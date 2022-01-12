Money Never Sleeps: Your 2022 Market Gameplan

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

2022 is here. Stocks are near all-time highs, and market expectations are exuberant, although the cracks may be beginning to show. I argued in one of my most recent pieces that Wall Street seems to be missing how much the economic strength in 2021 was driven by the historic amount of stimulus and deficit spending (last year's budget deficit for the US was nearly 13% of GDP, 2020 was about 15%). Therefore, I believe earnings estimates for the S&P 500 for 2022 and 2023 are unrealistic and unsustainable. Against this backdrop, I believe that a 10-20% correction for the S&P 500 index in 2022 is in the cards (historically, these happen every two years or so, with an average drop of 16%). Things aren't as bad as they might look, however, as the market is increasingly dominated by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks with huge valuations, leaving an opportunity for value/dividend investors. If you look outside of the tech sector and outside of consumer discretionary stocks that disproportionately benefited from stimulus spending, the picture is much better.

At the bottom of my analysis, I'm sharing 22 picks for 2022, but I highly recommend reading the whole piece first for context.

Will US Stocks Hit 2022 Earnings Estimates With Stimulus Unwinding?

Here's some history of S&P 500 earnings since the 2008 financial crisis.

This journey began with the US in recession (it's not on the chart but earnings for the S&P 500 were around $90 per share in 2007, they declined to around $50 at their trough before normalizing in 2010 and 2011). Once the economy rebounded, we see corporate profit growth compound at about the 4-5% annual range that has been the historical average from 2012 to 2017. If the economy grows by about 4% nominally (2% inflation plus 2% real growth) then this is the sustainable rate of growth.

Now, look at what has happened since.

S&P 500 Earnings, 2018-2021 + Estimates Yardeni Research

2018 was pretty simple, the Trump Administration cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, so this made earnings basically increase 21% by brute force (before 65 cents per pre-tax dollar to 79 cents after). 2019 saw profits grow slightly from there (this is normal, note how sluggish profit growth generally is), and 2020 saw lower earnings in a tug of war between the economic harm from lockdowns and stimulus keeping the economy running.

2021 is where things get weird.

The previous all-time record for corporate profits was $163 per share, and analysts expect about $210 for 2021. Reporting for 2021 is almost done, so these estimates will likely be hit. But the main question I've posed to readers is whether 2021 profits are the new normal for 2022 and beyond, or whether they were the result of the US government borrowing tons of money and spending it. If 2021 profits are the new normal, investors can expect roughly 8-9% annual returns going forward. If 2021 was just an aberration, then investors are likely to face a steep correction in asset prices.

There are some arguments for both sides here. Some bullish arguments are that a work-from-home society is more efficient, that corporate profit margins are likely to be higher with employees working from home, decreased rent and commuting costs, employees willing to accept lower salaries if they relocate to lower cost of living areas, etc. These aren't bad arguments in the long run, but my counterargument is simply to look at how large nominal GDP is now vs. pre-pandemic 2019 for the US (it's about 10% bigger and most of this is inflation), and make that my base case for what is sustainable for profits. Another item I would look at is the personal savings rate for consumers, which is back to pre-pandemic levels even before the child tax credit reverts and student loans kick back in.

My best guess is that the debt service from student loans takes around 3% of household income, and few borrowers are paying anything right now. There are about ~126 million households in the US and $1.8 trillion in student loan debt – the burden obviously falls only on the households who have the debt to pay it, but my best guess is that student debt takes away about $1500 per US household in discretionary income in a normal year. It's a possibility that Congress drags student loans out to midterms to try to gain leverage with voters, but bailing out educated affluent households at the expense of the taxes the working class pays is the stuff that opposition political attack ads are made of, so I expect they'll let the pause expire. The monthly child tax credit is another issue, nearly 40 million households were able to get money from it, but it's not paid for by revenue. This is another 2-3% of household income. Subtract these two, and the savings rate would be negative for the US–and it's going down each month as prices are outrunning wages. None of this is apocalyptic, but it raises serious sustainability concerns about consumer spending at large, especially for middle-class and upper-middle-class consumers. In a recent piece, I highlighted how I thought Dollar General (DG) is more likely to meet its earnings estimates in 2022 than Target (TGT).

Implication: Favor stocks with low valuations and dividends. Many of these stocks will be in the energy and financial sectors. At the very least, being aware of these dynamics can inform you where is best to invest and not invest (hint, not in automakers, airlines, discretionary retail, or Big Tech).

Are Valuations and/or Index Concentration A Problem For Investors?

If you believe that the S&P 500 earnings estimates are solid for 2022 and 2023, then valuations for the S&P 500 are on the high side of normal, but not insane. Trading at roughly 21x earnings, investors in the S&P 500 can expect slightly lower returns (about 8% vs 9-10% historical average). The potential issues with this approach are threefold.

Earnings estimates for 2022, 2023, and beyond imply that the 2021 levels of earnings are sustainable, while my analysis shows this may not be the case. Index funds are increasingly concentrated in the same few tech stocks, which increases risk. This point I'll expand on. Corporate profits and valuations may be baking in a more accommodative Federal Reserve than is really realistic going forward. This is especially a problem for high-multiple tech stocks in recent trading action.

On the left were the top 10 NASDAQ stocks in 2000, on the right are the top 10 NASDAQ stocks 20 years later.

