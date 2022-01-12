digicomphoto/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) article, I demonstrated Eli Lilly’s (LLY) gamma-secretase inhibitor contradicted the amyloid hypothesis which is critically linked to Cassava’s hypothesis. While the inhibitor clearly engaged its target - the enzyme required to recycle amyloid precursor protein from which beta-amyloid is derived - many readers were still not convinced as indicated by the voluminous incendiary comments.

In a third attempt to support my case and extinguish doubts, I confirm my assumptions in my first article with two clinical trials of inherited Alzheimer’s - otherwise known as early-onset, contradict the amyloid and Cassava hypotheses which postulates beta-amyloid causes or initiates a series of events that ultimately results cognitive decline due to brain cell deaths.

As previously discussed in my first article Cassava article, Sun et al examined 138 genetic mutations affecting the catalytic subunit of gamma-secretase and measured beta-amyloid fragments consisting of 40 and 42 amino acids indicated as Ab40 and Ab42.

In the graph below, relative amounts of Ab40 and Ab42 are plotted for each of the 138 mutations:

Source: Sun et al

As can be seen, the vast majority of mutations decrease activity of both Ab40 and Ab42 contracting the amyloid hypothesis which Cassava requires for its hypothesis.

As issues arose from early experimental studies which didn’t agree with the amyloid hypothesis, staunch believers modified their hypothesis by arguing the ratio of Ab42/Ab40 is the important parameter which can be a predictor for Alzheimer’s. The issue with that supposition is the ratio can be increased either by a greater increase of Ab42 versus Ab40 or a greater decrease of Ab40 versus Ab42.

In the graph below, Sun et al plots the combined amounts of Ab40 and Ab42 and the ratio of Ab42/Ab40:

Source: Sun et al

Again, except for 13 mutations the remaining mutations decrease combined Ab40 and Ab42. While the majority of mutations cause an increased ratio, a plot of ratios versus mutations can correlate positively or negatively with respect to age-of-onset depending on which mutations one selects.

Source: Sun et al

These results should make people question the significance, if any, of the amyloid ratio.

As a check of the experimental results above, I found two clinical studies of inherited forms of Alzheimer’s within family members. The significance of studying families with inherited mutations is the predictability of age-of-onset for the specific mutation among family members. Fortunate family members that didn’t inherit the mutation provides a baseline for comparisons between carriers and noncarriers. This allows researchers to analyze changes in cognition and biomarkers with respect to time before and after onset of symptoms.

In the first clinical study by Bateman et al, 128 participants were enrolled. The breakdown of these participants were as follows:

Source: Bateman et al

Measurements of cognition and biomarkers were measured as a function established years from expected symptoms onset as follows:

and

Source: Bateman et al

Results of this study indicates the following with respect to age of symptom onset: Ab42 decreased 25 years prior, beta-amyloid deposition appears 15 prior, tau increased 15 years prior, brain atrophy increased 15 years prior, cerebral hypometabolism and impaired episodic memory were observed 10 years prior, cognitive impairment was detected 5 years prior, and patients met criteria for dementia 3 years after. Graphical results are presented in the figures below:

Consistent with Bateman et al, CSF of Ab42 decreases significantly early with cognition lagging behind. Again, this is consistent with Sun et al’s experimental results: Ab42 is reduced or abolished due to mutations of the catalytic subunit of gamma-secretase.

and

and

Source: Bateman et al

The results of the Bateman et al clinical study is consistent with Sun et al. That is Ab42 is reduced decades prior to age of symptom onset as one would expect with decreased enzymatic activity of gamma-secretase. Noncarriers have greater concentrations of Ab42 than carriers. Beta-amyloid deposition is consistent with the histology of inherited and sporadic forms of Alzheimer’s. That indicates excessive amounts beta-amyloid is not required for plaques to form contradicting both hypotheses.

In second clinical study with only one genetic mutation E280A, one of the 138 mutations examined by Sun et al, Fleisher et al enrolled 54 carrier and noncarrier family members. Cognition and biomarkers analyses are summarized below:

Source: Fleisher et al

Consistent with Bateman et al, CSF of Ab42 decreases significantly early with cognition lagging behind. Again, this is consistent with Sun et al’s experimental results: Ab42 is reduced or abolished due to mutations of the catalytic subunit of gamma-secretase. Again, noncarriers have greater concentrations of Ab42 than carries contradicting the amyloid hypothesis and Cassava’s hypothesis.

All clinical trials targeting amyloid have yet to produce meaningful results, indicating the amyloid hypothesis is false or must be modified. Cassava Sciences’ hypothesis requires Ab42 to induce an altered shape in a structural protein. Both experimental and clinical studies of inherited forms of Alzheimer’s and gamma-secretase inhibitors don’t support Cassava’s hypothesis. Therefore, Cassava Sciences’ hypothesis is false which will result in failed phase 3 clinical trials.

Cassava is being investigated by government agencies. Investors have to be willing to accept severe losses if a government agency determines errors have occurred that at a minimum will pause two phase 3 clinical trials currently underway. For the above reasons, I believe Cassava Sciences is a strong sell.