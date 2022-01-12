Oli Scarff/Getty Images News

In my previous article on Citigroup's (NYSE:C) strategy, I shared my expectation that Citi's Mexico operations will be disposed of despite Citi's management team's vehement denials:

My view is that eventually Mexico should and will be sold. It is a completely different proposition to the Asian consumer franchises given that is very much a scale operation. However, it is a mass-market proposition in an emerging market jurisdiction that doesn't comfortably sit in a U.S.-domiciled GSIB bank. Banamex Mexico can be sold at the appropriate time, for multiple of TBV.

I further added the following:

Clearly, a decision has not been formally made and I do not expect Jane to say anything different at this stage. Ultimately, this comes back to what kind of a bank Citi wants to be. My view is unequivocal, Citi is a disadvantaged owner of this asset. The math is also straightforward, sell Mexico for a multiple of book value and buy back shares at a discount to book.

It appears that Ms. Jane Fraser has finally made the tough but right decision. It must have been an especially difficult and emotional decision for Jane to carry out given that she previously headed Citi's Latin American operations.

The details

Citi announced that it will exit the consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex after operating in Mexico for more than a century. According to the Financial Times, this may be in the form of a straight sale or a spin-off as a separate publically listed entity.

I suspect it is more likely to be in the form of a straight sale and I expect several parties to be interested. Citi's Mexico consumer operations are highly profitable operations in an attractive banking market. I expect Citi to generate a multiple of the $4 billion of equity attributed to these businesses.

In its press release, Citi further disclosed that for the first 3 quarters of 2021, these businesses delivered ~$3.5B in revenue, $1.2B in earnings before tax, and comprise $44B in assets. A back-of-the-envelope calculation indicates that the ROTCE for these businesses is in the high 20s.

The rationale

There are a number of compelling reasons for selling the Mexican consumer operations, even though these are very high returning businesses.

The fact is that Citi, as a G-SIB bank, is a disadvantaged owner of these assets. From a regulatory perspective, Citi as a G-SIB bank is subject to U.S. gold standards of supervision and regulatory capital framework. This carries significant direct and indirect costs for the group. For example, it is likely resulting in higher capital requirements for the group overall, and under the CCAR stress testing framework, which is the binding capital constraint for Citi, the Mexico operations result in disproportionate projected impairments. It is a capital "punishment" for the rest of the group.

As noted above, Citi will also need to strictly adhere to all U.S. laws and regulations including ones relating to AML and Sanctions. This is costly, complex to carry out in emerging markets, and prone to mishaps and all kind of operational risks.

Secondly, the market doesn't really reward Citi for holding these assets. Citi shares are trading at a mere ~0.8x tangible book value whereas it can monetize this asset for multiple of TBV which then can be applied towards share buybacks or inorganic acquisitions.

Simply put, Citi is not the right owner of these assets.

The future Citigroup

Ultimately though, it is about what is Jane's vision for Citi in the next 3 to 5 years. The management team has articulated its intention to close the gap on its peers such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM).

The picture is now becoming quite clear as to the direction. In the next few years, I expect Citi to comprise:

A top tier corporate and investment bank ("ICG") with attributed equity of ~100 billion and delivering returns on equity in the mid to high teens; A global wealth management business predominantly focusing on Asia; and A large U.S. consumer bank (this will require an inorganic acquisition)

The next piece in the puzzle

I expect Citi to pursue an inorganic acquisition of a regional bank in the U.S.

Currently, Citi's consumer operations in the U.S. are light and predominantly Credit Cards related. The main constraint is regulatory approvals and buy-ins and at the moment Citi is in the penalty box due to the Fed's Consent Orders. However, the Consent Orders will not last forever.

I also strongly suspect that selling Mexico is the first step in appeasing regulators and getting them comfortable with the strategic direction (and simplification) of the firm.

Final thoughts

Jane is not wasting any time in transforming Citigroup and simplifying its operations. Citi is no longer too big to manage. The future Citi is beginning to take shape and look more and more like JPM and BAC. The missing piece is scale presence in the U.S. and I believe this is upcoming.

Citi is trading at 0.8x TBV and buying back shares. BAC and JPM are trading at 2.2x and 2.4x TBV. I expect Citi to start narrowing the gap in the next 12 months.

Citi is no longer just a trading position for me. It is a long-term conviction buy.