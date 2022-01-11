Natural Gas Fundamentals Are Very Tight And Bullish Weather Is On The Horizon
Summary
- We have 1/7 week now showing -170 Bcf.
- We've increased 1/21 week and 1/28 week as bullish weather is on the horizon. EOS has been revised lower to 1.7 Tcf.
- With the drop in Lower 48 production and the increase in total gas demand, the implied deficit is at -4.26 Bcf/d today.
- Weather models have been trending bullish. The issue we have with the latest outlook is that the 15-day trend may not be as bullish as advertised.
- For natural gas bulls, the best possible news right now is not that the weather models are trending bullish, it's that fundamentals are very tight.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research Natural Gas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Storage Outlook
Natural gas storage draws were revised higher today by 28 Bcf. We have 1/7 week now showing -170 Bcf. We've increased 1/21 week and 1/28 week as bullish weather is on the horizon.
EOS has been revised lower to 1.7 Tcf.
With the drop in Lower 48 production and the increase in total gas demand, the implied deficit is at -4.26 Bcf/d today.
Weather Outlook
Weather models have been trending bullish. The issue we have with the latest outlook is that the 15-day trend may not be as bullish as advertised.
If you take a look at the cluster above, there's 21% of the ensemble members project a Southeast ridge to develop. This is very bearish despite the strong Alaska ridge signal. For now, that's still a low confidence forecast, but the development of a Southeast ridge will be bearish for heating demand.
Markets are already pricing in the possible bullish scenario. While we would lean towards the market staying bullish, we don't like the uncertainty. We would rather be long SU and BTEGF for now.
Fundamentals are tight...
For natural gas bulls, the best possible news right now is not that the weather models are trending bullish, it's that fundamentals are very tight.
Lower 48 gas production has failed to recover on the back of the colder than normal weather. In turn, this has fundamentally tightened the market by ~3-4 Bcf/d.
While the current implied balance largely reflects the production loss, demand has also been very strong. Total gas demand right now is at an all-time high despite the weather being only slightly colder than normal.
Strong industrial, power burn, and LNG exports are the reasons why demand is at an all-time high. All three factors are structural variables implying further strength as we pass the winter heating demand season.
Because this demand strength is set to continue into spring, we see natural gas prices being well supported. With EOS projected to finish March at ~1.7 Tcf, we will still be under the 5-year average and remain so as long as the implied deficit hold.
Thank you for reading this article.
For those of you interested in real-time guidance on natural gas related trades and energy stock idea trades, HFI Research Natural Gas subscribers get real-time trade alerts. We've designed the service to help give guidance on how subscribers should be positioned. Here's our trading results from 2021:
This article was written by
The #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.
----------
HFIR Natural Gas prides itself in offering variant perception investment research in macro natural gas analysis.
Due to high demand for HFI Research's natural gas premium only offering, we have decided to launch a cheaper premium service, HFI Research Natural Gas, for natural gas followers.
----------
HFI Natural Gas Premium will offer the current exclusive natural gas content HFI Research subscribers currently receive, they include:
- Daily Natural Gas Fundamentals
- Storage Projection Updates
- "What Are The Traders Saying?"
- A community of natural gas traders and investors to bounce ideas off of.
----------
HFI Research Natural Gas will not include the other benefits HFI Research subscribers currently receive, and for those interested in our full offering, you should visit our main page for information:
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=hfir
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, BTEGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.