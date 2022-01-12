sl-f/iStock via Getty Images

Updated Thesis

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN), a self-touted "Renewable-Energy-as-a-Service" company is set to deliver stunning returns if the contracts and guidance expectations pan out in 2022. As a refresher for if you did not read my first in-depth article, here, the company began its history as a general electrical and solar contractor, with various applications across New England. Now, the company is pivoting towards a new business model that focuses on earning recurring revenues from their solar applications. As an example, many of their new contracts are for solar EV charging ports, a necessary future-focused form of infrastructure for areas where it would be costly to add chargers. By making charging easier and more accessible for EV owners, there will be further incentive for more EVs on the road, and then, the need for even more charging points continues the loop.

In 2022, we will begin to transition from the development of our platform to its deployment... As we do, we will begin providing guidance on each of these four distinct segments for the first time. While the practice is new for us, the principle is not. We have a 50-year legacy of delivering complex, technologically advanced projects on-time and on budget; we have earned a reputation as a reliable, trusted partner accordingly. We're proud to extend the legacy of serving our customers to our shareholder base. - iSun Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Peck (Press Release).

In 2019, the company came to market in an IPO, and since then the price went up by 500%, and then fell by two-thirds to today. I have come to find that this recent drop has been the result of unfortunate timing in combinations with market factors, rather than poor fundamentals and overvaluation. It is easy to realize this when you consider the current market cap of $60 million, compared to the anticipated $165 million in revenues for FY2022. Today's Price to Sales of 1.45 will likely be 1.5-2.0 times what it is now in just a year or so, if the current guidance plays out. Read on!

Summary of iSun services and applications. https://isunenergy.com/

Image 1: iSun Website. Historically, individual projects such as shown were the norm, however, now the company is broadening to residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale diversification.

Current Revenues May Be Distracting

Q3 saw revenues of $6.7 million, a rise of 34.4% YoY. Net income was a very slight loss, but overall positive cash flows are a good sign. The company seems careful in their growth, and are not letting losses accumulate. However, they have increased leverage in order to pivot towards providing new services. At the current $60 million market cap, this will be hardly a blip on the radar, and this $10 million in new long-term debt will be more helpful than harmful, at this point. Along with revenue growth, net income remains stable at a mild to 0% loss, so it seems the company intends to be net income positive relatively soon compared to other high growth peers. However, all these factors are likely to be the reason why the share price is so low at the moment, as the high growth of the new projects has yet to be seen. Falling revenues from 2019 to 2020, all at less than $30 million for the year, is not a good look if that's all the potential there is. Therefore, I will now discuss what is in store for the company over the next year and more.

Summary of iSun financials. Bloomberg

Image 2: Bloomberg. Various financial metrics. Cash flows are sufficient for long-term growth and debt remains manageable at current profit margins.

Expanding Horizons And Incredible Growth Already In Store

iSun currently has presented guidance for $165 million in revenues for FY 2022. Yes, that is correct, an increase of over 400% from the peak in 2019. This would correspond to a Price to Sales of ~0.4. It seems the news has yet to reach the market, as the share price has continued to fall since the announcement. The company also expects a combined ~21% or more in gross margin across all segments, which is in line or beyond other design and construction firms such as IEA (IEA), or Ameresco (AMRC).

Additionally, the company has begun to split their revenues four ways, across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility applications, and have given concrete details to performance expectations in each (See Image 3 below). This clarity and insight is positive to investors, as they have an easy benchmark to determine the integrity and capability of iSun. While the pressure is there, if the company comes anywhere close to these marks, then investors will be quite happy at these prices.

Guidance https://isunenergy.com/

Image 3: Press Release. Current guidance provided last November.

What If's On Price And Valuation

If we do a little thought experiment and some back-of-the-envelope calculations, it is hard to find an outcome where iSun's share price ends up lower than this if growth jumps 400% or more. First, even if the current valuation falls by half, a 200% increase in share price will be seen within a year or so. Then, if you consider the potential of a 3.0x price per share (low due to industry margins), double the current level, an increase of 800% will be provided to shareholders! Although this can be spread out up to two years, this is one of the most deviated prospects I can find in the market at the moment, and I am continuing to load up on shares! However, growth must be maintained beyond that point for the value to increase to 3.0x. If it were to flatten to less than 20% over the next five years, and net income fails to go meaningfully positive, then an outcome like IEA may be possible (0.13 p/s).

Stock price and valuation history. Macrotrends.net

Image 4: Macrotrends. The price movement, revenue per share, and price to sales of iSun over the past two years.

Conclusion

Before you start loading up as well, be aware that just because the guidance is there that it means it will come to fruition. Microcaps are always volatile, and many factors may contribute towards a rough time. However, current detailed contracts and the sizeable backlog already make the bet worthwhile in my eyes. Additionally, there is a competitive, but rapidly expanding solar development industry that is a necessary part of our future. As such, there is plenty of growth to tap, and iSun's move towards diversified applications, including easy-to-deploy solar-based EV charging ports, and aid the company in the path forward.

Although the current share price seems agnostic to the favorable news, market factors may prevent the shares from rising over the short-term. Rather than timing the bottom, take a few weeks to add shares gradually, you will be happy so be in the ball-park rather than strike out looking. Here's to one of the best renewable energy investments in the market at the moment!

Thanks for reading, and feel free to comment below.