Introduction

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is a large British Bank with a market capitalization of just under 35B GBP. The bank’s dividends have been all over the place in the past decade and the volatility in the dividend declarations may be a deterrent for some investors. But despite seeing its share price increase by about 50% since its 52 week low, I think Barclays is still attractive.

The US listing of Barclays is sufficiently liquid but I’ll refer to the London listing anyway as Barclays reports its financial results and dividends in GBP and GBp. The ticker symbol in London is BARC and the average daily volume is almost 40 million shares per day.

Barclays - Satisfying results in the first nine months of the year

In the first nine months of 2021, Barclays saw its net interest income decrease by approximately 7% to 5.84B GBP, but the net fee and commission income increased by approximately 4% to 10.9B GBP, resulting in a total income of 16.78B GBP and a net operating income of 17.4B GBP after adding back the recovery of previously recorded loan loss provisions.

With a pre-tax income of 6.94B GBP and a net income of 5.86B GBP of which 5.26B GBP was attributable to the shareholders of Barclays bank, the bank performed very well. Considering there were 16.85B shares outstanding as of the end of September, the EPS based on the amount of shares outstanding (rather than the average share count during the nine month period) was 31.2 pence per share. Barclays indeed appears to be on its way to post a 40 pence EPS this year.

This could indicate the bank is dirt cheap at just 5 times earnings, but keep in mind taking back some of the historical loan loss provisions has really fueled the net income. Removing the reversal from the pre-tax income would have resulted in a 9% lower income. And in normal circumstances we can always expect there to be some loan loss provisions considering the total loan book is north of 350B GBP and the total balance sheet size exceeds 1.4T GBP (that being said, about 350M GBP is held in cash and settlement balances).

In more normalized circumstances, including a moderate loan loss provision rather than the non-recurring reversal we saw in 2021, I think aiming for a 4-4.2B GBP annual net income appears to be more likely. This would still translate in an EPS north of 25 pence per share, which means Barclays likely still remains cheap.

Barclays is much more cautious when it comes to dividends

Ever since the Global Financial Crisis, Barclays has been more cautious when declaring dividends. In 2011 for instance, the bank paid a dividend of just 6 pence and this has hardly increased. Over FY 2016 for instance, Barclays paid just 3 pence per share to increase it again to 6.5 pence paid over FY 2018. The dividend has been quite volatile in the past decade or so, and that’s entirely because Barclays is focusing on sustainability rather than having the highest dividend on the street.

The bank has already paid an interim dividend of 2 pence per share and mentioned in its quarterly update the interim dividend will likely be 1/3rd of the full-year dividend which basically means we can expect a final dividend to the tune of 4 pence per share. The full-year dividend of 6 pence would result in a dividend yield of just under 3%. We can expect the dividend to gradually increase the next few years so perhaps we should look at Barclays as a dividend grower rather than a high-yield dividend pick.

Additionally, the bank aggressively continues to buy back shares. It completed a 700M GBP share repurchase program in 2021 (buying back in excess of 377M shares at an average cost of 185.5 pence per share) and immediately started an additional 500M GBP program which I expect to be completed soon. This will slowly but surely move the needle as Barclays currently has a market capitalization of just around 33.5B GBP. For every 1B GBP spent on share buybacks, the company can essentially repurchase 3% of its shares. This will help to boost the EPS and subsequently future dividends.

The bank’s balance sheet remains strong and Barclays expects to maintain a CET1 ratio above its target of 13-14% which paves the way for additional shareholder returns. I think the bank may prefer to accelerate the share buyback pace over paying additional dividends.

Looking at the total CET1 capital of 47.3B GBP and considering the total amount of Risk-Weighted Assets is 307.5B GBP, the CET1 ratio is approximately 15.38%. This means the bank is currently ‘overcapitalized’ compared to the higher end of its CET1 target of 14% by approximately 4.25B GBP. That being said, there will be some elements in 2022 that will reduce the CET1 capital by about 0.75%. But due to the 2022 capital generation retention of earnings, I expect Barclays to be in a good position to end FY 2022 with a CET1 ratio of 15% anyway, unless it really accelerates dividend payments and/or share repurchases.

Investment thesis

Barclays will pay a dividend of just 6 pence per share but I expect the bank to hike its dividends in 2022 despite the high likelihood of posting a lower net income as the non-recurring elements from 2021 will cease to provide tailwinds to the bottom line. At just 8 times what I expect to be the normalized net income and at about 0.7 times the tangible book value, Barclays doesn’t appear to be expensive and I think the current share buyback programs are a good strategy to immediately increase the book value per share and the EPS and ultimately DPS.

The one uncertainty here is the relatively sizeable portfolio of derivatives (258B GBP, or 18.3% of the balance sheet) and the trading portfolio & financial assets (approximately 350B GBP or 25% of the assets). That being said, the risk element of these positions is obviously already included in the total amount of Risk-Weighted Assets.