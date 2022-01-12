designer491/iStock via Getty Images

I have generally been bullish towards Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) bonds since the large selloff we saw during the Covid crash of March 2020 (see 'Inflation-Linked Bonds Offer Great Risk-Reward Trade-Off'). While both long and short-dated TIPS have performed well over this period thanks to the sharp rise in the consumer price index, the long end of the curve has outperformed thanks to strong capital gains. I continue to see the long end outperforming over the long term as the Fed forces real bond yields deeper into negative territory. However, for investors looking for less volatility, the short end of the TIPS curve may also be appealing as an alternative to cash.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) tracks an index of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities with less than 5 years remaining to maturity, and has an average effective maturity of 2.5 years. For VTIP to outperform cash over the coming years, one or two things must happen. Either, real yields must fall deeper into negative territory resulting in capital gains. Or, reported CPI must exceed the current real yield of -2.7%.

Positive Real Returns Are Over, But Outperformance Vs Cash Likely

Since the Covid crash both of these forces have worked in favor of the VTIP. Even as nominal yields have risen, both inflation and inflation expectations have risen must faster. This has allowed the VTIP to post capital gains as well as benefitting from the impact of rising coupon payments resulting from rising actual inflation. These capital gains have allowed VTIP to post positive real returns despite their negative yields.

VTIP Total Return Vs CPI, Rebased

VTIP Has Outperformed Inflation Bloomberg

With the current yield on the VTIP near record lows at -2.7%, positive real returns are highly unlikely. However, outperformance relative to cash is still highly likely in my view. Assuming that real yields themselves remained unchanged, this would require inflation to average 2.7% over the next 2.5 years.

Predicting inflation is notoriously difficult at the best of time but there are currently so many extreme inflationary and deflationary forces in play that it makes it even more tricky. For instance, on the one hand we have continued rapid growth in the money supply and huge fiscal deficits, while on the other we have, in my view at least, the biggest asset bubble that the U.S. economy has ever experienced. On balance, I believe that the risks are weighted to the upside. Money supply growth continues to far outstrip the rate of GDP growth, necessitated by the government's huge fiscal deficit, meaning that even the current elevated inflation rate of 6.8% is being suppressed by declining velocity of money. While this is not to say that I think inflation will continue rising, it highlights the extent to which extremely loose monetary and fiscal policy have created the conditions for a potential inflation problem should public faith in money’s store of value diminish.

An Additional Reason To Favor The VTIP

An additional reason I would recommend VTIP over regular bonds or cash for anyone looking to benefit from a fall in equity prices is that it acts as a hedge against continued increases in stock valuations. Based on recent correlations, if stock valuations were to continue to rise it would likely be because real yields have fallen, which should also see VTIP outperform bonds or cash. While this would also mean that in the event of an equity market crash VTIP would likely underperform, holder would still likely outperform stocks significantly.

VTIP Total Return Vs S&P500

VTIP Positively Correlated With Stocks Bloomberg

Summary

The VTIP has not only kept pace with inflation over the past two years as it is intended to do, it has actually appreciated in real terms thanks to strong capital gains on the back of sharply rising inflation expectations. With real yields now deeply negative, the VTIP should be expected to underperform inflation over the coming years, but is highly likely to outperform cash.