Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images

The opposite of a correct statement is a false statement. But the opposite of a profound truth may well be another profound truth.”― Niels Bohr

Today, we take our first look at an online retailer that debuted on the market last spring. Like so many new issues, the shares were quickly bid up, and then gave up all their gains and then some soon thereafter. The shares now are in 'Busted IPO' territory, but had a big jump yesterday as the company issued preliminary fourth quarter revenue figures. A full analysis follows below.

Stock Chart Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) came public in May of 2021. The company is based just outside of Los Angeles in Santa Monica. FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company. Among the items it markets and distributes are lab coats, under-scrubs, unisex shoes, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks, footwear, masks, and face shields. The stock currently trades just below $25.00 a share and sports an approximate market cap just south of $4.2 billion.

Company History Timeline Company website

FIGS journey to becoming a public company is quite fascinating and nicely captured in this article on the firm that came out on Seeking Alpha ten weeks ago. FIGS is run by Co-CEOs whose vision was to make fashionable scrubs and other apparel used by medical professionals. The company's goal is to make high-quality, durable, and comfortable products for the population it serves in the medical community.

Recent Events/Results:

On November 10th, the company posted third quarter earnings results. The company delivered GAAP earnings per share of three cents a share, the consensus was calling for FIGS to break even. Revenues were up by a third from the same period a year ago to slightly above analyst expectations. It should be noted that a $4.2 million non-recurring-related party sale from the same period a year ago, revenues were up 41%. The company also raised full-year FY2021 to $410 million from $395 million previously. This would amount to a bit over 55% over FY2020.

Yesterday, the company raised that guidance to $419 million as the average order in the fourth quarter appears to have increased 15% to $113, which means some of the company's recent initiatives (alluded to in paragraph below) seem to be paying off. Leadership did say freight charges would jump in the fourth quarter on its third quarter conference call (from $1 million in 3Q to $8 million to $10 million in 4Q). This is likely to hit margins somewhat when the company reports official fourth quarter numbers.

Gross margin for Q3 decreased one percentage point to 72.7% compared to the same period a year ago. The company attributed the increase to higher ocean freight fees and restocking costs. It anticipates that Covid impacts on the global supply chain will start to dissipate at some point in 2022. Selling expenses increased to 19.4% of revenues compared to 18.2% in 3Q2021 while marketing expenses rose to 15.4% from 12.6% of sales in the same period a year ago. Most concerningly, General and Administrative expenses increased to 27.7% from 10.9% in the third quarter of 2020. On the conference call that followed, quarterly numbers being posted, management attributed the rise to 'non-cash stock-based compensation; the incremental capabilities we have built over the past year in key areas such as product innovation, operations and merchandising; the first full quarter of public company costs; and an increase in charitable contributions. As we look ahead into 2022 and beyond, we have the opportunity to leverage many of these investments as we drive even greater scale.'

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Not surprisingly, for a new issue, the stock has seen mostly positive initial assessments from the analyst community. When the stock debuted, KeyBanc, Guggenheim, and Oppenheimer, all assigned new Buy ratings on FIGS with identical $45 price targets. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares with a Neutral rating and $28 price target. Since that initial wave of analyst commentary, a half dozen other analyst firms, including Piper Sandler and Cowen & Co., have come forth with positive views on the company. Price targets proffered have ranged from $42 to $53 a share. Morgan Stanley has a Hold rating and $36 price target on the shares currently.

The company finished the third quarter with approximately $180 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet against no long-term debt. Approximately one out of every eight shares is currently short the stock. Insiders have sold tens of millions of dollars' worth of shares since the firm came public. The company recently opened a $100 million credit facility. There have been no insider purchases over that time. The company's CFO retired at the end of 2021.

Verdict:

The company's goal is to reach $1 billion in annual sales by FY2025. The market for scrubs in the United States is approximately $12 billion annually and $80 billion on a global basis so it should be big enough to support that if FIGS continues to execute well. That said, the stock is selling at over four times FY2025's projected sales and roughly ten times this year's revenue guidance.

On an earnings valuation basis, the current analyst consensus on Yahoo! Finance has the company earning between 23 to 35 cents a share in FY2022. At the midpoint, that means the shares are a bit above 75 times forward earnings. In addition, the company is aiming to maintain 70% gross margins. That is significantly higher than Lululemon (LULU), which is the gold standard in the apparel industry and is quite ambitious. Company uniform suppliers like Cintas (CTAS) have gross margins of just over 45%.

So while I like the company's business model and FIGS is showing impressive revenue growth, the shares are just too rich for my blood and I am passing on any investment recommendation at current trading levels.

Better to get hurt by the truth than comforted with a lie.”― Khaled Hosseini, The Kite Runner

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum