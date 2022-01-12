benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced by R. Paul Drake

For those of you who are not familiar with Safehold (NYSE:SAFE), you should note that it invests only in land that's leased to building owners via ground leases. This substantially reduces the capital those building owners must invest to purchase or build their structures.

Safehold is a very unusual REIT and so this will be an unusual deep dive. One reason is the bond math. So let’s start with Bonds.

Century Bonds

These bonds make a constant payment every year for 100 years and return the principal amount as well in year 100. Here is a recent screen regarding the MIT 2116 Century Bond:

Century bond Morningstar

This bond was trading at 2.931%. We will use 3% as a nice round number.

The bond math is that the yield represents a discount rate. Payments in some future year, y, are discounted in value by (1+discount rate) to the power minus y.

The present value of the future payments is shown here. Note that the final repayment of principal has a present value that today is larger than that of any annual coupon payment. If you add up the values shown they come to $1,000, the face value of the bond.

PV of bond author

Thinking about this bond on a cash flow basis, the value today is about 33 times the coupon payment. This drops a lot as interest rates rise, but that will not be our focus today.

Ground Leases

Now let’s consider ground leases modeled after those of Safehold. At present interest rates, these are paying 3% of the principal with a 2% escalator, and have a 99-year term.

We represent the principal value as $1,000, so we get results per $1,000 invested. For this discussion today, we ignore inflation adjustments.

The present value of the payment in some future year, labeled “y”, is:

author

And the terminal value corresponding to the return of the land after 99 years is:

author

This does allow for inflation of the land value at a 2% rate. Here we ignore the value of the structures on the land. They're part of the full story, but their value is less certain.

The total value of the lease is the sum of the payment values over years 1 through 99 plus the terminal value.

One key question, often raised by members, is what the discount rate should be. It's useful to see how the total value of the ground lease varies with the discount rate demanded by the investor. Here it is:

author

Typical investment math would say that a 3% yield with a 2% growth rate will be priced at a 5% discount rate. In this case, the ground lease would be worth just the amount invested.

But Safehold argues, and we agree, that this would be crazy and that the right math is the bond math.

The payments on the ground lease are vastly more secure than are many cash flows we price today at 5% or less.

For example, if you screen for corporate bonds paying 4.5% to 5%, you see a lot of bonds rated several grades below investment grade. In contrast, for ground leases on quality properties, it makes sense to use a discount rate comparable to that for the AAA century bonds.

There are two reasons for this. First, because all structures on the land revert to the landowner upon default by the tenant, the rent payments are extremely secure.

Second, if and when any structures do revert to the landowner, this immediately adds to the value of what is owned. This is the opposite of a typical lease of land plus structures, where the loss of a tenant leads to costs but adds no value.

Readers often argue that the building and the land might have become worthless in the interim. While this possibility exists, it's pretty remote for well-selected property in growing urban and suburban areas. Investors can do their own numbers and decide how much to discount any portfolio of many ground leases, if at all.

If you value the ground lease payments using the discount rate of a AAA bond, then the present value of the payments for the ground lease of $1,000 worth of land is $2,265.

This is the central key to the story of Safehold.

We can add the present value of the future payments for the ground lease to the previous plot, showing the ground lease in red. Here we used a 3% discount rate.

author

The difference between the two curves shown is produced by the escalator in the ground lease. The present value of the bond payments drops by half in about 25 years. In contrast, the present value of the ground lease payments takes about 70 years to drop by half.

The ratio of the value of the ground lease to the initial payment for this case is 75. This is more than twice that of the century bond.

As I’ve shown here, the size of the escalator is key. As it drops, so does the gain in value created by the ground lease. That said, a 2% escalator is not a great burden, especially in the context of anticipated long-term inflation.

Net Lease Property

To complete our set of lease types, consider a triple-net lease of some property having a typical cash cap rate of 6% and 2% escalators. The combination of cash flow this property will generate and the escalators will produce a total return of about 8%.

The present value of the lease payments is discounted at a much higher rate than those of the two cases above. This makes sense because future income from that property, on a timescale of decades, is far less certain.

Using an 8% discount rate for the case described, the lease value is just over $1,000 and the ratio of value to payments is 17.6. The value of the payments for a 30 year net lease can be added to our previous plot.

author

Levering Up

REITs bring two extra features to these leases (or bonds). They can assemble a diversified collection, reducing the risk of owning only a few items. They also can apply leverage by pairing their invested funds with debt.

For Safehold it matters to focus on cash flow, as we will see below. In general and ignoring details that are usually small, the Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO, (which also goes by other names) can be written as:

author

In this expression, G&A represents General & Administrative expenses and MCX is maintenance capex.

Here's a table showing approximate values of these quantities and finding AFFO for our three investment types.

author

Here most of the costs are shown in the rows shaded tan. We can note that the large G&A for Safehold exists because of the strong effort to grow the portfolio. It also excludes some non-cash payments of management fees.

The interest expense is evaluated in the rows shaded pink. This varies the most across these asset types, reflecting the difference in leverage.

The row in yellow at the bottom shows the ratio of AFFO to invested funds. By this measure, ground leases produce much lower cash returns.

These returns would grow with time thanks to the escalators. But if the ground lease portfolio grows too, they will never become large. This is strange for a REIT and we will come back to it.

