janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."― Robert J. Hanlon

It has been just over a year since we last did an in-depth look at small biotech developmental concern Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). The stock traded right around two bucks a share then and we recommended it for a small position via a covered call strategy. Here it is approximately 13 months later, and the shares still trade right around $2.00 a share. Verastem just outlined its key milestones for 2022 yesterday. Therefore, it feels like it is time to check back on this company and see if that strategy is still viable. A full analysis follows below.

Stock Chart Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Verastem is based out of Massachusetts and has been public roughly a decade. The company has developed one product 'Copiktra' that received FDA approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)/follicular lymphoma in the summer of 2018; the company sold the global rights too two years later. Verastem received a large upfront payment of $70 million at the time of the agreement. The company can earn almost $150 million in additional sales milestones as well as royalties of low double-digits on Copiktra sales. The stock currently has an approximate market capitalization of $350 million.

Pipeline/Recent Events:

Verastem Pipeline Company Website

The company has one primary candidate 'VS-6766' that is targeting numerous indications as can be seen in this pipeline chart. For the purpose of this analysis, we will only highlight those trials where Phase 2 trials are underway.

VS-6766:

RAS Pathway Mayo Clinic

VS-6766 blocks both RAF and MEK in a single molecule and management believes it is the only dual vertical blocker of the RAS pathway in clinical development. VS-6766 can provide an intermittent dosing schedule and convenient oral regimen with the possibility of better tolerability than currently available MEK-only inhibitors according to the company's website which also describes VS-6766's mechanism of action.

By inhibiting RAF phosphorylation of MEK, VS-6766 has the advantage of not inducing pMEK, and by inhibiting ERK signaling more completely, preliminary research indicates VS-6766 may confer enhanced therapeutic activity. When used alone, preliminary data show that VS-6766 demonstrates activity in refractory KRAS-mutant NSCLC adenocarcinoma and across RAS pathway mutations in refractory gynecologic cancers.

VS-6766 Mechanism of action Company Website

This compound is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study called RAMP-201 as a monotherapy and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (LGSOC). In addition, another Phase 2 trial 'RAMP-202' is looking at the same combination to treat recurrent KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The company also appears to be in the recruiting phase for a mid-stage trial to evaluate this combination to treat patients with uveal melanoma that has spread to other places in the body. This is not listed as a key milestone for this year, however.

Here are the key trial milestones Verastem just listed for 2022.

In the first quarter of this year, the company plans to initiate a 'RAMP 203' trial with Amgen. This is listed as a:

Phase 1/2 trial that will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of VS-6766 in combination with Lumakras in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC who have not been previously treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor as well as in patients who have progressed on a KRAS G12C inhibitor.

In the second quarter, management intends to initiate a 'RAMP 204' trial (KRAS G12C VS-6766 + adagrasib) with Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX). This is an open-label Phase 1/2 trial is to determine the maximum dose and recommended Phase 2 dose for the combination.

Finally, sometime during the year, the company expects to post results from their RAMP 201 and RAMP 202 trials (covered above).

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Verastem Oncology has received little in the way of analyst coverage over the past year. On May 24th, BTIG upgraded VSTM to a Buy from a Neutral rating and place a $8 price target on the shares. A few months later, Alliance Global Partners reissued its Buy rating and $6 price target on the stock. Finally, on November 23rd, H.C. Wainwright maintained its own Buy rating and $5 price target on Verastem.

The company ended the third quarter of 2021 with just over $100 million worth of cash and marketable securities on the balance after posting non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $12.8 million. On the press release accompanying third quarter results, leadership stated that it

Has a cash runway until at least 2024 to deliver on the current programs for VS-6766 and defactinib, including expenditures and development in LGSOC and KRAS mutant NSCLC.

Management also expects its 2021 annual operating expenses to be approximately $55-60 million. Recently, the company converted $28 million of the Company's 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes that was due 2048 in exchange for approximately 8.6 million shares of common stock. This eliminated virtually all company debt and future interest payments.

There has been some small stock selling of approximately $200,000 worth of shares in aggregate by several insiders since mid-December, but this is a small amount of their total holdings. In addition, a director bought over $100,000 worth of stock on December 4th.

Verdict:

The company has two earlier stage trial milestones that will happen in the first half of 2022. The main driver of the stock this year is likely to be the results from the RAMP-201 and RAMP-2022 as good data could support accelerated approval for those indications according to leadership. The company has ample cash to get through all of its projected developmental milestones and has decent but sparse analyst support.

I have never been able to get a very good feel for the company's prospects for some reason and Copiktra's rollout has been lackluster to date. Therefore, I just keep 'rolling' my options forward with my small 'watch item' covered call position in VSTM until we see more trial results.

The only victories which leave no regret are those which are gained over ignorance."― Napoleon Bonaparte

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum