ratio. Shown in Table 2 are capex spend for TSMC, Intel, and Samsung between 2018 and 2023. Samsung's capex is for foundry only and does not include DRAM or NAND capex.

In 2021, TSMC was the biggest spender, with capex at $28.5 billion, an increase of 66.6% from 2020. Samsung capex increased just 0.2% in 2021, but that followed an increase of 113.8% in 2020. In 2022, Intel is forecast to increase capex 43.2%.

Nevertheless, between 2020 and 2023, TSMC's capex spend is higher than competitors Intel and Samsung. This increased spend will result in increased fab capacity and increased chip output.

The Information Network

Node Transitions

Competition among the three companies making <7nm chips will be dependent on the technological features of its products coming from chip design and node transition roadmaps.

TSMC

In terms of 4nm, TSMC launched N4P in October 2021, which is the third major enhanced version of the TSMC 5nm family.

The efficiency of N4P has increased by 11% faster than the original N5 and 6% faster than that of N4.

Compared with N5, the power consumption efficiency of N4P is 22% higher, and the transistor density is increased by 6%.

At the same time, N4P reduces the process complexity and improves the production cycle of chips by reducing the number of light mask layers.

TSMC will mass produce 3nm process in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In terms of 3nm, TSMC still adopts the FinFET architecture and its technology research and development have been completed.

TSMC has recently begun to carry out the initial pilot production of 3nm test chips officially offline in Fab 18B factory.

TSMC plans to introduce GAA (Gate All Around) technology when it enters the 2nm process and start mass production of 2nm process chips in 2024.

Samsung

Samsung Foundry has already started the mass production of chips based on its 4nm process, and will begin mass-producing 3nm-based semiconductor chips in 2022.

The company's 3nm process uses GAA design with MBCFET (Multi-Bridge-Channel FET) for up to 35% decrease in package area, 30% higher performance, or 50% lower power consumption compared to its 5nm EUV process.

Samsung revealed earlier that in the first half of 2022 it will launch the first generation of 3nm 3GAE technology (3nm gate-all-around early).

In 2023, it will launch a new generation of 3nm 3GAP technology with a focus on high performance operation.

In 2025, the 2nm 2GAP process will be put into production. The 3nm yield is also approaching reaching its 4nm process.

Intel

Intel stayed in the 14nm process for seven years, and it was not until 2019 that they really mass-produced 10nm, which was equivalent to the number of transistors in TSMC 7nm process.

Intel is renaming its future process nodes:

2022 H2, Intel 4: Previously known as Intel 7nm. Intel expects a 20% performance per watt gain over the previous generation, and the technology uses more EUV, mostly in the BEOL.

2023 H2, Intel 3: Previously known as Intel 7+. Increased use of EUV and new high density libraries. Intel 3 will share some features of Intel 4, and Intel expects a manufacturing ramp in the second half of 2023 with an 18% performance per watt gain over Intel 4.

2024, Intel 20A: Previously known as Intel 5nm, Intel moved to double digit naming, with the A standing for Ångström, or 10A is equal to 1nm. Intel will move from FinFETs to its version of GAA transistors called RibbonFETs.

2025, Intel 18A: Intel is expecting to have an 18A process in 2025. 18A will be using ASML's latest EUV machines, known as High-NA machines, which are capable of more accurate photolithography.

Investor Takeaway

Current Financial Metrics

Currently TSMC is the better investment based on financial metrics. Chart 2 shows Revenue ("TTM") % Change for TSMC, Intel, and Samsung for a 3-year period. TSMC's performance is 6x greater than competitors.

YCharts

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows EPS ("TTM") % Change for TSMC, Intel, and Samsung for a 3-year period, again showing significant performance of TSMC. The low earnings for Samsung is attributed to a significant drop in the memory market in 2018-2019 due to ship overcapacity brought about overbuild and excess capex spend in the 2017-2018 period.

YCharts

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows Gross Profit Margin % Change for TSMC, Intel, and Samsung for a three-year period, again showing significant performance of TSMC. Again, the poor performance of Samsung is attributed to the significant memory market drop which is in the process of recovering.

YCharts

Chart 4

The three financial charts above indicate that TSMC has maintained a lead in the past three years, tied to technological proficiency in its overall foundry model, not just in <14nm nodes.

The Next 5 Years

Strong TSMC Current Customer Base

But what about the next five years, which is a focus on this article? On a competitive basis with Samsung and Intel making increasingly smaller nodes, TSMC is clearly ahead in its roadmap. TSMC also has as its customers several leading semiconductor companies, whose growth over the past several years have been a catalyst for TSMC's performance. These include Apple, AMD, Nvidia, and Marvell Technology.

Samsung's GAA at 2nm May Get Customers

Thanks to its multi-annual contract with TSMC, Apple essentially has priority for the upcoming 3 nm and even 2 nm nodes. But other companies could migrate to Samsung in the near and mid term, not because of node migration, but because Samsung is set to be the first to adopt the more efficient GAA transistors for its 3 nm nodes expected to become operational in 2022, while TSMC is still planning to use FinFET tech for its 3 nm nodes and won't migrate to GAA until its 2nm node, as discussed above. These include AMD and Qualcomm (QCOM). Qualcomm is one of the world's largest chipmakers that use third-party fabs for their products. It's already known to split orders between both Samsung and TSMC.

Intel Late But Strong Design Prospects

Intel is in the process of resurrecting its technology prowess, as noted above. But at the same time, it needs to compete against AMD in the processor space. Intel will contract with TSMC for 3nm capacity in 2022. Intel is gearing up to compete against TSMC once its new plants are operational. Already Qualcomm will start to have its chips manufactured by Intel in the coming years using Intel's upcoming 20A process. As noted above, Intel's technology roadmap pegs its 20A process at 5nm with an introduction date set at 2024.

Under its new CEO, Intel has energy, and that could be an advantage in competition with others. One is no compunction to spend money on chip design. For example, director of Mac System Architecture Jeff Wilcox originally joined Apple from Intel in 2013, and is now returning to Intel as it works on introducing new processors.

Watch for a Global Oversupply of Chips in 2023

Finally, another headwind for TSMC is a global oversupply of chips brought about by the significant amount of fab construction I noted in Table 2 above. I first alerted readers in my June 25, 2021 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials: Tracking A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023." Other firms have subsequently made these statements.

Shown in Table 3 is my forecast for semiconductors between 2021 and 2025. It shows a strong drop in revenues in 2023 and continued negative growth in 2024.

The Information Network

According to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," semiconductor equipment revenues are also forecast to drop in 2023.