Actual Numbers for Safehold

Safehold is a challenge to analyze because their AFFO is such a tiny fraction of GAAP revenues, as we will see. As a result, NAREIT FFO is not a useful number.

What makes sense to me is to look at the combination of the Income Statement and the Statement of Cash Flows, while scrutinizing all the relevant Notes. Here is how it comes together for me.

This table shows Items from the Income Statement in Red, Items from the cash flows statement in black, and relevant sums in green. I did not try to sort out the small numbers related to the early extinguishment of debt, equity method investments, or non-controlling interests.

author

What's significant is that close to half of the GAAP income is non-cash, a significant part of the interest expense is non-cash, and a third of the G&A costs are non-cash. One ends up finding that AFFO is 27% of the cash income vs. 30% in the model above.

The table was done independently of and after the model, so the close correspondence pleases me. However, the agreement is probably closer than the accuracy of the model would justify.

I will spare you the details of another model that looked at whether AFFO/share would ever become substantial. That model assumed growth of gross assets by 25%/year for the first decade, 15%/year for the second, and 5%/year for the third. The gross assets reached $157B in year 30.

The model tracked the escalating rent payments year by year. What it found was that the cash earnings per share would quadruple over the 30 years. This corresponds to an uninteresting CAGR, below 5%.

The bottom line here is that one would not choose to invest in Safehold in order to capture the AFFO/share. AFFO/share will grow with time, but not necessarily quickly.

Yet we believe that Safehold is a compelling investment today. The investment thesis for Safehold is completely unlike that for any other REIT.

The Value of the Lease Contracts Is The Story

Let’s return our attention to the discussion of the lease-contract value above. The value is clearly above $1,000 per $1,000 invested. Safehold claims that it is $2,000, because their cash flows are as secure as those of AAA century bonds.

Perhaps the market will buy this argument, perhaps they won’t. But comparisons with the bond market above make it hard to argue that the value is smaller than $1,500.

With this table, we can look at these two cases.

author

In each case, we invest $1,000, pair it with $2,000 in debt, and generate leases worth $3,000. This is shown in the row shaded green.

The row shaded yellow shows the value of the lease contracts generated. Subtracting the debt give the net value, shown in the row below it. The row in gray shows the ratio of net value to Gross Book Assets. Finally, the row shaded blue shows the net gain in value over the initial investment.

Here's how this plays out. At any time, the market cap of Safehold is some multiple of the Gross Book Assets. At the moment this multiple is about 1.3.

So we see that the market today is valuing Safehold at about $2,000 per $1,000 invested in ground leases. The valuation reflects the value of the lease contracts and in addition the value of the Unrealized Capital Appreciation or UCA. We have no way to know the mix.

Safehold will take these steps each year:

Issue new shares at the present price

Pair these with twice as much debt

Buy ground lease properties

Over time the market will value these properties and their leases at some multiple of the Book Assets. Doing the math on this gets us the following plot.

chart

This is remarkable. At the present ratio of Market Cap to Gross Book Assets of 1.3, Safehold can generate a 20% increase in Gross Book Assets/Share by issuing 10% of new shares.

Safehold would argue that the stock price should double from here to reflect the full value of the lease contracts plus the UCA. Whether or not one buys their argument, the value of the UCA is surely more than nothing so the case that Safehold is fully valued now seems weak to us.

So the story is this. If we buy shares of SAFE, valued at a multiple of the previously invested capital, we buy an AFFO yield that's a corresponding fraction of 2.7%, which is really small. But we also buy part of a value-generating machine that should be able to produce mind-blowing returns.

This puts us in the bizarre position of buying a REIT not for the cash flows or the dividend but rather for the massive value creation.

Analysts who use AFFO multiples or similar tools as their only approach to REIT valuation reliably misunderstand Safehold. This is why one finds some generally reliable authors who argue that the stock is massively overvalued.

If you only know how to consider AFFO multiples that will be your conclusion. It requires thinking at a more fundamental level to appreciate the value in SAFE.

There Are Risks

The long-term success of Safehold does depend on the quality of management. Because ground leases don’t generate a lot of cash flow, finances need to be handled skillfully. And property selection matters a lot too.

We often say that the biggest risk to an investment in Safehold is an increase in interest rates. This would reduce the value of their existing ground leases.

But as I discussed here, for any likely rates they could still generate substantial wealth with new ground leases. This in turn would let Safehold generate significant per share growth of assets even at a much smaller market cap. Here's that case:

author

Suppose the stock price dropped by nearly two-thirds, so that market cap was half of Gross Book Assets. Then by issuing 11% of new shares, Safehold could increase Gross Book Assets/share by more than 5%.

This won’t be great performance amidst the inflation that will come with higher interest rates. But it should support a return to better valuations with the continued growth of the portfolio.

More realistically, suppose Safehold ends up priced at twice Gross Book Assets. Then suppose long rates double quickly. This might pull the price down to about one-time Gross Book Assets.

From there, Safehold would be in a good position to generate growth in assets per share at a rate near 20%, recovering the lost value in less than four years. One would rather avoid this, but if one got caught by surprise it might well not make sense to sell. And if one had gotten out, going back in once interest rates stabilized would seem pretty smart.

Bottom Line

We are convinced that the time has come for ground leases to spread throughout commercial real estate. The numbers imply that the associated wealth generation will be truly massive.

Today, we invest in Safehold indirectly, through the ownership in shares of iStar (STAR), which owns two-thirds of the equity.