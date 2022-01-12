Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock has endured one of its worst six-month performances on record as its valuations have slumped near to lows last seen at the COVID-19 bear market bottom. Nevertheless, Roku stock is a high-growth stock that has consistently traded at a premium against its peers. Given that the market environment towards high-growth stocks shifted dramatically since Q3'21, it's hardly surprising that Roku stock has also been battered.

But, we encourage investors to consider its thesis and its secular growth drivers moving forward. As a high-growth stock, it's crucial for investors to focus on a five-year horizon to allow Roku to grow into its valuations.

Therefore, we see 2022 as a defining year for Roku stock to try and reverse its decline and resume its uptrend. Nonetheless, given the supply chain headwinds that have been persistent, investors should continue to expect significant volatility in Roku stock.

ROKU Stock Performance

ROKU stock 1Y performance (as of 10 Jan'22).

ROKU stock 5Y performance (as of 10 Jan'22).

Readers can quickly glean the highly volatile nature of Roku stock over the years. In addition, its 1Y return (-54.2%) significantly underperformed the broad market. However, when we zoomed out to its 5Y performance, Roku stock continues to outperform by a wide margin (56.9% CAGR), despite the battering it received over the past year. Hence, there's little doubt that Roku stock has been a massive winner for its investors over time. The critical question facing investors now is whether Roku CEO Anthony Wood can guide Roku through the headwinds that buffeted its stock in 2021.

2022 Will See More Opportunities in the CTV Advertising Space

If we consider the Connected TV (CTV) space that Roku is leading, 2022 continues to offer more opportunities for it to leverage. There has been a slowdown observed over the subscriptions video-on-demand (SVOD) segment that Netflix (NFLX) is leading. Subscriptions fatigue and the reopening headwinds are expected to continue impinging on the SVOD leaders. J.P. Morgan also highlighted recently that it expects Netflix's subscribers' numbers to come in lesser than anticipated in Q4, as it estimates 6.25M subscribers against Netflix's prior guidance of 8.5M.

However, the ad-supported (AVOD) space is estimated to continue gaining momentum in 2022 after a solid 2021 growth. LUMA highlighted that it expects AVOD players to continue sizzling this year as SVOD's growth decelerates. It added (edited):

SVOD, AVOD, FAST – however you want to cut it, CTV is growing rapidly, and a lot of that growth is accruing to the advertising side of things. SVOD generated a lot of the initial growth in streaming. But as CTV matures, subscription fatigue is leading to an embrace of AVOD content. (AdExchanger)

eMarketer's estimates also point to robust growth in AVOD viewers through 2025. It estimates that US AVOD viewers will increase from 127.7M in 2021 to 164M by 2025, as Linear TV continues to lose viewers to streaming. Moreover, Roku has continued to maintain its leadership as the top US CTV platform, even though Amazon's Fire TV is catching up.

Nevertheless, Roku highlighted that its market share has dipped over the last two quarters as it continued to face supply chain headwinds. Therefore, how Roku can navigate its supply chain moving forward could be instrumental in its ability to fend off Amazon's challenge in the near term.

Will Roku Be Able to Overcome its Supply Chain Headwinds in 2022?

Although Roku doesn't rely on its hardware to monetize its subscribers per se, it plays a fundamental role in turning its flywheel. Roku's business model relies on three key phases. First and foremost, it needs to scale the adoption of its operating system (OS), which is the Roku OS. The key to delivering adoption would be putting the hardware into the hands of consumers. Consequently, the company can turn its engagement and monetization flywheel through the increased adoption of its OS.

However, Roku's TV OEM partners were impacted significantly by the supply chain headwinds in 2021. As keen Roku investors are aware, hardware sales are particularly low in margin. As a result of the increased costs throughout the entire supply chain, the TV OEMs partners have also been hit with escalating costs. Moreover, chip shortages have also limited their capacity, exacerbating the surge in costs. In addition, logistics demand and shipping costs have also surged tremendously. Collectively, it has significantly impacted the supply-side challenges that Roku is still trying to resolve.

Notably, the company telegraphed that it's still not out of the woods yet, as CFO Steve Louden emphasized (edited):

I would say that the world hasn't gotten materially better from our FQ3 guidance. There are certain components that seem to have peaked in terms of the price increases, but they have yet to normalize. Moreover, the world is experiencing some significant near-term increases in Omicron cases, which wasn't even contemplated last time we talked in our FQ3's earnings call. So that's something we're monitoring. But yes, unfortunately, I don't think we're out of the woods quite yet. (Citi AppsEconomy Virtual Conference)

Therefore, it's clear that Roku's challenges are well beyond what it can manage on its own in the near term. However, the company has maintained that these short-term problems should normalize over the year. In addition, our checks on chip supply also show that we could have better demand/supply dynamics from H2'22. Moreover, Citigroup also highlighted in a recent note that "the supply-chain pressures leading to longer delivery times and rising prices may be easing." Therefore, we are confident that Roku's observation is credible.

Notably, the secular drivers underpinning the multi-year shift to CTV are not transitory but structural. Kantar estimates that we will see even greater spending in AVOD to $8B in 2022 as advertisers and publishers jostle for space in the increasingly crowded market. Kantar emphasized: "AVOD is one of the fastest-growing platforms for ad investment due to its ability to deliver targeted, incremental reach."

Hence, we believe that Roku must continue maintaining its CTV platform leadership through the superiority of its tech stack. Notably, Roku believes that its platform has been designed specifically to succeed in targeted advertising. Louden articulated (edited):

I think that favors something like Roku and the Roku Channel, it's just a better mousetrap in terms of driving viewership. As a reminder, we know who's watching that kind of content because you're obviously logged into the Roku with your Roku ID. That allows us our content recommendation algorithms to work very effectively versus many other apps on the free ad-supported side who don't know who's watching. That can also translate into higher CPMs with more targeted advertising, which again is a core advantage as a platform owner and having proprietary data on that standpoint. (Citi Conference)

Is ROKU Stock a Buy Now?

ROKU stock EV/NTM Revenue 3Y mean.

The recent announcement that one of its most important executives, Scott Rosenberg, will be leaving soon impacted Roku stock. Rosenberg leads Roku's platform business, and he has risen through the ranks at the company. He also regularly joined CEO Anthony Wood on important conference calls and helms Roku's forays in its advertising segment. Essentially, he's a key executive that Wood would need to urgently replace.

But, we have confidence in management and believe that Wood will now step up and seek a suitable and high-quality replacement for Rosenberg.

Moreover, as highlighted earlier, the stock is trading at an EVNTM Revenue of 6.6x, way below its 3Y mean of 12.1x. Its current valuation is also near its COVID-19 bear market bottom. It's as if the market is expecting Roku to collapse into the abyss from here entirely.

However, we encourage investors to look past the transitory headwinds and focus on Roku's structural tailwinds and its CTV platform leadership. Moreover, given its current valuations, we believe it seems priced in. Nonetheless, investors should continue to expect near-term volatility, but it shouldn't distract investors from Roku's long-term thesis.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on Roku stock.