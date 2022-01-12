Home Satellite Dish merger between directv and DISH Bill Oxford/E+ via Getty Images

The Update

The New York Post reported on Tuesday (January 11th) that DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and DIRECTV are again considering merging. The article reminds everyone that the two companies considered a merger 20 years ago. That effort was thwarted by the Department of Justice and FCC. A merger two years ago was similarly discouraged.

Now the two companies are reportedly speaking at the encouragement of private equity firm TPG which just bought a 30% equity stake in DIRECTV which AT&T (T) spun off last year. As streaming services and other alternative TV options have proliferated, supposedly insiders at both companies are more hopeful that the antitrust issues are behind them. I do not think it would be a merger of the two complete companies. I think DIRECTV would merge with DISH's Pay-TV business and DISH's wireless business would be a separate entity. If you read my initial write up of DISH, I lay out the valuations I think should be applied to the Pay-TV and the wireless business.

Potential Confirmation from DISH Executive Move

On Wednesday, January 5th, DISH announced the promotion of John Swieringa, a fourteen year company veteran, to President and Chief Operating Officer of DISH Wireless. Swieringa was already COO of the retail wireless business. His new role will increase his responsibility for "all operational aspects of DISH's wireless business including the deployment and management of DISH's virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network." Basically, nearly all of the company's wireless activities will fall under Swieringa's purview.

Normally, internal executive moves don't catch my attention. However, DISH is a different animal. The company has one very large cash cow (the Pay-TV business) and another enormous asset (the wireless spectrum) that it is monetizing. Naming an executive to run the entirety of the wireless effort is a step to formally making it a standalone business.

Establishing wireless as a standalone business has numerous implications. With this recent headline in the Post, I believe the biggest implication might be positioning the Pay-TV business to realize its value. AT&T spun out it Pay-TV business including DIRECTV in a deal with private equity firm TPG Capital earlier last year. That $16.3 billion enterprise value deal valued the Pay-TV business at 3.62x DIRECTV's $4.5 billion 2020 EBITDA.

I laid out in my first piece why I don't think DIRECTV's valuation is fair compare for DISH's network business. Subscriber trends are the biggest differentiator between the competing satellite tv services. DISH is relatively stable while DIRECTV is not. I left out that DIRECTV is likely to lose the NFL Sunday Ticket package after the 2022 NFL season. In my opinion, they just don't have the firepower to compete against the likes of Amazon (AMZN), which paid $1 billion for the exclusive right to televise just Thursday night NFL games starting this year. I have seen estimates that suggest organic subscriber bleeds plus subscriber bleeds from the loss of NFL Sunday Ticket would drop DIRECTV EBITDA to $3 billion, bumping the multiple on the spun out business to 5.5x EBITDA.

I speculated in my last piece that I thought DISH's Pay-TV business should trade at a 15% free cash flow yield equal to about $19.5 billion or 5.4x 2021 EBITDA. Given that valuation, a merger between DISH's Pay-TV business and DIRECTV, could make a lot of sense.

Such a merger, while depriving DISH of the cash flows from the Pay-TV business which it is using to fund the wireless business, would also significantly deleverage the company. The company has minimal debt tied to the wireless business so such a deal would make for a cleaner sum of the parts story similar to the one I laid out in my first write up.

Conclusion

I think there is a lot of smoke here. Potentially enough to signal a fire. I think merging the Pay-TV business with DIRECTV could make a ton of sense at the right price, meaning DISH gets rid of most of its debt and gets some cash to fund the wireless buildout. I continue to believe DISH is worth well over $40/share. I like both owning shares outright or owning the 2025 0% convertible bonds.