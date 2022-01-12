AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, we'll take a look at the Netherlands payment processor Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) (OTCPK:ADYYF). I've been starting to look more into European IT as of late, and this is a big one given its recent RoR and market shares across several core geographies.

Let's see what the company is, and what it can do.

Adyen Logo Wikipedia

What does the company do & results?

Adyen is a Dutch company that allows businesses to accept e-commerce, mobile, and different point-of-sale payment options. in that sense, it's no different than many of the electronic payment companies on the market today.

Its roots go back to 2006 when founded by professionals from the payment industry, and it employs 2,000 people in 23 countries. With a market cap of nearly €60 billion, it's quite a big company.

The company's offerings include so-called "full-stack" payment solutions, meaning not only handling the cards, but also managing gateways, risk management, processing, and acquiring.

Adyen model description Adyen Investor Presentation

Its customers are online shops, physical retail, card-issuing solutions, and others, enabling customers to process payments from one single platform.

Adyen IPO'ed less than 4 years ago at a share price of €240/share, nearly doubling this on the first day. Since that time, Adyen has retained its position as a payment leader in certain geographies, in particular for retailers, marketplaces, and large enterprises.

The company has already acquired a huge set of customers, each on a global scale in terms of payments and processing. Major Adyen customers include Uber (UBER), Spotify (SPOT), Microsoft (MSFT), Alibaba (BABA), and others. Based on the scalability of its platform and its approach, Adyen considers itself a future-proof partner for its customers. No company size is too big, or too small - and its current set of customers would certainly support that notion.

Adyen Customers Adyen Investor presentation

The company's geographical reach is now spread to four continents, including most of Europe, Australia, parts of Asia, all of North America, and Brazil, with more geographies in the works. Naturally, both mobile and desktop apps have been optimized.

The company's fundamental strength in its centralization and transaction capacities from company clients/cardholders to it merchants. The merchants rely on their payment solutions partner to continue to be able to accept almost 230 payment methods, no matter where or how they take place. Adyen's solutions allow for customers to easily identify flows, improve the experience, improve their international reach and payment acceptance scale, and analytics to identify customer behavior patterns.

Adyen is a fundamentally sound company. It carries an A- credit rating and a quick glance on its balance sheet indicates that it has a negative net debt position, meaning 0X and cash to spare (almost €1.5B on a 2021E basis). It does not have a dividend, and therefore relies on capital appreciation and expansion to reward shareholders. The reason for keeping cash as it does, considering the company is not using cash for acquiring growth (at least not to any major extent), is the possibility of eventually moving into the banking sector, which of course requires a substantial amount of capital and superb credit. The company actually got its banking license application approved from the US Federal Reserve back in May 2021.

Adyen focuses on a fragmented market, but one that's growing quickly. Its target customers are businesses with more than €25M in yearly revenues that wants more reliable payment processor.

Adyen is a net beneficiary of the cash-less society, meaning the less cash is used for payments, the more the company can grow. While we've already gone a long way, and societies like Sweden are now 90%+ cash-less, there is no doubt that this is still a market that can grow further. Boston Consulting Group estimates a ~6% CAGR until 2028 in the relevant market.

There are appealing market dynamics that give Adyen at least a bit of a moat here. First, entrants have to deal with licenses and rights for markets, which are not easy to obtain. Acquisition of these things are expensive, impacting margins. Adyen has already done this in many important geographies. On a technological level, however, I don't see any major advantage to Adyen's omnichannel solution beyond those of its peers. Adyen's major upside is therefore in a first-mover advantage, not any sort of uniqueness to the system - because peers such as Klarna (KLAR), PayPal (PYPL), Square, Worldpay, and Stripe (STRIP) are either already offering or on their way of offering similar services.

Adyen has, historically, posted impressive volume growth and revenue growth, which has enabled the company to position itself among Europe's largest payment service businesses. In terms of geographic revenue split, over 44% is coming from Europe, and 42% from NA, making the company very EU/NA centric and opening LATAM and APAC as potential growth opportunities.

The challenges in the company are:

Replicating past growth going forward to the future. Its current revenue and growth levels are maintained through most of its major customers, and future new customers are unlikely to contribute massively to growth unless they also come with massive volumes.

There is no customer stickiness. The company's clients can, without much or any notice, decide to change payment providers on the fly. This means that the company's position relies on retaining its margin and low cost-advantage

Having a customer as a client does not mean the customer uses Adyen's payment solutions in all of its platforms and stores.

Providing acquiring services means, on a high level, that Adyen takes all of the chargeback risks, meaning if the client is unable to pay refunds or reimburse customers, that falls on Adyen. This means that Adyen does not provide acquiring service to large portions of its customer base where it considers the risk of such services too high (such as Airlines). This also closes some of the markets to Adyen.

There is nothing (except cost) preventing large merchants/clients to develop their own omnichannel systems. Amazon and Zalando either have already or are planning to do this. Others may as well.

There is no doubt to my mind that Adyen is doing well due to a recent 5-10 year wave of moving from Cash to Cashless, and that this wave is likely to continue for some time. Recent pandemic trends have only served to enhance these transitions.

