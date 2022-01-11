Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) CEO Roz Brewer Presents at 40th Annual JPMorgan Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) 40th Annual JPMorgan Virtual Healthcare Conference January 11, 2022 2:15 PM ET

Roz Brewer - Chief Executive Officer

James Kehoe - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Lisa Gill

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Virtual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. It is with great pleasure this afternoon that I have with us Walgreens Boots Alliance. With us today is CEO, Roz Brewer. Roz is first appearance at JPMorgan. I'm disappointed as virtual, but I'm so happy to have her. In addition, James Kehoe, CFO will join us for the Q&A component.

So with that, let me turn it over to Roz. Roz?

Roz Brewer

Thank you, Lisa. Hello, everyone. Welcome, and thank you to JPMorgan for hosting us today.

Before we start, I will note our Safe Harbor statements on Slide 2 here. And I'm sure this is language everyone is familiar with, so I won't drain that information. But let me tell you about today. We're looking forward to spending some time with you to review our strong progress and momentum. And as I promised when I first came into this job 10 months ago, WBA is committed to moving quickly to execute and take bold steps towards creating sustainable value across all our stakeholders. And that's certainly showing up in the numbers and the updates we're going to share with you today.

We are delivering well against the goals that we laid out at our Investor Day in October, and we're off to a very positive start to the fiscal year. As we reported last week, first quarter sales increased 7.6% in constant currency and adjusted EPS grew 53%, well ahead of our expectations. This strong performance was underpinned by enhanced execution across all our business segments.

While testing and vaccinations are providing tailwinds, I'm very proud of the continued success of our core businesses with strong growth in U.S. retail, a robust recovery in our international markets. We have raised our full year adjusted EPS guidance to low single-digit growth versus flat previously. And we are capitalizing on our first quarter performance and overall business momentum to make incremental investments of roughly $120 million in our people or 2 percentage points against EPS.

You may recall that our original guidance already included a 4 percentage point headwind from investments to build out our health care growth engine. Investments that will position the Company for attractive low teens earnings growth over the long term. I am very happy to say that we're making meaningful progress on our four strategic priorities and I plan to go in more depth now on a number of key areas.

First, I'm going to focus on our new Walgreens Health segment, which is on track toward long-term targets. We've made several important foundational steps toward building our next growth engine. In particular, I will discuss the tremendous growth potential of VillageMD. I'm also announcing today that we are exploring strategic options for the Boots business. This action is in line with our priorities around focusing our portfolio, optimizing our capital allocation and accelerating our transformation to health care.

So as we aspire to be the leading partner in reimagining local health care and well-being for all, today, I will spend most of my time on our second and third strategic priorities, building our next growth engine with consumer-centric health care solutions and focusing our portfolio and optimizing capital allocation. Let me first drill down more on our second strategic priority.

We are building a differentiated consumer centric, technology-enabled health care business that will fuel our acceleration to sustainable, low teens EPS growth after fiscal 2024. We are making rapid progress towards building out Walgreens Health. We will deliver improved health outcomes and lower cost for payers and providers by delivering care through owned and partnered assets.

Consumer engagement occurs through a personalized and omnichannel experience. We are connecting our physical health corners with our digital app and our other unique complementary assets to meaningfully reduce costs and improve health outcomes and equity.

When you factored in the continued expansion of our co-located clinics with VillageMD, nearly half of our footprint will be covered. We are quickly adding locations, partners and lives, and we are building community engagement today as only Walgreens can do through our trusted customer relationships, our local knowledge and our deep data and insights.

We are connecting the patient journey across the care continuum. We will do this through both owned assets and enabling partnered assets. We closed on our shields and VillageMD majority investments in October and November, respectively, and our CareCentrix Investment is scheduled to close by the end of the third quarter.

We are assembling a deep and experienced team. 70% of the Walgreens Health leadership team is already in place, and we are in the late stages of appointing an experienced health care executive to head up the segment.

We are investing to fuel our future growth. Exiting fiscal year 2022, we expect annualized run rate sales of more than $4 billion, growing at more than 50% on a pro forma basis. We are accelerating quickly with a clear path to our goal of $9 billion to $10 billion in sales for Walgreens Health by fiscal '25.

We are tracking well against our key milestones for Walgreens Health. In addition to Clover and Blue Shield of California, we are engaging other interested parties, and we are fast approaching our December 2022 goal of 2 million lives.

