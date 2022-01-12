Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

As many of our followers know, we have traded many times The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:NYSE:GBX). In our most recent column, we called the stock a decent buy in the low $40s, but one to definitely buy if it dipped into the $30s, which it did in November. The stock gained 25% nicely in a few weeks, and has since dropped back to a zone we think is once again a buy following the just reported Q1 earnings. Keep in mind that this is a stock that has been great for trading, which is more of our niche, but a tough investment over the long term. In short, let's keep trading it. We still believe buying in the $30s makes sense, though our $50 price target has come close several times. As such, it has been a good trade from the high 30s and low 40s into the mid to high 40s. We still think that $50 is a reasonable target. That said, we want to follow up on the company and discuss operational performance, but see a trade set up here again.

Take a look at the chart:

GBX Chart with trading zones BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the stock has reliably ebbed and flowed, and has been great to trade. Given the fundamental situation, we see no reason why a trade cannot be made again here.

The play

Target entry 1: $41.25-$42.00 (40% of position)

Target entry 2: $37.80-$38.50 (60% of position)

Target exit 1: $44.25-$45.00

Target exit 2: $46.25-$47.00

No stop is recommended at this time.

Options can also be leveraged to increase potential returns, while defining total cash risk. We would go out as far as possible to protect time premium, and look at the $45 call strike. Secondly, you can also consider selling $40 puts to generate income and define entry/offset entry costs.

General commentary

The Q1 results were solid and the headline numbers were strong. For the first time in a while, we expected some revenue increases from the year-ago period. Revenues were far above our expectations and were in part due to management's ongoing efforts to transition to a more efficiently run operation. Revenues were up 37% from last year, well above our expectations for $525 million. The top line was also well above consensus expectations. The company also showed solid earnings power, which was a major positive.

Keep in mind the global economy is on fire right now, and is one reason the Fed is looking to tighten. This presents a little bit of risk for all stocks and companies, as the Fed is literally trying to put the brakes on. That said, recent rail data looks strong. Transportation of goods was a big bottleneck for companies in 2021. It may seem silly, but ports are still backlogged. And when products come off the ships, there is pressure to get them moving by truck and rail. For Greenbrier, the company is still in a good position. Having a robust oil market helps. They still dabble in material transportation.

Revenues return to gains

Q1 revenues were up much more than expected. We knew they would be up, and we were more conservative than consensus in our expectations based on the trends year-to-date along with management forecasts and, of course, the big backlog numbers. As mentioned, the top line revenue jumped 37% year-over-year to $551 million, though this is actually down $48 million sequentially. Still, we were a bit surprised by the big beat. A lot of this was driven by a strong book-to-bill once again.

While there are new pressing challenges brought about by inflationary pressures, labor shortages, and supply chain issues, the company continues to see robust orders with a diversified backlog. The company has and will, however, continue to maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet as well.

Now, there may be some fear in the Street from the change of management upcoming. We want to remind you that William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO, is retiring in September 2022. Lorie Tekorius, who is COO, will take the reigns very soon on March 1, 2022, while Furman stays on as an Executive Chairman until retirement. That said, Furman stated in the release:

During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, Greenbrier achieved its fourth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 1.0 amid the strengthening demand environment. Order intake for the quarter was more than 35% of all new orders received during fiscal 2021. We ended the quarter with a backlog value of $3.0 billion....Working in partnership with our customers, the railcar refurbishment program sustainably repurposes aging railcars to promote energy efficiency in the North American railcar fleet, helping to ensure that rail remains the most environmentally friendly mode of surface transport. Similarly, Greenbrier's recently announced partnership with U.S. Steel Corporation and Norfolk Southern Railway to design and launch new high-strength, lighter-weight and higher capacity steel gondolas brings significant benefits to all three companies and the entire freight transportation industry, helping lead the way to a net-zero carbon economy....These initiatives result from a continued focus on innovation and our commitment to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of Greenbrier's customers. They also reflect our leadership position in the North American railcar market. Looking forward, the strength and flexibility of our global manufacturing and supply chain networks that support our integrated business model will sustain growth in a market environment that is characterized by strong underlying demand along with unique operating challenges. As our commercial and manufacturing operations build momentum, we have also continued to increase the scale of Greenbrier's railcar lease fleet, with investment opportunities outpacing preliminary expectations. This provides Greenbrier tax-advantaged cash flows and reduces our exposure to the inherent cyclicality of freight transportation equipment manufacturing. We expect the result will be an increasing baseline level of cash flows with substantial manufacturing upside as end markets continue to recover.

So this, in our opinion, was a relatively positive outlook going forward. Demand remains strong, and they are increasing scale past their own expectations. Rail loading volume continues to build momentum. As we know, there is a real economic recovery in railcar manufacturing and leasing and the company is seeing ongoing strength in manufacturing revenues and a strong increase in new order activity in North American markets, but there are operating challenges that do remain, including higher costs. This may be something that led to selling recently in shares.

The company continues to see high new order volume. New orders in the quarter totaled 6,300 units valued at $685 million. That is solid. On top of this, deliveries were 4,100 in Q1, but with new orders of 6,300 railcars, this widened the backlog, which remains sizable.

The backlog

The backlog remains a critical indicator. Keep in mind that there was a prolonged period of low volumes for orders and deliveries, but things are without question improving as order volume, which can be tough to predict, shows demand is strong. We like to look at the backlog because it is a nice measure of future cash flow generation and earnings potential. Here in Q1, new railcar backlog widened from 26,600 units with an estimated value of $2.8 billion to 28,000 with an estimated value of $3.0 billion. As we look ahead, new orders should be more and more as economic activity picks up, another reason to own the stock if it dips down to $40.

Margins and earnings

So we saw that revenues grew, but earnings power remained strong and were better than consensus. This takes us to margins which we watch very closely. Here in Q1, gross margin was cut in half. This is a key risk that the Street may be selling on. Gross margin overall was just 8.6%, mostly on labor shortages and competition in pricing. Gross margin was 6.8% in the manufacturing segment, which fell from Q4's 11%. There were also fewer deliveries but better pricing, but production inefficiencies. Margins fell from Q4 in the former wheels, parts, and repairs segment too, which is now the maintenance services segment. Gross margins here fell from a 4.0% margin, to just 1.7%. Ouch. Why? There were once again significant labor shortages that were costly. Leasing and management services had strong margins but they also dipped from a year ago. This segment saw 59.9% gross margin on $25.8 million in revenues, falling from an 81.5% margin in Q4.

The company did work to cut operating expenses, including administrative costs. Combined with the better-than-expected revenues, earnings beat. In fact, EPS beat expectations by a strong $0.11 and hit $0.32.

2022 outlook

We expect strength in 2022, but some headwinds from labor shortages and supply chain costs to continue. In fact, these headwinds have attracted selling in our opinion. That said, we think it is bullish that we will have new leadership in March, which is a possible catalyst. Secondly, it looks like management has increased its forecast for the year, with "deliveries [that] will be 17,500 – 19,500 units, including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion." However, with the margin compression that we are seeing, we believe EPS will be below where we had on early outlook a few months ago. We had previously looked for EPS to be in a range of $2.90-$3.20 based on deliveries around the midpoint and a high double-digit gross margin on revenues of $2.6-$2.8 billion. Now, we see lower margins, on around similar revenues, and think EPS is more likely to hit $2.25-2.65. This puts the stock at about 17X FWD EPS at our first entry point, which is good value, and 15.5X at the second entry point.

Final thoughts

Let the stock fall, then do some buying for trade into the mid-$40s.