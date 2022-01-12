Vuzix Corporation Needs To Start Proving Itself
Summary
- Smart Glasses revenues grew by 12% in Q3.
- Shares though are down well over 30% since Q3 numbers were announced.
- The market needs to see more. Marketing soundbites are not going to cut it.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
We wrote about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) back in October of last year when we stated that augmented reality in healthcare had the potential to drive shares forward. After going through the company's latest earnings report, which we will delve into, this still seems to be the case although management expects to see continuing breakthroughs regarding sales in other areas. Being chartists though, we believe that all known fundamentals affecting Vuzix have already been reflected on the technical chart. Suffice it to say, as we can see below, shares are down approximately 25% since we penned that piece back in October. If the decline continues, we are hoping the 200-week moving average of just under $7 per share will provide the necessary support to finally call a halt to the selling. Bulls will be encouraged that we saw some insider buying over the past couple of months at prices well above what we have at present ($7.97). In saying this, the market remains unconvinced, so patience is a prerequisite here for the long-haul.
We state this because company sales this year are expected to come in at just over $13.8 million. Sales last year came in at $11.58 million, which means the expected top-line growth rate this year is just under 20%. The top-line growth expectation for fiscal 2021 for example is well below the company's sales of its Smart Glasses and here is where the discrepancy lies. Over the first three quarters of this year as we can see below, Smart Glasses revenues have grown by over 50% over the same period of 12-months prior and this growth-rate is expected to continue in the fourth quarter.
Suffice it to say, the growth in revenues in this segment of Vuzix's business is not making itself known in the financials yet. There is definitely a sense of momentum from the press-releases management has been turning out. Just over the past few weeks, we have seen promising news regarding new shipments of glasses to a mobile computer maker, a Fortune 50 online retailer and even a facial recognition company in Japan. Looking at these announcements straight off the bat may lead investors to believe that the potential is great here given the diversity of the industries in question. What the market needs to see in earnest is the actual numbers behind these announcements. Like, how many glasses were ordered from each company? Were the orders significant? Suffice it to say, given how revenue growth most likely will not top 20% this year for the company, the likelihood is that these orders did not involve significant quantities and this is why the share-price has not been popping on the news.
Furthermore the $25+ million of top-line sales expected in fiscal 2022 (almost a 100% expected growth rate) still isn't scratching the surface with respect to sound bottom-line profitability. Net earnings are only expected to improve from -$0.51 per share this year to -$0.48 per share next year. Suffice it to say, the market still is not convinced that profitability can increase meaningfully, not just from hardware but from planned endeavors such as Smart Glasses SaaS software as well as OEM. Obviously, the recurring aspects of the software income stream looks really attractive here especially if enough units can get out there in the marketplace.
To sum up, Vuzix still has it all to do despite the fact that sales are expected to almost double next year. Whether the company gets bought out or whether some real value can be added through the company's next generation of glasses remains to be seen. What we do know is this: the market needs to see concrete progression in the financials. EBIT, for example, is at its lowest level for many years, which means the road to sound profitability will continue to be a long one. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays trading under intrinsic value. To constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside but yet significant upside always remains the objective of the portfolio.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.