As we scale our access to lives and partnerships, we will continue to build out our Walgreens health corners with the goal of at least 100 by the end of the calendar year with 47 already up and running. VillageMD continues to expand across the Walgreens footprint and will be in expansion mode for the foreseeable future. There are already 81 VillageMD primary care centers co-located with the Walgreens store, meeting our stated goal of 80 for the end of calendar 2021.

Today, I'm delighted to announce that we are raising our goal for calendar year 2022 from 160 co-located clinics to at least 200. Both VillageMD and Shields are on a high-growth trajectory. On a pro forma basis, they delivered strong sales growth in their most recent quarter, with VillageMD advancing 182% and Shields growing 62%.

Please note that fiscal year 2022 sales will be slightly lower than our original target due to the timing of the regulatory approval related to CareCentrix. This will have an immaterial impact on earnings and it has no bearing on the underlying business trends for the segment. Overall, we're very excited about our growth potential.

An important tech enabler of our growth will be our newly released consumer app as the entry point to our digital channel. We launched the app in November for Blue Shield California and Clover qualifying members. Right now, it has three key functions. First, it allows consumers to digitally connect with the programs and services they need.

Second, it drives engagement through simple nudges and friendly reminders to help consumers take the right actions to better manage their health and follow provider recommendations. Third, it makes caregiving easier and less emotionally taxing. And this is done by enabling caregivers to manage the task, medications and appointments of their loved ones.

Moving forward, new features and capabilities will be co-developed and rolled out on a regular basis. The app ultimately connects consumers, providers and payers with health marketplace, which will curate personalized programs and services that are covered by insurance.

We're building a diverse winning team with a wealth of health care expertise. Dr. Sashi Moodley, our Chief Clinical Officer, has deep experience in clinical risk management, and he's launched and scaled several risk-based clinical programs at Anthem, CareMore and others.

Jared Josleyn, our Chief Product and Experience Officer, is leading our product strategy and business plan development. He previously served as the Head of Healthcare Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Google Health and as Head of Corporate Development at Verily Life Sciences].

Walgreens Health CFO, John Do, brings a track record of execution. Most recently, he was CFO of Anthem's Diversified Business Group, a division focused on expanding into new services and technology as a central part of Anthem's growth strategy. John has achieved prior success with start-ups, scaling multi-business divisions and managing value-based arrangements.

Not pictured here, but rounding out the team, we're getting even closer to the consumer by adding Tracey Brown as our Chief Customer Officer, on the back of her innovation at American Diabetes Association and Sam's Club. And our Chief Transformation and Integration Officer, Anita Allemand, is applying her experience at Optum and CVS to drive alignment across our initiatives.

And it doesn't stop here. Our majority investments are led by strong independent teams with huge experience across the health care spectrum. Over time, we will tap into this extended network of talented executives with proven success in health care. Tim Barry at VillageMD has spent his career helping providers bring a new level of care and support to their patients across a variety of experiences.

This includes running one of the nation's largest risk-bearing independent physician associations, building a $3 billion Medicare Advantage plan and growing first of the first population health businesses in the U.S. At Shields, Lee Cooper is a distinguished leader in the health care industry with roles in health care focused private equity and more than 25 years with GE. He is known as a strong growth leader with proven commercial and operational skills.

Additionally, we are looking forward to working closely with John Driscoll from CareCentrix. He also brings more than 25 years of health care experience to the table. His prior roles include President of Castlight Health, a health care technology company now merging with Vera Whole Health and Group President for new markets at Medco, a $70 billion pharmacy benefit manager.

Walgreens Health has a well-defined runway toward its long-term targets. We expect the number of lives in our ecosystem to scale quickly over the next four years to over 10 million with 1 million of those at risk. This doesn't include lives managed by VillageMD, Shields or CareCentrix.

To expand our access to lives and as part of our open payer-agnostic strategy, we will build a strong network of partners. Clover and Blue Shield of California are just the beginning, and we expect to have 10 partners by 2025. As we scale our access to lives, we will rapidly expand our Walgreens Health Corners.

Over time, we expect Health corners and 3,000 Walgreens locations. 81 VillageMD co-located primary care centers are already open. And the rollout has accelerated to an average pace of one opening every three days for calendar year 2022.

As mentioned earlier, we have raised our goal to 200 collated centers -- co-located centers by the end of 2022, and we are well on the way to at least 1,000 by calendar 2027. Execution along these long-term targets will drive long-term high-teens sales growth for the Walgreens Health segment and accelerate WBA's EPS growth to low teens beyond fiscal 2024.

