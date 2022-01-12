Benchmark Your Portfolio: You Can't Win 'Em All

IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

No matter how you make your investment decisions, you and you alone are responsible for the results. Even if all you do is invest in securities recommended by an advisor, it is still you who decided to do that. So ultimately, you have no choice but to develop your own methodology.

How do you know when your system is working? Well, you can just look at your account balance, but that can be deceiving. If your REIT collection is up, say, 17% in a year when the average REIT gained 40%, you may be pleased when you look at your balance, but you are actually underperforming the market by quite a margin. Conversely, if your REIT collection is down 7% in a year when the average REIT is down 12%, you may be disappointed when you check your balance, but you are actually outperforming the market.

In fact, the phrase "outperforming the market" implies that you are using the market as a benchmark, to gauge the effectiveness of your investment strategy. The most common benchmarks are stock indices, like the Dow, the S&P, and the Nasdaq. For REIT investors, perhaps the most meaningful and convenient benchmark is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), a professionally managed fund with a cool $91 billion under management.

Every year, I benchmark my portfolio of choices against the VNQ. If I can't beat that ETF by a wide enough margin to justify the time I put into my picks, then why pick individual REITs at all? Why not just invest in the VNQ, and spend the time on other pursuits?

But there are other meaningful benchmarks I can compare my picks to as well. Some of my favorites are professional investors who publish their picks here on Seeking Alpha.

I'm a semi-retired, part-time investor, with 5 years' experience, learning my way in this fascinating thing called The Market. I am investing to leave a legacy for my heirs, so I am seeking to maximize the value of my account, rather than the cash flow from the dividends. When I die (hopefully not real soon), my heirs will not inherit my dividend stream. Instead, my broker will liquidate all the positions, and cut a check for the proceeds. So maximizing the market value of the account is my goal.

This makes me a bit of a contrarian, compared to most other investors who write articles here on Seeking Alpha. Most of them are what I call COWhands (stands for "Cash Only Wanted"), who are willing to forego substantial gains in share price, in order to maximize the dividend stream. When I find one I can't consistently beat for total return, most likely I will just join them. In the meantime, if there are any other Gain-maximizing REIT investors out there, I haven't yet discovered them.

There is an inverse relationship between Gain and Yield in REIT investing. Higher-yielding REITs usually underperform lower-yielding REITS in total return. As Hoya Capital puts it,

Like the sirens from Homer's Odyssey, the allure of high dividend yields has led many REIT investors astray over the past decade. . . Splitting the REIT universe into thirds, our analysis indicates that the highest-yielding REITs have persistently underperformed while the lowest-yielding REITs have delivered outperformance by roughly 3.6% per year over the REIT average.

Hoya Capital

To get higher Yield, you usually have to sacrifice a measure of Gain, and vice versa. If it weren't so, REIT investing would be easy. We would all just choose the REIT with the highest Yield.

But in reality, REITs with superior growth prospects don't have to pay as high a Yield to get investors to buy shares. Those higher Yields are paid by companies with less compelling growth propositions.

Total Return = Yield + Gain

Yield is the dividend amount, divided by the stock price, and Gain is the percent increase (or decrease) in the stock price for the period in question.

Historically, the average annual total return for REITs has been right around 12%. The average Yield usually hovers around 4%, and the average Gain comes in at about 8%.

In a given year, these numbers can vary greatly. For example, the current average REIT Yield is 2.67%, because 2021 was a tremendous year for REIT Gains, which reached 36.59%.

Yield tends to be very predictable. The YAP (Yield At Purchase) tends to be the Yield you get, at least for the first year. After that, the YAE (Yield Actually Experienced, also known as "yield on cost") depends solely on the dividend growth rate, since the purchase price on shares you already bought never changes.

Gain is not as predictable, and there is no limit on how high it can go. The lowest it can go is (-100)%.

Long story short, since the Yield is typically only half the Gain, why not seek to maximize the Gain, especially since the Gain theoretically has no upper limit? That's my strategy in a nutshell.

Let's see how my picks from December of 2020 performed in calendar year 2021.

REIT index benchmarks

I have benchmarked my choices against the VNQ for four straight years. This year for the first time, at the suggestion of a reader, I also benchmarked against the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT ETF (MORT), as well as the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY), to answer the musical questions: What if I had invested in mortgage REITs, or Preferreds, or a High-yield equity REIT ETF instead?

