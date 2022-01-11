Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is an exchange traded fund that holds a portfolio of long-term Treasuries. The portfolio's option adjusted duration is 18.69 years putting this fund in the long-term bond category. With interest rates rising on the back of the Fed undertaking its dual mandate of employment generation and inflation containment, SPTL is on a downtrend given its long bond positioning. We are at the very beginning of a monetary tightening cycle that follows a period of unprecedented low interest rates on the back of the Covid pandemic. A retail investor looking for yield or stability is best served to avoid SPTL since the vehicle offers only downside in a rising interest rate environment. The ETF generates a 1.74% yield which is inadequate to cover a projected -12% price performance in the next twelve months. We are Bearish STPL and this vehicle is only to be revisited when the tightening cycle is almost over.

Holdings

SPTL holds a portfolio of very long dated Treasury securities:

Holdings Fact Sheet

We can see from the holdings table that the bulk of the fund holdings fall in the 20-30 years maturity bucket. More specifically, from the annual report we can have a look at the individual top holdings:

Top Holdings Annual Report

We can notice that five distinct bonds compose about 17% of the portfolio and they are all very long dated issuances. The fund holds only Treasuries and short-term money market investments, bringing the fund rating to AAA, and translating into a zero-credit risk portfolio. SPTL runs only market risk in the form of interest rate risk, meaning the value of its NAV fluctuates as interest rates rise or fall.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

The fund has an 18.69 years duration:

Fund Duration Fact Sheet

This makes it fall in the long-term bond duration bucket. The general move in prices given a 1% increase in rates for the duration bucket is as follows per Vanguard:

Bond rates sensitivity Vanguard

If we take a look at the table and translate it into English we can see that for example a long-term bond with a maturity above 20 years will lose about 12% of its price when respective tenor rates rise by 100 bps (i.e. 1%). If we take as an example the 1.88% Feb/2051 Treasury bond from the top holdings, bond math indicates that this bond will lose 12% of its value if 30-year rates move up to a 3% level:

30 Year Rates The Fed

We can see from the above graph that early last year when the market started pricing in Fed rate hikes, 30-year rates moved from a 1.65% level to a peak of 2.45%, so about 80 bps or 0.8%. The Fed did not follow with hikes but started discussing tapering its asset purchases, hence the re-pricing of the long end of the curve down again.

Performance

During the early stages of the past tightening cycle (2013-2014) we can observe a -10% total return performance:

Total Return Seeking Alpha

From a total return perspective, the speed of the increase in rates matters most. If the rate increases occur over several years the fund has time to "catch-up" to price underperformance via the dividend yield. However with the current inflationary environment we are expecting a significant upwards re-pricing in rates this year. With Goldman predicting four hikes already this year in the target rate, we expect the long end to follow suit, albeit to a less aggressive pace. If inflation proves to be sticky and persistent then the risk resides with much more violent moves up in rates given the normalization of the employment market in the US. This only translates into significant downside for SPTL for the upcoming 12-months.

Conclusion

In a normalized interest rate environment or as a recessionary hedge, SPTL provides for a good financial instrument to be utilized. In the current environment when we are witnessing a monetary policy tightening on the back of a normalization in the post-Covid economic ecosystem SPTL is a vehicle which only provides for downside. The ETF generates a 1.74% yield which is inadequate to cover a projected -12% price performance in the next twelve months. We are Bearish STPL and this vehicle is only to be revisited when the tightening cycle is almost over.