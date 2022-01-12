traveler1116/iStock via Getty Images

The pandemic showed that there is a much better alternative to QE...

The 2010s has been a bad decade for the adherents of hard money doctrines, those that fear inflation is about to accelerate at any time and see bubbles everywhere and blame this on central banks in general, and the Fed in particular as they pursue erroneously loose monetary policy.

They did that with abandon in the decade following the financial crisis, but there wasn't even a peek of inflation, not even towards the end of the decade when unemployment fell well under what economists held as levels at which wages and prices start to rise (the so-called NAIRU, non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) and tariffs on Chinese import could have added another impetus.

But it looks like the 2020s are giving the blame the Fed crowd a new lease of life. This time inflation is taking off, and pretty alarmingly at that, and the hard money people are pointing to the Fed again.

Always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon?

We would be careful invoking doctrines that failed spectacularly for a decade in trying to explain things, let alone making predictions based on them, but that's just us.

What set off the inflation in the 2020s isn't the Fed, the onus is on people who argue this to explain why it didn't in the previous decade. At the minimum, they would have to identify transmission mechanisms in which causality runs from QE to inflation.

That is a lot harder than might seem at first hand as QE actually has remarkably little effect on the real economy. There is a reason why eminent economist Oliver Blanchard has argued that QE works in practice, but not in theory.

The QE money goes mostly into bank reserves and asset prices. The latter create something of a wealth effect, but that's hardly a big driver of the economy.

QE is also liable to depress yields at the long end of the spectrum a little, but with yields already very low and most expenditures rather interest rate inelastic, this isn't producing much traction in the real economy, if at all.

Potentially the strongest transmission mechanism is via the exchange rate, but since just about every major central bank was at it in the 2010s, they canceled each other out with respect to that.

QE still has its uses, in special circumstances when there is financial turmoil, but driving the real economy, and hence inflation, isn't one of them.

What changed?

So if QE didn't produce inflation in the 2010s, what changed? This is simple:

The pandemic

Fiscal policy

The pandemic created all kinds of dislocations, shifts in demand, and supply bottlenecks. Most notably, it shifted demand away from services towards goods (think Peloton bikes, rather than the gym):

Shift in spending from services to goods PIEE

The boost in demand for goods, turbocharged by a highly effective fiscal recovery program was meeting pandemic supply constraints from containers to computer chips and especially labor supply.

There were lots of people who died, lots more who got sick (half of the people who had Covid have some form of long Covid) or had to stay home to look after the kids or a sick relative, and there were also people taking early retirements or quitting rather than face the risk of contagion or having to deal with unruly customers on a regular basis.

Here is Jason Furman from PIE:

The single biggest constraint on the economy in the third quarter appears to have been the inability of supply to adjust as quickly as demand. For example, the number of ships waiting to dock continued to increase over the summer even as container import volumes at the five top ports in the first eight months of 2021 were up 19 percent from 2019. In some cases, there were negative supply shocks, like reductions in microchip and other production due to COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and due to the electricity crisis sweeping Chinese factories. Perhaps the biggest constraint on supply has been workers not returning to the labor force and taking jobs as reservation wages remain highly elevated in the face of record job openings and rapid nominal wage growth. All of these supply constraints should fade eventually but how long they will take to fade is unclear.

Ad-hoc reasoning

Since they cannot really explain why QE didn't cause any inflation in the past decade, hard money people have to resort to ad-hoc reasoning, stuff like:

QE wasn't big enough in the 2010s The 2010s was a deflationary period Demand for services also went up They're lying about supply issues

If you would have argued QE wasn't big enough in the 2010s to the people who wrote the open letter to the Fed in 2010 warning for inflation, they would have laughed you out of the room.

Supposedly the conclusion from the 2010s being a deflationary period (despite all the QE from most Western central banks) is that the 2020s are not. But just calling the 2020s an inflationary period shouldn't impress anyone as an explanation of inflation.

According to one author, service PMIs were rising. This doesn't mean much, they could be rising from the depth of the slump, and we hope he has seen the figure above.

