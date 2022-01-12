gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

When Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced the intent to take Mobileye public in late 2021, I was confused by the news. It sounded as if Intel was going through a series of divestitures to raise cash for the company's extremely bullish vision to beat out its competitors, TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) by 2025. After all, Intel is massively increasing its CAPEX to build new fabs and research capabilities for next-generation semiconductor production. Thus, I did not have a positive view of this news. However, when the company released more information on Mobileye during the 2022 CES, I was blown away by the ingenuity of the management's decision to bring Mobileye public furthering solidifying my bullish sentiment on Intel. Mobileye's divesture was not simply a move to raise cash for Intel. It may have been one of the reasons, but I truly believe that the massive potential for Mobileye has been overshadowed by Intel prompting the management to bring it public.

Mobileye is a hardware and software company enabling the technology for automobile OEMs to bring ADAS, an advanced driver assistance system, into the market, and the company has a goal of developing ADAS capabilities into full AV, autonomous vehicle, capabilities in the future. In other words, Mobileye provides the backbone of technologies enabling ADAS, which has the potential to enable full self-driving in the near future. For this reason, I am extremely bullish on the future of Mobileye and the immense benefit it will bring to Intel investors.

Current State

Ever since Intel bought Mobileye in 2017, it has been overshadowed by Intel's massive business because it did not contribute enough revenue to be noticed by most investors. However, Mobileye, during this period, continued to innovate reaching for its massive potentials.

First, Mobileye has strengthened and grown a multitude of its customers including Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Zeekr, and more. In fact, Mobileye has over 25 global automakers as its customers with over 300 car models with Mobileye technology making up about 100 million vehicles worldwide. Mobileye is not another company with only a vision without a great report card. Mobileye is already an industry leader in its respective field supplying semiconductors and complementing software to make ADAS and potentially fully autonomous driving necessary. Therefore, as this field grows bigger and more prominent in the automotive industry, Mobileye will be at the center of the movement.

Mobileye's Key Advantage

As Intel puts it, "Mobileye is sitting on a virtual treasure trove of driving data-some 200 petabytes worth." One petabyte equates to 1000 terabytes whereas 1 terabyte equates to 1000 gigabytes making Mobileye one of Amazon (AMZN) Web Service's biggest customers. The sheer amount of data that Mobileye has collected through all of its vehicles running around the world is mind-blowing because having this vast data is crucial to enabling full self-driving. To make AV possible, environments or roads with high traffic will need to be mapped, and all different scenarios that could happen on the road will need to be in the database. Thus, using Mobileye's semiconductor designed for the purpose of interpreting this vast data becomes critical in making an AV. For example, when a car running on a punctured tire is spotted, the car will cross-check this information with the data from the database to identify it and conclude that the car will most likely pose a danger due to slower speed and etc. Thus, the size of the data and the ability to interpret this data makes Mobileye so valuable in the AV industry.

Using this technology, Mobileye's customers are creating their own version of ADAS and AV. Volkswagen is applying Mobileye's mapping data to enhance ADAS safety features globally. For example, according to Intel, Volkswagen vehicles' "lane-keeping assistance will be provided in many areas without visible lane markings." Further, Ford will be using Mobileye's road experience management technology to allow Ford users to operate their vehicles hands-free in some areas without any visible lane markings while keeping track of the drivers' eye movement to make sure they are focusing on the road. These features are all powered by Mobileye, and when the vehicles operate, those data are collected to improve these features allowing even more autonomy in the future. Therefore, the deployment and the technological advancements of Mobileye's service will grow with every car that sells with Mobileye technology in it making growth more exponential over time.

Mobileye also has ongoing full AV projects with Zeekr from China and MoovitAV in Germany. With Zeekr, Mobileye will be building an electric vehicle with level 4 autonomous driving capabilities by 2024 to aim to become the world's first full AV vehicle. Further, with MoovitAV, a commercial driverless ride-hailing service or robotaxis will be available on small scale starting in 2022 setting up a foundation for fully autonomous driving service in the near future. These ambitious plans and goals are the stepping stone for Mobileye to become the key player in the autonomous vehicle market, which is believed to be the end game of the automobile industry.

In both of these use cases for Mobileye, it's made clear that the OEMs do not simply use Mobileye's semiconductor. In fact, these companies or customers use Mobileye's software, vast data, and its semiconductor that makes all of these work. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Mobileye's service is extremely sticky. Volkswagen will most likely not partner with another company in the future to create a whole new ADAS service from scratch making Mobileye's opportunity and value extremely high.

Potential, Financials, and Valuation

Mobileye is expected to go public with a valuation of $50 billion, which seems extremely high for a company that made about $1 billion in revenue in 2020. However, given the growth rate of about 39% year-over-year reported in 2021Q3 combined with the massive potential Mobileye has in the autonomous vehicle industry, going public with $50 billion may work. It is no secret that the autonomous vehicle industry will be massive.

The potentials of Mobileye, in my opinion, is as high as the sky. The company already has major automotive OEMs as its customer, and the stickiness of its business will mean that they will most likely use Mobileye's service to enable full AV. Therefore, if autonomous vehicle technology is enabled in the coming years, the upselling and mass scaling value of Mobileye will be immense because Mobileye will be selling a shovel during a gold rush.

How Will This Help Intel?

Intel is in the early stages of a massive turnaround to regain its throne in the semiconductor fabrication industry. To achieve this, the new CEO Pat Gelsinger has laid out an ambitious roadmap that requires a $100 billion investment. Thus, taking Mobileye out of the shadows and bringing it public can potentially raise much-needed or wanted cash for Intel. Further, because Intel has 100% ownership of Mobileye, the existing Intel investors can gain from the high valuation from simple appreciation while taking part in Mobileye's journey to enable full AV. Intel investors will be getting the traditional Intel and much faster-growing company, which I see as a total win for the shareholders.

Risks

I do not see many risks in Intel's divesture nor do I think a divesture is a bad thing. However, if the market does not value Mobileye in close proximity to $50 billion, then the potential gain Intel could have from the divesture may be minimal. In this case, existing Intel investors may view the divesture as the wrong move by the management to just raise cash. Further, Mobileye's ambitious goals may not reach fruition for the next few years, it has been proven over and over again that autonomous vehicle technology is immensely difficult. Therefore, if the company cannot reach all of its goals on time, the massive valuation may come crumbling down.

Summary

There is not much information about Mobileye yet because the company has not gone public. However, given all the publicly available information, I am bullish on the future of Mobileye and Intel. The divesture will allow the public to realize the value of Mobileye while infusing much-needed cash for Intel's massive and ongoing turnaround story. Therefore, given the market position Mobileye has with the stickiness of its business, I continue to be bullish on Intel and the management's decision to take Mobileye public.