Refinitiv

As you can see, only two stocks remained on the list, while others went down in flames (WorldCom went bankrupt, Sun Micro was acquired for less than 10% of its peak price, etc.) This level of index concentration is typically associated with bull markets, and it tends to not last the full business cycle.

Are stock valuations a problem? For a large portion of the US market capitalization, they are indeed a potential albatross for index investors who have no idea how concentrated they are. But stocks are not uniformly highly valued, and this is easy to diversify away from. One countermeasure against this I recommended in my 2021 gameplan was to equal weight (RSP) your stock holdings rather than market weight. This trade basically pushed vs. the market after being ahead a good amount as FAANG surged into the end of the year, but the thesis is the same for next year. I'd recommend this one again for investors.

Data by YCharts

The simplest way to avoid mega-cap overvaluation and high valuations, in general, is to be aware of what you own and diversify away from mega-caps, whether you do it through index funds or individual stocks. As I mentioned before, there is a wide opportunity set of stocks out there outside of FAANG (FAANG used to make all the sense in the world, but since 2019 it's gone parabolic for little to no long-term reason). When the FAANG trade eventually reverses, you'll be glad you're not all in on it.

Implication: Avoid FAANG and diversify outside of the S&P 500. Another possible strategy with the index being increasingly concentrated is to look at hedge ETFs like Simplify's S&P 500 Downside Convexity (SPD) and their Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) that hold put options on the index. With the index becoming less diversified over time, hedges become more valuable in protecting your portfolio against concentration and overvaluation.

Should US Investors Look to Invest Money Abroad or Domestically?

I live in suburban Texas, and while I've spent a couple of summers in Europe in my life, my perspective is strongly from an American point of view. I am good at research, and finding connections between data and real-world explanations. I do have family in England though, and we have some good laughs about when the US media misreports what's going on in Europe, or when the BBC misreports what is going on in America. One report said London was a ghost town from Omicron before Christmas when the shops were in fact overwhelmingly busy. Similarly, foreign media tends to overly conflate what happens in California with what happens in the rest of the country. Home-country bias is widely known, and it affects investors from every country. US markets represent about 55% of global market cap, a high percentage but one that leaves plenty of opportunity for investors looking to invest outside.

The US dollar was very strong in the late 1990s, weakened in the 2000s, and strengthened in the 2010s. I don't have a crystal ball, but the fiscal situation in the US seems to point towards a weaker dollar. Interest rates matter too, if the Fed were to hike interest rates far faster than other major markets, then the dollar could get even stronger still, but the overvaluation against PPP leads me to believe it won't get too extreme.

Dollar Index 30-Year Chart TradingView

My main argument here is that US investors can get lower valuations, higher dividends, and better fiscal situations if they're willing to invest abroad. Dividend yields of 3% or higher are common in other developed markets.

Purchasing power parity measures how far the US dollar goes abroad (literally, how much stuff you can purchase for a dollar abroad). For the EU, $1 buys $1.42 of goods and services, but the exchange rate is only $1.12. Academic research shows that exchange rates tend to revert to PPP over a 5-10 year period. This would mean that the euro would be eventually expected to trade closer to its $1.42 PPP value and the dollar is likely to be weaker. The dynamics are similar for stocks, but there's a little more complexity because you're buying shares in businesses and not just goods to trade with, but this could easily provide a 25% wealth boost over a 5-10 year period for international investors, similar to the outperformance of US stocks over the last decade.

Where you choose to use your strong dollar matters, however. Southern Europe has long had worse returns on equity than Northern Europe, which makes their stocks less cheap than they appear. Japanese stocks have been hated for decades, but have become much more shareholder-friendly with time, and are coming around to the ideas of dividends and buybacks. My research has shown that the Nordic countries have had the best returns for investors, as have other countries with political stability and strong property rights. German stocks were held back by the high taxes needed for reunification over the years, while the UK has been its own mess with Brexit. Going forward, however, I think that the compensation via lower valuations is more than sufficient to cover the risks for US investors to diversify abroad.

I don't fear demographics as much as some analysts because older populations mean fewer kids to take care of. The dependency ratio isn't so harsh as it might appear in an aging population with fewer children, and older adults are likely to work for longer than traditional notions of retirement might imply. I'm going to cover some more individual international stocks on here soon, but the broad indices to look to invest in are the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield (VYMI). For more risk/reward, Chinese tech like Alibaba (BABA) or Russian stocks like Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) or Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) offer deep discounts to value and high potential returns at the expense of possible geopolitical risk. While there are some fun plays in Russia and China, I don't generally recommend an allocation to emerging markets as an asset class. However, WisdomTree has a nice fund that excludes state-owned companies (XSOE) that research has shown gets a better return on equity and higher shareholder returns that could be worth a small allocation.

Implication: Valuations are better abroad than they are domestically. Look to invest at least 40% of your money internationally, roughly matching the market cap weight of the world outside the US.

Bottom Line

2022 is likely to be a challenging year for stocks, with a correction long overdue.

Take profits in Big Tech and in the S&P 500 at large.

Avoid consumer discretionary stocks, airlines, automakers, and high- multiple tech.

US investors should look to invest new money internationally and diversify abroad if they haven't already.

Look at options-based hedges as a complement or substitute to bonds.

I believe banks, energy, well-selected REITs, and healthcare are the best sectors going forward.

I'm cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin and have my recommended vehicle for playing it below.