IgorTsarev/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have returned about 2.35% against a gain of 21.5% for the S&P 500 since I wrote my cautious piece on the name. I generally like to see companies underperform the overall market, because that suggests they might be relatively cheap, and I love finding relatively cheap stocks. Since much has happened since I last wrote about Polaris, I thought I’d check on the company again to see if it’s now worth buying. I’ll make that determination by looking at both the financial history and the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I know you’re a very busy crowd, dear readers. I imagine you’re just checking my work before doing a HALO jump over some tropical island in the South Pacific, or are about to wrestle a grizzly bear or something. For that reason, I’ll leap to the point. Polaris has had a fantastic first nine months of 2021, relative to both 2020 and 2019. I also think the shares are much more attractively priced than they were when I last looked at it. That said, it remains relatively expensive on some measures, and so the shares remain a bit rich for my blood. Just because I’m too nervous to take a position in the stock doesn’t mean I have to sit around and wait, though. The options market is providing a very compelling trade here, and I recommend you consider the same one, dear readers. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing how 2021 did relative to the same period in 2020, I should note that the comparison to 2020 looks particularly good because of 2020’s $379.2 million goodwill impairment. That in no way diminishes the fact that 2021 saw great results, though. In particular, sales were ~24% higher, and net income moved from a loss of ~$74 million to a profit of $407 million. This was achieved in spite of across the board upticks in Selling and marketing, R&D, and G&A expenses of 9.4%, 14.7%, and 7.2% respectively. This is an extraordinary result in my view.

In case you’re worried that these results look good only when compared to 2020, worry no further, dear readers. Sales and net income during the first nine months of 2021 were 19.4% and 81% higher, respectively.

The capital structure looks worse than it is in my view. Specifically, fully $940 million of the long term debt is made up of the term loan facility due in July of 2023. The cost on this is only ~1.4%. Similarly, the $350 million of senior notes are due in the relatively distant future (July 2028), suggesting there’ll not be a run on cash anytime soon. Finally, although it’s come down, the company still has a cash hoard of ~$316 million, which represents about 9% of total liabilities. Given all of this, I’m not as concerned about the balance sheet as I otherwise might be.

Finally, management continues to treat owners rather well by continuing the tradition of growing dividends. Management returned just under $375 million to shareholders during the first nine months of 2021. Fully $259.6 million of this amount came from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends.

All in, this is a company I’d be happy to buy at the right price.

Polaris' Financial History Polaris Investor Relations

The Stock

My regulars know that I am a stickler for trying to buy stocks when they’re on sale. It’s getting increasingly hard to do that, but I insist on buying cheap because I think there’s a strong negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. I hope that isn’t a controversial statement for you. Rather than trying to prove my point with a boring table using the ubiquitous “Acme Inc.” of every business school demonstration, I’ll demonstrate the point using Polaris itself. If an investor bought this stock last September 9, they’re basically flat on their shares. If they bought basically identical shares one month later, they’re down ~8% on their investment. The price paid matters a great deal, which is why I need to make sure to buy as cheaply as possible.

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I determine whether a stock is cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. When I review Polaris through this lens, I’m of two minds about the stock, dear readers. You may recall that one of my problems with Polaris was that the shares were trading at a price to CFO of ~8.6 times. It’s now 76% more expensive on this basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Note that historically, when price to CFO gets to the current level, shares tend to perform badly.

At the same time, though, valuations are near historical lows on a price to sales basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about the future of a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can work out what the market’s “assuming” about a given company’s future growth by isolating the “g” (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Polaris at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a paltry 2% growth rate for this business going forward. I consider this to be nicely pessimistic, and so based on Penman, the valuation is now fairly compelling to me. I can’t escape the worries about the price to cash from operations, though.

Options as Alternative

I don’t know about you, dear readers, but when I find myself on the horns of a dilemma, with compelling evidence to both buy and sell, I do what comes naturally to all mammals: I sell put options. I like these because they present the investor a “win-win” trade. If the share price remains above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but does so at a price significantly below the current market price. Given the long term relationship between price paid and subsequent returns, this is also a positive outcome in my view.

My preferred Polaris short puts right now are those that expire in June with a strike of $90. These are currently bid at $2.55. So, if the investor sells these, and is not exercised, they will have made a gross yield of 2.8% for tying up their capital for 5 months. This works out to an annualized rate of just under 7%, which I consider to be reasonable. If the shares drop below the strike price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they will be doing so at a price ~23.7% below the current market price. Holding all else constant, this corresponds to a dividend yield of ~2.86%. This is why I call these a “win-win” trade. The investor benefits no matter the outcome.

I hope you’re excited by the prospects of a “win-win” trade, because it’s time to deflate your bubble by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Polaris shares remain above $90 over the next 5 1/2 months, investors will simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, investors will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price ~23.8% lower than the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." Strange to end a discussion about risk by describing the risk reducing characteristics of put options, but there it is.

Conclusion

I think this is a very compelling business, with a strong history of growth, with a management team that treats shareholders very well. Dividends have risen nicely over the years, and I expect that trend to persist. That said, the share price is not quite compelling enough for me to pull the trigger. Thankfully, it’s possible to earn what I consider to be a decent return from the options market. If you’re comfortable selling puts, I recommend selling these. If that’s not something you’re comfortable with, I would recommend putting in a limit price buy at $90. It may take a while to get there, if it ever does, but if you execute at that price, I think you'll be glad you did.