LazingBee/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite posting yet another blowout quarterly report in November, Shift's (NASDAQ:SFT) stock has continued sliding lower, now trading below ~$3, implying a fully-diluted market cap of just ~$250M (~1x the cash on its balance sheet). I'm providing this note as a follow-up to multiple questions on my previous Shift article. Now, the market will do what it wants to do. However, I would like to share my analysis of Shift's quarter with you today and explain my bullish stance on the company.

For those of you who haven't had the chance to go over our research on Shift yet, I would recommend the following note here.

So, let's begin dissecting Shift's Q3 results. Riding high on continued strength in the used-car industry, Shift generated record revenues of ~$180M (up 200% y/y) in Q3 2021. These results were achieved through a combination of rapid growth in e-commerce vehicle sales [grew to 6,487 (up 120% y/y)] and a significant jump in average selling prices [ASPs] (up ~45% y/y). On the back of strong price appreciation in the latter half of Q3, Shift achieved a gross profit of ~$2000 per vehicle [GPU] (well ahead of its guidance).

Shift Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

During Q3, Shift sourced 95% of its e-commerce units directly from consumers and partners (i.e., it's still not buying much from the wholesale auctions market, which the company indicated remains very expensive). Looking at some non-financial data, we can see that Shift's average monthly unique visitors grew to 534K (up 40.9% y/y), which indicates slower website traffic growth. On the other hand, the sales data indicates higher sales conversion. I believe this changing trend is an indicator of higher marketing efficiency stemming out of Shift's nationwide brand marketing strategy. We will learn more when we get to customer acquisition cost data but for now, let's keep going.

At the end of Q3, Shift had 3,593 vehicles listed for sale on its website, up from 1,840 vehicles last year. Hence, Shift is holding nearly ~2x last year's inventory, i.e., more options for customers to choose from.

Shift is one of those "regional to national expansion" stories that are easy to see from a distance due to an easily replicable playbook and a precedent set by industry leader - Carvana (CVNA). After establishing its presence on the west coast, Shift is moving aggressively with its expansion plan in Texas and Nevada. In Q3, Shift added Houston to its growing list of acquisition markets.

Shift Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

As Shift scales nationwide, the company's new marketing program (focused on creating long-term brand recognition instead of the digital ad-based sales strategy of the past) makes a lot more sense. As we have discussed before, Carvana adopted such a marketing program, and Shift is simply following in the footsteps of a very successful business in its industry.

According to Q3 results, Shift's customer acquisition costs continue to decline, while unit sales growth remains very strong. In a nutshell, Shift's marketing strategy is working very well. I'm interested to see if trends change when the demand-supply environment in the auto industry normalizes in the next couple of years.

Shift Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

While selling used cars could be a money-spinning business, the margins are razor thin, and so, profitability is very hard to achieve (especially if the business is in an expansion mode). Even in the long term, Shift would only be able to generate paltry profits if it were to just buy and sell used cars. However, Shift's end-to-end auto e-commerce platform enables the company to offer multiple value-added services (such as financing, insurance, servicing, etc.) to its customers. Through these services, Shift can boost its profit margins significantly over the long term. If we base our assumptions on comparable business models, Shift could potentially generate FCF margins in the 3%-10% range in the long haul.

In recent quarters, Shift has recorded solid GPU numbers. Now, I admit that price appreciation in the used auto industry has played a big part in boosting these numbers. However, we must also acknowledge the massive progress being made by Shift on the F&I front. In Q3, "Other GPU" reached all-time high levels of $958 (this figure is roughly half of the ~$2,000 GPU Shift generated in this quarter). With further improvement in F&I attach rates, Shift's management is looking for $1,400-1,500 of GPU from value-added services in the future [medium-term total GPU goal: $2,500].

Shift Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

For Q4 2021, Shift's management raised its revenue guide to $180M-$188M. Although the pricing environment remains highly favorable, Shift's management is guiding for adjusted GPUs to fall from ~$2,000 levels seen in Q3 to $1,600 to $1,700 levels next quarter. On the earnings call, Shift's CFO clarified that they are projecting some moderation in vehicle pricing due to seasonal weakness in the holiday season and also mentioned conservatism as being a factor in this lowly guidance. Looking at the continued strength in the used-auto market, I think Shift will once again outperform on GPUs in Q4.

