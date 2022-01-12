3 Reasons Why It Could Be A Volatile Year For U.S. Treasuries

Summary

United States Treasury check and American flag. Concept of stimulus payment, tax refund. Federal government grants, loans, benefits and assistance

JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

At A Glance

  • Federal funds futures markets suggest there may be several quarter percentage point short-term interest rate increases in 2022
  • The only time the Federal Reserve was both raising rates and shrinking its balance sheet was in 2018, but inflation pressure could create a different environment this year

For the year 2022, a mix of inflation, the possibility of rising short-term rates, and Federal Reserve debates about whether to shrink its balance sheet signals what could be a volatile year for U.S. Treasuries.

The Fed effectively only uses two policy tools: (1) raising or lowering short-term interest rates, and (2) whether to grow or shrink its asset holdings.

Fed Asset Holdings

CME Group Economics

In late 2021, the Fed started to withdraw from asset purchases with the objective of stabilizing the overall size of the Fed's balance sheet by the spring of 2022. After that task is complete, the Fed has said it will consider raising short-term rates toward a more neutral policy stance. Federal funds futures markets suggest that there may be several quarter percentage point short-term interest rate increases during the year.

That leaves open the question of whether the Fed will take a further decision to shrink its asset holdings, by allowing maturing securities to run-off and not be replaced, as well as not re-investing any coupon or interest payments the Fed receives. This question of whether to shrink the Fed's balance sheet is likely to be seriously debated in 2022.

What does this mean for U.S. Treasury yields? The only time the Fed was both raising rates and shrinking its balance sheet was in 2018.

Fed Funds Rate

CME Group Economics

Treasury Yield

CME Group Economics

There was no inflation pressure then, but, as in 2022, Fed was trying to get back to a more neutral policy. U.S. Treasury yields rose during most of the year 2018. This time around, we have inflation pressures, too.

The bottom line: the mix of inflation, the possibility of rising short-term rates, and Fed debating whether to shrink its balance sheet signals what could be a volatile year for U.S. Treasuries.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.
1 Comment
