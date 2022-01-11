ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

For years, the home construction market has been experiencing a nice boom. A shortage of houses nationwide, combined with willing buyers has sent home prices soaring and has resulted in dedicated home construction firms ramping up production to the extent that they feel comfortable. One beneficiary of this has been a company called Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Over the past few years, the company has exhibited attractive growth on its top line and consistent and growing profits and cash flows on the bottom line. What's more, current data suggests that the future for the company could be even brighter than it has been in recent years. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company are trading at quite cheap levels and it could make for an excellent long-term prospect for value-oriented investors who like a little bit of growth mixed in with their holdings.

A growing homebuilder

Meritage Homes operates today as a designer and builder of single-family homes. The company focuses largely on three core operating regions that consist of the western portion, the central portion, and the eastern portions of the US. More specifically, the company focuses on nine states that consist of Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, both North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. Through almost 200 different communities, it builds and sells homes with base prices ranging between a low point of $191,000 to a high point of $921,000.

Over the past few years, Meritage Homes has successfully grown its top line. Revenue back in 2016 was just $3.04 billion. By 2020, this figure had grown to $4.50 billion, implying an annualized growth rate of 10.3%. In no single year during this window did the company experience a decline in sales year over year. The company has been a true beneficiary of a mixture of higher units being ordered by its customers as well as rising prices of individual properties. As an example, we need only look at performance between 2019 and 2020. Backlog in 2019 ended at nearly $1.10 billion. This expanded to $1.81 billion by the end of 2020. Although for that particular window, the average sales price of a home dropped from about $395,000 to $388,000, the number of homes in its backlog expanded from 2,782 to 4,672.

A great thing for investors is that growth has continued into the 2021 fiscal year. For instance, in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, revenue came in at $3.64 billion. That represents an increase of 17.9% compared to the $3.09 billion generated the same nine months one year earlier. During that nine-month window, the company closed on 9,275 homes, up from the 8,090 that it closed on in the same nine months of 2020. Sales prices rose from just under $378,000 to almost $388,000. And while the orders coming in dropped from 10,550 to 10,441, the price of new orders grew from about $375,000 to about $415,500. By the end of its third quarter last year, the company posted backlog of $2.56 billion, an increase of $550 million in just 12 months, with the average price of orders eventually climbing to $432,700, representing 5,838 homes in all.

Clearly, these are great developments for the company. Not only has it pushed revenue up, it has also pushed up profitability. But before we get into results for the 2021 fiscal year, it is worth pointing out that this trend in profits is nothing new. Between 2016 and 2020, for instance, the company expanded its net income from $149.5 million to $423.5 million. Operating cash flow went from a negative $103.4 million to a positive $530.4 million, and EBITDA more than doubled from $243.9 million to $580.1 million. Results have been particularly great so far for 2021 thanks to the boon in sales, with profits in the first nine months of the year coming in at $500 million, nearly double the $270.9 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow did drop, falling from $373.1 million to a negative $248.7 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $461.3 million to $798.6 million. And EBITDA expanded from $375.3 million to $692.7 million.

Management has not provided any real guidance for the 2021 fiscal year, but if we annualize results already reported, we should expect net income of about $781.7 million, adjusted operating cash flow of about $918.2 million, and EBITDA of about $1.07 billion. Taking these figures, we can effectively price the business. Using the 2021 estimates, the company's trading at a price to earnings multiple of just 5.3. Its price to operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 4.5, while the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 4.4. More likely than not, strength in this space will continue for the foreseeable future. I say this because, at present, there are at least 5.2 million fewer homes on the market (and as many as 6.8 million fewer according to some sources) than what there needs to be in order to meet demand. Recent data suggests that home builders like Meritage Homes are building about 1.4 million properties annually, but in order to meet demand, that figure needs to climb to about 2.1 million. However, even if results revert back to what we saw in 2020, shares would still be trading at attractive levels, with a price to earnings multiple of 9.8, a price to operating cash flow multiple of 7.8, and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.2.

Not only is Meritage Homes cheap on an absolute basis, it is also cheap relative to the competition. As part of my analysis, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rate of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.2 to a high of 26.8. Using the 2021 figures, only one of the companies was cheaper than our prospect. And using the 2020 figures, three of the five were cheaper. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow multiple, resulting in a range of 10.9 to 22.4. In both scenarios, our prospect was the cheapest of the group. And finally, I repeated this using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 5.4 to 16.9. Using the 2021 figures, Meritage Homes was the cheapest of the group, while the 2020 figures resulted in only two of the companies being cheaper.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Meritage Homes 5.3 4.5 4.4 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 5.2 20.2 9.1 Century Communities (CCS) 5.7 22.4 5.4 Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) 13.0 10.9 10.3 Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) 26.8 22.3 16.9 Lennar Corporation (LEN) 7.2 12.7 6.7

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am pleasantly surprised by Meritage Homes. I am generally cautious about the homebuilding industry because of memories of the last major financial crisis. However, the significant shortage in properties today, combined with the growing backlog that the company has exhibited, suggests to me that this firm does have potential. This case is further strengthened by just how cheap shares appear to be, even if results revert back to what we saw in 2020. Though no company is without risks, I do think that this firm offers investors with a favorable opportunity at reward relative to the risk that they would assume.