Sergei Dubrovskii/iStock via Getty Images

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW), a leading provider of lifting equipment for the construction industry, recently held an upbeat investor day event featuring in-depth discussions around the current state of the business, the growth strategy (organic and inorganic), as well as ongoing diversification efforts into building a less cyclical platform. Looking ahead, MTW also looks set to be a key beneficiary of the infrastructure bill-driven crane equipment market recovery, although, in the near term, it will need to navigate through supply chain and material cost headwinds. With MTW on track to achieve double-digit % margins over the medium-term, even a below-par c. 7x EV/EBITDA multiple would imply significant valuation upside from here.

Promising Medium-Term Financial Targets Outweigh Near-Term Headwinds

Disappointingly, MTW noted that the supply chain issues which plagued its FQ3’21 results are continuing into FQ4 ’21 as well. This means the FQ4 ’21 performance will lead to MTW ending the year at the lower end of current guidance on the revenue and EBITDA lines (recall MTW’s full-year revenue and adj EBITDA guidance stand at $1.725-$1.775 billion and $100-$110 million respectively). With no indication on when constraints will ease, however, expect these headwinds to stretch into early-2022 as well. On the bright side, MTW’s price increases throughout the year should cushion any major bottom-line impact – per management, this has helped balance the price/cost discrepancy with benefits to be seen in late-2022.

Manitowoc

Source: Manitowoc Investor Day Presentation Slides

Over the medium-term, MTW has announced a $2.5 billion revenue and $275+ million adjusted EBITDA target, implying a solid 11+% margin. Relative to the guidance for c. $2 billion in fiscal 2022 sales and c. $145 million in adj EBITDA, these targets imply an impressive c. 25% incremental margin as well. While these numbers seem ambitious at first glance, the drivers screen reasonably –$250 million will come from Breakthrough Initiatives (including acquisitions), while the remainder will be derived from market growth and continuing margin expansion from ‘The Manitowoc Way’ under the assumption of a normalized pricing backdrop.

Infrastructure Bill to Catalyze a Crane Equipment Upcycle

Encouragingly, MTW sees the customer sentiment turning increasingly positive – this means that once we move past the ongoing supply chain challenges, there could be some lift in the crane cycle ahead. Furthermore, the latest wave of infrastructure stimulus globally, including the US infrastructure bill and the EU Global Gateway program to invest €300 billion in infrastructure, could be key in driving fleet renewals. The aging fleet should provide an additional tailwind – per management on the webcast, from the 1.8k Rough-Terrain cranes shipped annually during the 2004/2008 cycle, shipments declined to 600/year in 2010/2013 and 500/year in 2017/2019, leaving plenty of renewal opportunity ahead.

“Now just to give you some feel for where we were 10 years ago, I guess it's 2004 to 2008. During that period of time, on average, the industry in North America shipped 1,800 RTs. On our last "mini boom" here in the last couple of years, our average is around 600, and today, we're around 500… You'll find out that a lot of these folks have rental fleets that are now more than 10 years old, which makes sense when you look at the chart.”

Manitowoc

Source: Manitowoc Investor Day Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, expect products such as MTW’s crawler cranes to benefit due to the increased participation in alternative energy applications, including wind, along with general construction and oil and gas. Rough terrain crane shipments could also pick up due to their general-purpose, while boom trucks will play a vital role in the utility space (e.g., for grid upgrades). Additionally, Aspen Equipment, which MTW recently acquired, is a leading upfitter in boom trucks and will equip MTW with a more comprehensive offering as it competes for opportunities with utilities.

Capital Allocation Priorities Focused on Accretive Growth

Over the last year, MTW invested c. $15 million in rental fleet growth and completed two acquisitions for a c. $180 million total consideration. To fund these acquisitions, MTW increased debt by c. $100 million, resulting in incremental interest of $1 million/year, but with the pro forma net leverage at c. 2.2x, I see limited funding risk ahead. And with management also looking to recapitalize its debt in early 2022, considering the favorable interest rate backdrop relative to the current debt coupon rate, MTW should have plenty of balance sheet flexibility. In the meantime, MTW’s priorities will be on investments into areas like the rental fleet (note MTW invested $15 million in its rental fleet for a payback period of 3-5 years in fiscal 2021) as well as domestic and overseas opportunities that will dampen the cyclicality of the business. MTW currently does not plan to pay any dividends, but it does have $10.6 million remaining from the $30 million share repurchase authorization (approved in fiscal 2019) to offset any dilutive impact related to share options.

Manitowoc

Source: Manitowoc Investor Day Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, the investor day event was a positive one, with MTW clearly focused on transitioning into a company that offers solutions and delivers more resilient financial performance through the cycles. Assuming management executes, this should mean a more growth-focused, less cyclical, and higher-margin company going forward. With restructuring efforts also complete and the balance sheet in good shape, MTW is well-positioned to capitalize on the upcoming infrastructure bill-led crane equipment market recovery as well. And while near-term headwinds mean MTW now sees the lower end of 2021 guidance as more likely, the longer-term goals remain intact. As such, I see significant valuation expansion potential ahead as MTW works toward double-digit % margins through the cycle.