Shift Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

What's In Store For 2022 And Beyond?

In 2021, Shift grew its business by ~3x (revenues expected to be up 200% y/y). However, e-commerce penetration in the used-auto industry remains extremely low (at <2%). Hence, the company still has a massive growth runway. To meet growing consumer demand, Shift is moving to a new re-conditioning facility in the Bay Area, with a capacity of ~2.5x its current re-conditioning hub in San Francisco (Shift's primary market). Furthermore, Shift's management expressed intention to add more re-conditioning facilities in Texas and other states as per need (demand).

As e-commerce penetration in the ~$860B used-auto industry expands beyond the 2% mark (where it stands today), Shift could be a transformational secular-growth story for many, many years to come. In ~8 years of operations, Shift has managed to capture a ~4.2% market share in its primary market (San Francisco). Today, Shift is expanding its operations in other geographies (like Texas and Nevada), and successful replication of its well-refined business playbook could lead to a ~4-6% market share for Shift across the US in the long run (assuming online penetration in the used-auto industry grows to 20-30% (average penetration in other industries as of today)).

According to our analysis, Shift is a mini-Carvana with room for exponential sales growth. If we assume that Shift achieves a ~4% market share of the US used-auto industry by the end of 2031, we're looking at a CAGR sales growth rate of ~42% (from a revenue base of $1.2B in 2022). Hence, it's fair to say that Shift's growth story is just getting started. As reconditioning and logistics operations scale up, Shift's margins will continue to trend higher. Furthermore, rising Financing and Insurance attach rates are improving the unit economics of the business. At sales growth maturity, Shift should be able to deliver free cash margins of 5%-10%. However, to implement a margin of safety we built our model on a 3% Potential FCF margin, which is a very conservative estimate for an end-to-end e-commerce business.

Now, let's determine the fair value and expected returns for Shift.

Fair Value and Expected Return

Assumptions:

2022E revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $1.2 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 3% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] (3M earnout shares canceled) ~89 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.404 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 42% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Summary of results:

Pre Q3 Post Q3 Fair Value Estimate $37 $53 2031 Price Target $234 $236 [No change]

Risks (Why Is Shift So Cheap?)

The only concern with Shift's growth story is growth capital. We know that Shift is a money-losing, capital-intensive business. With no profitability in sight, for now, Shift appears to be a cash-burning machine. Even Carvana is not profitable yet, and so, investors might be pretty scared when it comes to funding Shift's growth. I have outlined the following investment risks for Shift before, but all of them are completely valid today:

Like every equity investment, Shift carries certain risks, maybe many more risks than a stable large-cap company. Here are some of the primary risks to our investment thesis:

As Shift is scaling up, its cash burn is expanding despite gradual improvements in operating margins. At its current cash burn rate, Shift would run out of money in 4-5 quarters. A failure to raise financing could lead to bankruptcy.

Raising capital through debt or stock could weaken Shift's balance sheet or cause massive dilution (at this depressed valuation); leading to lower shareholder returns in the future. We have factored in one hundred percent equity dilution into our model to account for future dilutions to mitigate this risk.

Shift could fail to replicate the playbook which enabled the company to gain a 4.2% market share in San Francisco on a national scale. A failure to do so may lead to inadequate revenue growth.

Furthermore, Shift may fail to optimize operating margins. Therefore, future profitability is doubtful. Source: Shift: A Trillion Dollar Opportunity

Understanding The Cash Burn Situation

Although Shift is right at the top of our Goldilocks Zone portfolio due to its ultra-high expected CAGR returns of ~50%, we have limited our position sizing at just 0.75-1.25%. Many of our subscribers have been wondering - why?

