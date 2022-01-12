Short-Terms Charts Are Improving (Technically Speaking For 1/11)

Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

10-year treasury yields are rising:

5-Year Chart of 10-Year CMT FRED

Yields have been trending between ~1.2% and ~1.8% since the Spring of 2021. But yields have moved higher in the last few weeks:

1-Year Chart of 10-Year Yields FRED

The 1-year chart shows that yields are currently at the high-end of the range. They are poised to moved out of their range from the last year.

Here are a few relevant points:

The PCE price index was rising over 4% Y/Y starting in May 2021. Yet the 10-year yield declined from May through August 2021. Yields rose again towards the end of last year, dipped in December, and then started rising recently.

We've known about the causes of inflation for over a year: we've been reading about supply chain issues since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Prices for some markets have been out-of-line for some time as well.

But it's only been recently that we've seen a meaningful spike in yields. This is largely due to the Fed shifting its strategy as documented in the latest Fed Minutes. It is no longer describing inflation as transitory and has accelerated the pace of interest rate hikes (compare the dot plots from December and September).

It's the change in tone regarding that is underlying the change in yields. This morning, Chairman Powell stated (emphasis added):

As always, challenges remain. Both the initial shutdown and the subsequent reopening of the economy were without precedent. The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the ongoing pandemic, giving rise to persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and thus to elevated inflation. We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation. We are strongly committed to achieving our statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability. We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.

While the above statement does not rise to the level of panic, it is clearly one of serious concerns. The markets have clearly picked up on this change in tone and are trading accordingly.

Let's add two more interesting wrinkles to this discussion:

1, 2, 3,4, and 5-year inflation expectations FRED

Only short-term inflation expectations have risen.

30-year yield FRED

The 30-year yield has also been higher.

In other words, the markets still believe inflation is "transitory."

Let's check on the charts.

5-day SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA chart Stockcharts

All of the 50-day charts show a 2-day rally. On three charts (SPY, QQQ, and DIA), prices are centered around the 200-minute EMA, although none of the averages have rallied strongly enough through that level for a convincing break.

30-day SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA charts Stockcharts

On the plus side, the sell-off that started at the beginning of the year appears to be over. Prices have broken through resistance and are heading higher. But the longer-term EMAs (the 50 and 200 minutes EMA in red and magenta, respectively) haven't turned significantly higher.

For me to be more bullish, we need to see the longer-term EMAs edge higher.

Let's see if that happens tomorrow.