We have a clear line of sight to $9 billion to $10 billion of sales for Walgreens Health by 2025. We now expect sales of $2.6 billion in fiscal 2022. However, it does depend on the closing date for CareCentrix. On a runway basis, sales will be more than $4 billion exiting fiscal '22.

Compared to the run rate exit level, we expect total sales for Walgreens Health to more than double by 2025, led by about 45 percentage growth at VillageMD and then Shields in the low to mid-20s and high single digits from CareCentrix. Beyond 2025, we expect high-teens sales growth for Walgreens Health.

I would now like to shine a spotlight on VillageMD. With $1.3 billion in 2021 sales and 104% compound annual sales growth over the past two years, VillageMD is a unique business that has the scale and momentum to drive tremendous long-term growth. Our partnership with VillageMD brings physicians and pharmacists together to address chronic conditions and improve overall care.

Our increased investment taking our stake to 63% is giving us and VillageMD a greater occasion to expand and accelerate these efforts while further coordinating our combined assets to drive better outcomes. One thing that is very noteworthy about VillageMD and is a key reason we started this partnership is that they are focused on all patient populations, Medicare and Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, commercial and the uninsured.

In fact, VillageMD is truly special for being a value-based care provider to serve patients across all ages, socioeconomic statuses, types of insurance coverage and products and geographies. This was a really important aspect for us since it allows us to serve patients across their health care journey. For most people, your primary care doctor stays with you throughout your life. And we think VillageMD's model really supports this vision.

VillageMD is also well positioned as providers shift spending to value-based arrangements from fee-for-service and shared risk. Their patients engage with proactive care teams across many integrated fronts. And their proprietary tech-driven platform is proven to close care gaps and improve care quality, cost and health outcomes.

VillageMD is a national leader in value-based care, serving over 1.6 million patients, 348,000 of their patients are served under value-based arrangements with a sizable opportunity to migrate more patients to value-based arrangements. VillageMD currently has 257 locations across 18 markets, with a clear path to national expansion and rapid growth, especially given their partnership with Walgreens.

Rising health care costs have created a large, high-growth totable addressable market for VillageMD. Health care spending in the U.S. will reach $5.2 trillion in 2025, according to CMS projections growing 5% annually. A significant portion of these costs results from the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and an aging population, coupled with poor outcomes due to misaligned incentives and inefficient delivery models.

By 2025, chronic disease will affect an estimated 164 million people in the United States, contributing to the rising cost of health care. About 90% of the country's annual health care spend is allocated to people with chronic and mental health conditions.

The total addressable market for VillageMD is projected to grow 7% annually through 2025 to $1.4 trillion, with the potential to expand much further as the market continues to shift to full risk-based, value-based arrangements. This shift could result in an annual growth rate closer to 23%. These fundamentals are a healthy backdrop for VillageMD and support fast expansion and long-term sales growth for about 45%.

VillageMD offers a compelling proposition to all stakeholders. As a testament to their differentiated clinical outcomes and superior consumer experience, patients have awarded VillageMD with a Net Promoter Score of 88. This is a dramatic improvement over the average NPS for other primary care providers of negative 1.2 according to a 2019 Advisory Board study.

Meanwhile, VillageMD enables a patient experience that providers are proud to deliver, translating into a 98% provider retention rate. And payers recognize the value of the VillageMD care delivery model. For patient populations enrolled in Medicare Advantage in 2020, VillageMD's annual cost reductions across mature markets were more than $2,300 per patient and with Medicare Stars quality ratings of 4.0 to 5.0 stars.

VillageMD's care delivery model and technology are built to fundamentally change how parents experience health care and to optimize the quality and cost of care delivery. The business has delivered high-quality care to its patients with the utilization of high-cost services, meaningfully below Medicare and commercial benchmarks for hospital admissions, sub-acute emissions, ER visits and readmissions.

At the same time, VillageMD is driving significant cost reductions with $720 in annual savings per commercial patient, $1,000 or more per Medicare patient and $2,300 or more per Medicare Advantage patient. Importantly, this is concurrent with and, in fact, made possible through VillageMD's high quality of care as evidenced by its Medicare ACO quality scores of more than 97 points. Clearly, these are impressive results.

