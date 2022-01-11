Natural Gas Fundamentals Are Very Tight And Bullish Weather Is On The Horizon

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

HFIR

Natural gas storage draws were revised higher today by 28 Bcf. We have 1/7 week now showing -170 Bcf. We've increased 1/21 week and 1/28 week as bullish weather is on the horizon.

EOS has been revised lower to 1.7 Tcf.

HFIR

With the drop in Lower 48 production and the increase in total gas demand, the implied deficit is at -4.26 Bcf/d today.

HFIR, EIA

Weather Outlook

HFIR HFIR

Weather models have been trending bullish. The issue we have with the latest outlook is that the 15-day trend may not be as bullish as advertised.

HFIR HFIR HFIR

If you take a look at the cluster above, there's 21% of the ensemble members project a Southeast ridge to develop. This is very bearish despite the strong Alaska ridge signal. For now, that's still a low confidence forecast, but the development of a Southeast ridge will be bearish for heating demand.

Markets are already pricing in the possible bullish scenario. While we would lean towards the market staying bullish, we don't like the uncertainty. We would rather be long SU and BTEGF for now.

Fundamentals are tight...

For natural gas bulls, the best possible news right now is not that the weather models are trending bullish, it's that fundamentals are very tight.

HFIR

Lower 48 gas production has failed to recover on the back of the colder than normal weather. In turn, this has fundamentally tightened the market by ~3-4 Bcf/d.

While the current implied balance largely reflects the production loss, demand has also been very strong. Total gas demand right now is at an all-time high despite the weather being only slightly colder than normal.

HFIR

Strong industrial, power burn, and LNG exports are the reasons why demand is at an all-time high. All three factors are structural variables implying further strength as we pass the winter heating demand season.

Because this demand strength is set to continue into spring, we see natural gas prices being well supported. With EOS projected to finish March at ~1.7 Tcf, we will still be under the 5-year average and remain so as long as the implied deficit hold.