However, it's absolutely crucial to note that this business is not without risks, as mentioned above.

Recent results for Adyen are still excellent. As of its latest earnings, Adyen increased its US exposure, increasing revenues by 45%, with double and triple-digit increases in EBITDA and net income respectively. Earnings continue to grow in tandem with growth for the time being, though much of this can be attributed to COVID-19 trends and the increase of e-commerce growth during the pandemic.

The company's growth markets are also increasing, with impressive numbers out of Asia. However, while the company is performing well and posting excellent margins, competition is increasing, with other developers not only focusing on the acquiring and processing side but offering broader solutions to customers including crypto trading, wallets, Buy-now-pay-later.

In short, current trends for Adyen look excellent - but to expect the company to replicate the performance of the past 3-4 years, would, I believe be a step too far as the company moves in more and more mature markets. The company posts almost-market-leading EBITDA margins of above 57%, expected to increase somewhat going forward, and maintain a less than 6% CapEx/Sales ratio for the time being.

On the fundamentals and results side, everything looks good. It's a sound company with a good strategy and excellent margins.

So what should we pay for it?

What is the valuation?

Not this, is my answer.

While there is no doubt in my mind that Adyen could move up from here due to risk appetite in tech (and Adyen has often been called "The Tesla of Payments", it should be readily apparent to anyone looking closely at its competitors, that even to the 30-80X P/E ratios of PayPal and Square, as well as book value ratios of 8-20X, Adyen is even now trading at a premium.

Adyen's current multiples are a 96.4X P/E and a 23.1X P/book, with an EV/EBITDA of 68.1X. It's at a price/sales ratio of 12.1X, which isn't as high as some of the cannabis companies, but it's still up there.

I'm going to make an attempt at conservatively valuing Adyen here, without allowing personal bias to influence me too far. The company has a low cost of debt, being a European company with less than 2.53% at last check. However, with a market value growing as quickly as this company is, the company's cost of equity is high at over 7.81%, resulting in a current WACC of around 7.82%. The company's share price over the past 2 years has been driven extremely high by COVID-19.

Adyen European Share price Avanza

So, with current valuations inflated at extremely high levels, the company is also in the risk zone for a declining risk appetite in the tech sector. I believe that's what we've been seeing for the past few weeks, as the company has started to decline.

The relevant ADR for Adyen is ADYEY, which is a 0.02X ADR to the native. It's relatively liquid given today's tech-heavy focus., and since late 2021, the company is trading below its ADR premium, at a current blended P/E of around 65X.

Adyen ADR Share price F.A.S.T graphs

On the surface, it might seem like a simple exercise. On the basis of historical and peer-average valuations of over 80-90X P/E, there's an upside to Adyen of around 64% based on an 86X forward P/E ratio.

Adyen ADR forecast F.A.S.T graphs

So, how do I justify my downside to the stock even at these valuations? I justify them based on the longer-term forecast. We have no historical basis for what to expect for Adyen, when some of its peers, including Italian Nexi (OTCPK:NEXPF) and others, are regulated businesses, as opposed to Adyen's software, relatively non-regulated current model and what the company's future plans are. Remember, the company has massive amounts of retained earnings on its balance sheet with no dividends paid. It's not a negative thing in itself, but my question is how Adyen will continue to acquire growth here, without bringing down margins and RoCE numbers, which are part of the reason why the company is trading so high. Adyen has 2020 ROCE numbers of 86.4% and is expected at over 120% for 2021.

The second question is what happens when COVID-19 unwinds. Will the company retain its market shares and profit margins if this happens? When Vaccine news came in, Adyen was more resilient than its peers, which does justify a premium, but to my mind not a premium at this level.

Third, and one of the biggest concerns - interest rates and macro. I expect P/E normalization across many sectors once the current environment starts to change. We've already seen ongoing declines across tech as a result of the FED's more hawkish demeanor - I expect risk tolerance to significantly drop during 2022, as currently evidenced by my portfolio performance, which is tripling and quadrupling indexes due to its tech-low exposure.

Even under a DCF model where we expect longer-term average cash flow growth rates of upwards of 18-22%, the implied value of a share of Adyen is between €1150-€1300/share. I don't use just DCF of course - but even on a peer comparison basis, the company trades at a significant premium to its peers.

Based on such a range, there's a downside of over 25% at current share prices, which leads me to my "HOLD".

There's also a significant amount of inherent risk in forecasting a longer-term cash flow growth rate of above 15-20% given the company's already-mature valuation. While a return to illogical valuations is entirely possible, it's not what I would guide my investment decisions upon.

Thesis

My thesis for Adyen is the following:

An interesting payment company with an upside based on capturing continued amounts of market share.

However, its technology and approach are not unique, even if it does have a first-mover advantage, and its current valuation does not reflect the long-term risk of the company, approach, growth plans, market, or peers.

Adyen is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around €1200/share - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this. Remember, this target is based on an average cash flow growth rate of around 20% for the next 5-8 years.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Adyen is currently a "HOLD"