VillageMD's care delivery model is highly scalable, positioning the Company to deliver high-quality care and impact clinical outcomes for significantly more patients than Medicare-only models can in each villageMD's 30-plus target markets. VillageMD's unit economics are also highly attractive at scale with per clinic sales of around $14 million and a contribution margin of around $2 million.

Significant share can be seen in VillageMD markets. Our partnership will position VillageMD to be one of the largest primary care providers in the U.S., averaging the combined power of our store footprint and trusted brand with VillageMD's proven care delivery model. This collaboration is a significant growth catalyst with at least 1,000 co-located centers across more than 30 markets by 2027.

We are working closely with VillageMD to accelerate our combined differentiated model of integrated primary care and pharmacy. Our partnership not only leverages but further bolsters the strong customer relationships at Walgreens through our trusted iconic brand.

Let me illustrate how this unique, fully integrated pharmacy model for VillageMD can improve health outcomes and patient experience. Empowered with access to patients' health records, and the VillageMD care delivery model, Walgreens pharmacists are a natural extension of the in-clinic and virtual care teams.

In turn, shared adherence data from our pharmacies alongside the development of a comprehensive pharmaceutical care plan for patients can optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of medicine and medication therapies.

VillageMD has historically driven five-star performance on Medicare Stars quality measures for medication adherence for cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension. I expect our partnership to extend that track record of excellence. VillageMD is well positioned for significant growth and sustainable profitability through multiple levers at hand.

To grow the core business, they are expanding the number of patients benefiting from value-based arrangements, attracting experienced providers and growing patient panels in existing markets. VillageMD serves less than 4% of the total population of patients that they believe they can serve in existing markets. This represents a significant opportunity.

We've talked already about targeting 1,000 co-located centers across at least 30 markets over the next six years. This will be complemented by investments in the technology and data and analytics that power the VillageMD care delivery model. Additionally, VillageMD has opportunities to evolve the business, providing flexibility for future growth.

The shift to full risk represents nearly $2 trillion in additional addressable market in 2025. And the business will selectively enhance its offerings. For example, we expect that at scale, VillageMD will offer chronic disease focused subspecialties such as endocrinology and behavioral health, both in clinic and virtually.

As VillageMD continues to grow, they anticipate directly employing or acquiring specialists to encourage even tighter clinical integration and further enhancement of value-based performance. Finally, there are avenues to explore technology expansion as VillageMD's proprietary DocOS system has been built to meet the potential needs of other end users as well, providing a license opportunity in the future.

I'll conclude my discussion of VillageMD by showing you the tremendous growth potential of the business. VillageMD has a proven track record of execution with impressive double-digit historical CAGRs for clinics and value-based patients, translating to 104% annual sales growth over the last two years.

And for all the reasons I've just described, VillageMD has a long runway of differentiated growth ahead. Long-term annual sales growth is expected to be 45%, underpinned by clinic expansion and 35% growth in value-based patients.

Now let's move to our third strategic priority. We are focusing on maximizing our portfolio and optimizing capital allocation. It's absolutely critical that our portfolio of assets is strong and strongly aligned with our overall strategy.

You'll recognize this chart from our Investor Day. We have an incredibly attractive portfolio of investments, the majority of which are health care related. These investments are valued at $22 billion. And moving forward, it will be increasingly important for the market to value WBA as the sum of the parts.

We are applying a rigorous, strategic and financial lens as we evaluate each investment. First and foremost, is the investment of good strategic fit with our priorities? Second, are there synergies with the rest of WBA? Third, do we see meaningful financial upside ahead? And fourth, does the investment offer new are complementary capabilities to advance our strategic ambitions?

We have already taken important actions to unlock shareholder value. We sold our Alliance Healthcare businesses to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion. Additionally, we've been very active in building out Walgreens Health, taking majority positions in Shields, VillageMD and CareCentrix. Generally, we prefer to take majority positions when we are convinced that the investments are aligned with our strategy and offer attractive, long-term financial returns.

Recently, we have gained full ownership of the AllianceRx Walgreens Prime business and our German wholesale JV creating greater agility ahead. Now, we are announcing that we have initiated a strategic review of the Boots business. This review is very much in line with our renewed priorities and strategic direction. In particular, our increased focus on U.S. health care.

While the process is at an exploratory stage, we do expect to move quickly. The review is focused on our successful Boots business, including the number seven beauty company and is happening against a backdrop of very strong results. As we noted with our earnings last week, Boots is growing strongly and driving international AOI growth of over 88% in the first quarter.