So, let me explain our reasoning for taking a somewhat conservative approach to position sizing for Shift:

As you can see, Shift has ~$248M of cash on its balance sheet with a financial debt of ~$150M (convertible notes due in May 2026, registered for conversion to shares), which implies a net cash position of ~$100M. Furthermore, Shift also entered into a new floorplan facility with Ally Financial recently, which offers additional financing of up to ~$100M.

For 2021, Shift's adj. EBITDA margin is expected to come in at -22%, i.e., Shift is set to burn through ~$135-140M of cash this year. As the business grows, margins are improving. However, the cash burn is going up. Here's where things get dicey: Shift is likely to do $1.2B in revenue next year, and the company has plans to re-invest aggressively to drive future growth. At a -10-20% EBITDA margin in 2022, Shift could burn through ~$120M-240M (the entirety of its cash on the low end of our estimate). Hence, Shift can run out of money within the next four quarters.

Shift Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter

Now, Shift has been here before. At the time, George and Toby struck the SPAC merger deal with Insu Acquisition Corp, which made Shift a public company. According to Shift's management, Cash from Financing is its source for operational funding. And with the stock trading depressed levels, potential capital raises through new stock issuance would lead to massive shareholder dilution. I would say Shift's management finds itself between a rock and a hard place with its cash burn situation.

In my view, Shift needs another three to four years to become a free cash flow generative business. Market participants are well aware of this situation too, and Shift has become an easy target for short sellers. As per short-interest data from Ortex, more than 20% of Shift's free float is currently shorted. Well, I don't know if Shift could become a meme stock and go on an absurd run. However, as a Shift shareholder, I would like one at this point. Plus, I would want Shift's management to proactively issue new shares to raise capital if we see a big rally in Shift's stock. For now, Shift remains caught up in a downward spiral, and we don't have any immediate catalysts for a change in the price trend until Q4 results come around. At the end of the day, we're getting more time to accumulate Shift at a dirt-cheap valuation, so I'm more than happy with this price action.

On a positive note, Shift has been making some big changes to the executive leadership team, and the company now has a CFO with massive experience in Oded Shein. Recently, the company also hired e-commerce veteran - Jeff Clementz - as its president. Jeff has experience scaling hyper-growth businesses at Walmart (e-commerce) and PayPal. With these new business leaders guiding Shift's future and the visionary leadership of co-founders George Arison [CEO] and Toby Russell [Board member, no longer co-CEO] still at the helm, I think Shift has a bright future ahead of itself. Shift's institutional ownership stands at ~50%, which is relatively high. Additionally, Lithia Motors (LAD) [one of the largest automotive retailers in the country] is a strategic investor in Shift (ownership >10%) and a potential acquirer (just in case). I firmly believe Shift has ample institutional support to successfully execute a secondary offering to raise capital [sometime over the next two quarters, and that capital raise should see the company through to FCF positivity].

The market is pricing Shift as if it's headed for bankruptcy. However, I think the real risk is much lower than the perceived risk. In a worst-case scenario, I could see Shift getting acquired at ~$300-500M valuation in 2022. Such an outcome is not likely, considering the strong business momentum we are seeing at Shift. Hence, we have a hacked "risk=return" equation with Shift.

Concluding Thoughts

Shift is undoubtedly a high-risk, high-return bet. A dirt-cheap valuation and projected returns make Shift a no-brainer buy. However, the company is up against a tricky cash burn situation while the used-car market remains highly volatile due to an inflationary environment, and this situation is further complicated by labor shortages. Considering the asymmetric risk/reward opportunity and management's execution history, I remain bullish on Shift. However, I will be holding my portfolio allocation to a maximum of 1.25% for Shift. We may choose to move the portfolio weight higher in the future if the company manages to raise capital effectively and the business continues to perform immaculately over the coming quarters (i.e., cash burn slows down). Until then, hold strong and buy more if your portfolio allocation strategy permits. At a valuation of less than ~1x of the cash on its balance sheet, Shift is now firmly in deep value territory, and the risk/reward is heavily tilted towards long-term investors.

Key takeaway: I rate Shift a strong buy at $3.

If you have any thoughts/questions/concerns, please share them in the comments section below or in the chats.