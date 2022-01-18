borchee/E+ via Getty Images

Since I covered Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) more than a year ago, the stock is down 50%; however, AstraZeneca's (AZN) strong results with its anti-CD73 molecule has put the CD73 space in focus. Since SURF has an anti-CD73 asset, let's take a look at what the company has been doing in that regard.

I do note that around when AstraZeneca posted its data - mid-September - the stock did go up nearly 60% over a few days' time. Whether that was a sympathy play or whether there is substance behind the movement needs to be seen.

SURF's anti-CD73 candidate is called NZV930, and this is licensed to Novartis (NVS). The company has another asset, fully self-owned, called SRF617, which is an orphan-drug designated anti-CD39 molecule. Both molecules target the adenosine axis and provide alternative strategies for blocking adenosine production in the TME (tumor micro environment). Adenosine in the TME suppresses T cell activity. In preclinical studies, NZV930 has shown the following:

Blocks membrane bound and soluble CD73 activity

Restores suppression of adenosine-mediated T Cell proliferation

Decreases extracellular adenosine in vitro and in vivo

CD73 blockade improves activity of anti-PD1 in the CT26 syngeneic tumor model

In theory, therefore, everything looks good. The molecule attacks CD73 in both membrane bound or soluble condition. It decreases extracellular adenosine, and thus helps T Cell proliferation. Overall, this improves anti-PD1 activity in the tumor model. All they need to do is replicate this in the clinic. As to that, Novartis began a phase 1/1b trial in 2018 in 344 patients, and this study will produce topline results in late 2022.

The details of the Novartis deal are as follows:

In January 2016, we entered into a strategic collaboration with Novartis to develop next-generation cancer therapies. The Novartis Agreement was subsequently amended in May 2016, July 2017, September 2017 and October 2018. Upon entering into the agreement, we received an upfront payment of $70.0 million from Novartis and granted Novartis a worldwide exclusive license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize antibodies that target CD73. In addition, we initially granted Novartis the right to purchase exclusive option rights, each an Option for up to four specified targets, including certain development, manufacturing and commercialization rights. In January 2020, Novartis did not purchase and exercise its single remaining Option under the Novartis Agreement and, as a result, the option purchase period expired. Therefore, there are no Options remaining eligible for purchase, and potential exercise, and the Company's performance obligations under the Novartis Agreement have ended. We are currently entitled to potential milestone payments upon the achievement of specified development and sales milestones of $525.0 million, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales of NZV930 by Novartis ranging from high single-digit to mid-teens percentages. Such amount of potential milestone payments assumes the successful clinical development of and achievement of all sales milestones for NZV930. Through December 31, 2020, we had received an aggregate of $80.0 million in option purchase and milestone payments from Novartis. In January 2016 and April 2018, we also received equity investments of $13.5 million and $11.5 million, respectively, from Novartis.

So, despite having an upcoming catalyst, the company has a lower stake in this asset compared to its self-owned molecules. Meanwhile, the other, self-owned adenosine reducing asset, SRF617, has ongoing trials planned in multiple indications. Here's the pipeline:

Pipeline Surface Oncology pipeline programs

Lead candidate is SRF388, an anti-IL-27 antibody which may help overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibitors mediated by the IL-27 cytokine. This is the first IL-27 antibody starting clinical trials. The company has also identified an IL-27 associated biomarker that can help identify patients most suitable for SRF388. Per the company website:

The first-in-human dose escalation study will enroll patients with advanced solid tumors. Once a recommended Phase 2 dose is reached, the study is designed to expand into cohorts consisting of patients with late-stage renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.

At ASC02021, the company presented the following data:

Preliminary SRF388 results indicate promising single-agent activity in a heavily pretreated population, including a confirmed partial response demonstrating 66% tumor shrinkage and symptomatic improvement in a patient with squamous cell non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC).

In November, too, the company announced a planned randomized Phase 2 study evaluating SRF388 in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) atezolizumab and bevacizumab, in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma. The company expects to dose the first patient in early 2022.

Recently, however, SRF617 has taken the lead, with a phase 2 trial just having been posted in the registry. This trial will look at the safety and preliminary efficacy of SRF617 in combination with etrumadenant and zimberelimab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). This is a 40-patient trial that will produce topline data in November 2023. The primary endpoints are the proportion of patients with an objective PSA (prostate-specific antigen) or radiologic response per PCWG3 criteria, and safety and adverse events. A phase 1 trial is also ongoing with the following details:

The first-in-human study in patients with advanced solid tumors is enrolling in multiple cohorts including SRF617 monotherapy, SRF617 in combination with gemcitabine and albumin-bound paclitaxel (ABRAXANE), and SRF617 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Additional combination therapy expansion arms are planned. Further planned cohorts will focus on several tumors of high unmet need, including pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer and tumors that have demonstrated resistance to anti-PD-1 therapy. A biopsy expansion cohort has been designed to provide data on changes in tumor tissue CD39 enzymatic activity related to SRF617 treatment.

In my previous article, I discussed some of the early data from this trial as well as from the SRF388 phase 1 trial. At ASC02021, SRF617 came out with the following data:

Early data from combination cohorts indicate that SRF617 has potential as a combination therapy, including an unconfirmed partial response with ~50% tumor shrinkage in a patient with pancreatic cancer.

In addition, with SRF617 monotherapy, 7 of 19 evaluable patients (37%) achieved disease stabilization at eight weeks, with 4 (21%) persisting beyond 16 weeks.

Surface Oncology has another candidate, SRF813, which was licensed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in December:

Under the terms of the agreement, Surface Oncology will receive an upfront payment of $85M, potential milestone payments of $730M, as well as be eligible to receive tiered royalties on global net sales.

This early-stage asset actually has the better deal today. SRF813 is a fully human IgG1 antibody targeting PVRIG (also known as CD112R), an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells (NK cells) and T cells. This is still in preclinical stage. In my previous article, I had noted rumors of a buyout offer. Within days, GSK struck this major deal with SURF. I guess the rumors were partly true, after all.

Financials

SURF has a market cap of $207mn, debt of $47mn, and a cash balance of $150mn as of September last. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, while General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $5.8 million. That gives them a cash runway of a few quarters, however later stage trials increase expenses progressively.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment has a substantial position in SURF.

Insider transactions are a litany of sales:

Insider data OpenInsider.com

Bottomline

SURF is a very interesting early-stage cancer drug developer with major deals under its belt and a set of robust assets running through trials. The company is well-funded, and there are upcoming catalysts this year. The stock is also heavily beaten down, trading near 52-week lows. All this makes SURF very attractive.