For fiscal year 2022, Boots will be the major contributor to drive our international segment sales up 9% to 11% and segment AOI up over 50%. I believe that exploring our options is the right thing to do for all of our stakeholders. That includes our people, our customers, our patients and also our shareholders. We will share more on this process in due course.

So in summary, we are executing a very strong start to the year and an increased fiscal 2022 outlook. WBA's transformation is underway, and I'm pleased with our rapid progress along our strategic priorities. This includes the bold steps we are taking towards building our next growth engine, Walgreens Health, and towards maximizing value from our portfolio. We are remaining health care and reimagining healthcare for well-being for all with a clear path towards accelerated value creation.

With that, Lisa, I'm going to ask James Kehoe to join me at the podium, and we're happy to take your questions. James?

James Kehoe

Hi, Lisa.

Lisa Gill

Good afternoon, James. How are you?

James Kehoe

Good. Thanks.

Q - Lisa Gill

Thanks for joining us. Roz, the pivot towards deeper health care makes a lot of strategic sense, especially coming from someone like myself that's always followed health care. You're on this multiyear journey to ramp up the offering. You're not vertically integrated like some of the other players in the marketplace. Can you talk about how that may be an advantage or a disadvantage to you? And what is the thing that we should be most focused on when we think about executing on this strategy?

Roz Brewer

Yes. So thank you for that question, Lisa. So first of all, we are one of the few payer-agnostic players in the marketplace, and we clearly plan to take advantage of that. We think these partnerships bring us a chance to accelerate a lot quicker. We will have agility and then provide a broader base to this consumer-centric plan we have going forward.

So when you think about it, when you put the consumer in the middle, you need that flexibility. And what we love about things like our relationship with VillageMD, you can see that they're capable of delivering a care model to a broad array of customers and patients. So we plan to take advantage of that.

The other thing I would tell you is just having already these 81 clinics in place, VillageMD clinics in place. We're already seeing what that can do for communities and for our customer base and aligning what will happen when the customer comes in and they need that consultation from the pharmacists as well as from a primary care physician.

So yes, vertical integration is not something that's in our strategic plan. We plan to take full advantage of the independence that we have and give us, one, we think speed and agility to really perform on behalf of the customer and the patient who needs us the most.

Lisa Gill

Yes, Roz, I visited one of your co-locations with VillageMD in Houston. How do I think about them versus like a Health Corner? And would Health Corner also be part of a Walgreens, where there's a VillageMD? Or how do I think about the different services that you provide? And I thought you made an interesting comment, not just here, but previously about how the pharmacist really integrates with that care from a VillageMD perspective. So maybe if you could just go a little deeper on that as well.

Roz Brewer

Yes, sure. So our thinking is to keep those entities separate, right? So there'll be the 3,000 units of Health Corners and then the 1,000 units of the VillageMD. So think of it this way. The Health Corners will be in our buildings. It's a much smaller footprint within the building. It does give close proximity to the pharmacists as well.

But just think of managing that care in between appointment to appointment where you maybe need an A1C checkup or information on your mammography from point A to point B. And a little bit further description of what you might need to do as you're applying different meds. Don't think of it though as urgent care. We're not that facility that you run into and get a quick fix for something happening from an urgent standpoint.

Then when you think about VillageMD, it's a much fuller model, right? And so when you walk into those units, as you probably experience, it's either six exam rooms or eight exam rooms. So you feel like you're in a doctor's office. And you're getting that care so that in between, you get a much fuller and fulsome conversation with a physician. That physician can prescribe a med.

So just think about test and treat in one facility and then move right on over to the pharmacist. So there's two different models there. So think of the Health Corner as a quick intervention, a quick conversation, but then being able to create a relationship with a primary care physician in the VillageMD units.

James Kehoe

A good way as well to think about it, Lisa, is the primary care operation is taking on value-based care. And the Health Corner is combined with our digital app, the consumer engagement platform of the Company. So we fundamentally believe that success in engaging patients requires both digital and physical. And that's the, I call it, low acuity contact. And the pharmacist is involved in both cases. So our pharmacist partner on the care team with VillageMD and then it's either a pharmacist or a registered nurse that's in the Health Corner.

And the relative investments are quite different. So, it's well above $1 million to open a primary care physician and a Health Corner is somewhere in the region of 150,000. So they're very different, but it's the agility of the model that we want to emphasize and that will have coverage that none of the competition have which is 4,000 units, which is almost 50% of the entire store network.