If you take issue with those who blame pandemic-induced supply issues as the main cause for rising inflation and blame inflation on the Fed and fiscal policy creating excess demand. Does the graph below look like excess demand?

Pandemic Demand Crash PIEE

Well yea, there was huge excess demand for goods as we have seen above, but what happened is that supply was also affected, and to ignore this seems sort of silly to us. For starters, the labor supply got a big hit from which it has only recovered about half:

Labor Force Participation Rate FRED

Fiscal over monetary policy

In the wake of the financial crisis, the hard money crowd argued that QE would lead to inflation and fiscal stimulus would lead to unsustainable public finances, a bond market crash, and the US turning into Greece or something to that effect. They were wrong on both counts.

If there is one thing that should be beyond any reasonable doubt it is that at very low-interest rates, fiscal policy is much more powerful than monetary policy and a Keynesian perspective has no problem explaining or even predicting both.

We don't have to go into the finer details involving liquidity traps and fiscal multipliers as we know had a real-life demonstration. The pandemic fiscal stimulus packages were very efficient. This doesn't mean they didn't produce waste, what it does mean is that they quickly turned the economy back up.

The fiscal stimulus in the aftermath of the financial crisis was already a big improvement over 1929 when budget hawks ruled which only changed with the 1933 New Deal:

World Industrial Production Barry Eichengreen

But that initial stimulus turned into austerity and the recovery was the only one where public sector employment actually fell, a fact not widely recognized:

Public Sector Government Jobs Obama Calculated Risk Blog

The pandemic fiscal packages worked even better, there were only two quarters of (deeply) negative growth:

United States GDP Growth Rate Trading Economics

Given how little traction in the real economy QE generates, had we simply used a fraction of the QE money in the 2010s on useful stuff to improve the supply side (R&D, infrastructure, energy transmission, childcare, preschool, etc.) we would have had much more bang for the buck and a better economy to boot.

Where does inflation go?

So have we been lied to by the authorities about the transitory nature of inflation, as one SA author argued? While inflation has indeed risen much faster and more persistently than the authorities would have us believe half a year ago, it wasn't, and probably still isn't, all that unreasonable to think inflation would be transitory:

QE isn't the cause, it's an enabling factor, that should be clear from the 2010s.

What set inflation off were pandemic-related supply disruptions and demand shifts, combined with an effective fiscal policy reaction.

As these last two elements can be deemed one-offs (even if pandemic disruptions are enduring, something that wasn't really expected with the arrival of multiple vaccines), it's not unreasonable to assume inflation will be a temporary phenomenon.

With pandemic fiscal policy relieve a one-off and already mostly gone and pandemic induced supply issues ruled out as a cause of inflation by the author, it seems curious to argue inflation can't be temporary (and brand as liars those who do) as QE didn't produce inflation in the previous decade.

We think the jury is still out but admit it's entirely possible that inflation has reached escape velocity, so even if the original causes disappear it could very well propel forward driven by its own dynamic.

So we do think the Fed needs to tighten policy, because the latter would be unfortunate, preventing an inflationary dynamic to get hold is much cheaper in terms of necessary tightening than combatting one that has already gotten out of the bottle.

Conclusions

The hard money people argued against QE and fiscal stimulus in the aftermath of the financial crisis, going as far as to write an open letter to the Fed in 2010 in which they predicted an inflationary wave which never came, and the austerity they championed dampened the recovery.

Now that inflation has arrived in the 2020s, they're at it again. QE alone didn't cause inflation in the 2010s and there is no reason to assume that has changed in the 2020s, but for two changes, the pandemic disruptions and the fiscal support package.

But since both of these could be assumed temporary, it wasn't unreasonable to assume inflation would also be temporary, even if that might not be the final outcome as the pandemic disruptions have endured (especially in labor supply) and inflation might have reached escape velocity where it is propelled by its own internal dynamics.

The pandemic fiscal support package showed what should have been done in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The hard money models got both fiscal and monetary policy wrong in the 2010s.

Basic Keynesianism has no problems with both, it explains and predicts that monetary policy becomes near powerless and fiscal policy becomes very powerful when rates are close to zero. This basic insight has now again been vindicated by events.