Lisa Gill

And that makes sense to me. If I think, though, about the Health Corners, and you talked about not urgent care, but rather almost helping to manage that patient through their health care journey, right?

James Kehoe

That's what they're doing.

Lisa Gill

And I think about your app and how you're helping that -- again, that patient, how do you get paid for those services? Is it that I'm now going to think of Walgreens as my health care provider? And so when I need to buy other health care services or get my prescription build, I'm going to come into Walgreens? Or is it that you think over time, you'll work with managed care companies who are in value-based care arrangements, right? Or physician enablement companies similar with VillageMD that are in these capitated relationships that need to manage that patient in a more holistic way and you get paid for that. How should I think about it?

James Kehoe

Yes, I can take a shot at it, and then Roz can probably wrap it up. Right now, it's a journey over about two years. And Blue Shield is the best example. So we're offering Care gap closures in the health corners. And you're exactly right, the way you described it. The pharmacist or the nurse is helping the patient on personally managing their health. And the app is giving nudges and it's engaging each of the patients. This first part of the journey contractually is on a fee-for-service.

And the evolution over time is we want to jointly manage the life of the patient and share in the risk premiums. And there's probably a number of steps in the middle. We foresee one next year where we start moving to marketplace and giving access to our marketplace. With that step, we probably moved to per patient per month. And then there's a final step, which is it's the, I would call it, the provider enablement step where we give more abilities to the network to manage value-based care.

Once we start getting into that step, that's probably a year or two. That's where we would intend to start sharing risk. But I want to emphasize, we're not dogmatic on one single model. It's a partnership model, and we will tailor it for the individual payers and we're co-developing a lot of this with both Clover and with Blue Shield.

Lisa Gill

And you talked about Clover and Blue Shield, but I think in Roz's presentation, she talked about five payer relationships by the end of 2022. So with two you currently have, how do you think about the other 3? Are you in negotiations or conversations with them today? And so would they be in place for calendar 2023, is that the plan?

Roz Brewer

Yes. So, we are in conversations with quite a few of these, and our hope is to be in a plan and arrangement probably in the next 12 to 14 months or so, you'll see these come together. So, we're in significant commercial conversations as we speak.

Lisa Gill

Roz, you gave such an enormous amount of great detail today, and I really appreciate it and appreciate everything that you're working towards. But we only have two minutes left together today, and I'd like to leave my large-cap companies with this question. And that's really as we sit here 12 months from now, and I really hope it's in person, what will people better appreciate about Walgreens than they do today from an investment perspective, from a business perspective?

Roz Brewer

So Lisa, I think there's a couple of things I'll appreciate. First of all, they will appreciate that we've leveraged our core, both our physical and digital relationships that we currently have in our business, making sure that our customers and patients aren't left behind as we migrate into this new strategic platform of our Walgreens Health business. I think you'll see us operating on a much larger scale, getting closer to the patient.

I hope we'll be able to share data with you that begins to show that we are turning the wheel on improving health outcomes. We will probably have some initial data maybe in the next 12 months. I think you'll also see, as we stated that we hope to have more of these VillageMD clinics open and our Health Corners operating effectively.

And then also, I hope you see us really getting beyond this pandemic. And by that, I mean returning our pharmacists to the point where they can have true consultation relationships with the customer, something that we desire and also to see a lot of the automation that we're putting behind the desk of these pharmacists to make their jobs a lot easier.

So we've got a lot expected of ourselves in the next year, but I feel very good about where we are. We're committing against our commitments that we made to all of our stakeholders just six or eight weeks ago in our Investor Day. So we feel good about the next 12 months, and we hope to come back and be in person and report to us some good numbers and good success points.

James Kehoe

But it's also fair to say, Roz, that we'd also like that the market recognizes the journey on health care. And that's why we are bringing to light the 4 billion of run rate we expect exiting the year I hope you understand the confidence we have in the $9 billion to $10 billion in three years' time. But we would like to see maybe in 12 months that the market recognizes the future value of what we're executing against, and we're going to line up and deliver against the goals we set out, but we would like to see share price appreciation as well.

Lisa Gill

Great. Well, we'll leave it there. Thank you so much to both of you. We really appreciate it. If anybody has any questions, by all means reach out to me or anyone on my team or Tiffany and Investor Relations. Thanks again, guys. It's good to see you.

Roz Brewer

Thanks, Lisa.

James Kehoe

Thanks a lot. Thanks, Lisa.