Here are my Top 10 REITs for 2021, as of December 31, 2020, which I previously published back in March:

Company Price 1/1/21 Div. Paid 2021 Div. Yield 2021 Price 1/1/22 Gain 2021 Total Return Innovative Industrial (IIPR) $183.13 $5.72 3.12% $262.91 43.56% 46.69% Rexford Realty (REXR) $49.11 $0.96 1.95% $81.11 65.16% 67.11% Terreno Realty (TRNO) $58.51 $1.26 2.15% $85.29 45.77% 47.92% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) $99.66 $2.52 2.53% $168.36 68.93% 71.46% Summit Industrial (OTC:SMMCF) $10.42 $0.44 4.26% $17.80 70.83% 75.08% Americold Realty (COLD) $37.33 $0.88 2.36% $32.79 (-12.2)% (-9.8)% Medical Prop. (MPW) $21.79 $1.12 5.14% $23.63 8.44% 13.58% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) $714.18 $11.44 1.61% $845.84 18.44% 20.04% Hannon Armstrong (HASI) $63.43 $1.40 2.21% $53.12 (-16.3)% (-14.05)% Sun Communities (SUI) $151.95 $3.32 2.18% $209.97 38.18% 40.37% Average 2.75% 33.09% 35.84%

And here are the results for the four benchmarks named above, compared to mine:

Portfolio Price 1/1/21 Div. Paid 2021 Div. Yield 2021 Price 1/1/22 Gain 2021 Total Return VNQ $84.93 2.70 3.17% $116.01 36.59% 39.77% My Top10 2.75% 33.09% 35.84% KBWY $20.79 1.30 6.24% $25.68 23.52% 29.76% MORT $16.75 1.45 8.80% $17.96 7.22% 16.03% PFF $38.51 1.76 4.56% $39.43 2.39% 6.95%

What I learned

My portfolio outperformed all the other indexes, but this is the first time in 4 years of REIT investing that my picks have failed to outperform the VNQ. I sacrificed 0.43% in Yield, and not only did I not get superior Gain in exchange, I actually got worse Gain, to the tune of 3.50%, for an overall underperformance in Total Return of (- 3.93%). That may not sound like much, but on an investment of just $100,000, that would be a shortfall of $3,930. Not exactly insignificant.

Here is the round-by-round yearly scorecard up to now:

Portfolio Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 Avg. VNQ Yield % 4.25 3.65 3.59 3.17 3.67 Gain % (-10.13) 24.43 (- 8.47) 36.59 12.57 Total Return % ( -5.88) 28.08 (- 4.88) 39.77 16.24 My Top 10 Yield % 3.73 4.78 3.70 2.75 3.74 Gain % ( - 6.13) 43.63 17.98 33.09 22.14 Total Return % (- 2.40) 48.41 21.67 35.84 25.88

So cumulatively, my picks have outperformed the VNQ by about 9.5% per annum over 4 years. If I can keep up that pace, I would be roughly doubling the VNQ in 4 more years (by the rule of 72).

You can find further details of the benchmark studies for 2019 and 2020 in a previous article and a previous blog post.

Of course, it feels good to outperform, and it feels bad to underperform, but the important thing in benchmarking is not how I feel afterwards, but what I learned, to make better decisions in the future. Here are my takeaways:

1. Sector selection really is that important

Seminal research by Hoya Capital indicates that the most important factor determining success as a REIT investor is sector selection.

...property sector selection is the single most important determinant of performance in real estate investing. Over the last decade, the average year saw a 40% average spread between the best and worst-performing real estate sectors.

2021 was an unusual year, because the re-opening of the economy in March released a lot of pent-up demand. So it was fairly predictable that Malls and Shopping Centers would do well, yet I had no exposure to either of those sectors in my Top 10 for 2021.

There was an unforeseen housing shortage in 2021 also, boosting the Self-Storage, Apartment, Single Family Rental, and Manufactured Housing sectors, but I had no exposure to those either, except for Sun Communities.

The one outperforming sector I held was industrials. I was overweight in those companies (PLD, REXR, TRNO, and SMMCF), and they performed admirably.

But I also had exposure to Medical REITs (the worst-performing of all the REIT sectors, thanks to 2 new waves of COVID variants), and Data Centers (which underperformed amid a rash of mergers and acquisitions, as the survivors scrambled for improved pricing power).

So now that I have learned this lesson, I will devote an article to sector selection for 2022 in the next week or so.

2. One or two bad picks can really make a difference

I made two dramatically bad picks this year: Americold Realty (COLD) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong, as it turns out, performs far more like a solar energy stock than a REIT. Check out the chart below, which compares HASI with the VNQ and the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN). Note how the HASI line moves in parallel with the TAN, with far less correlation to the VNQ.

HASI versus TAN and VNQ YCharts

Solar energy had a great year in 2020, but a year of readjustment in 2021, as the TAN lost 25% while the average equity REIT was gaining 40%. So HASI was a dramatically bad pick for 2021.

Americold underperformed due to labor shortage issues, as detailed in an analysis by Colorado Wealth Management. (Raise your hand if you saw a labor shortage coming a year ago, and tell us in the comments section, how you knew.)

Benchmark studies in progress

I mentioned before that I like to benchmark my picks against Seeking Alpha authors' recommendations. I will be reporting in the coming month or so, on 5 studies I set up in 2021, comparing my picks to:

Brad Thomas' 3 Ultra Swans for 2021,

Brad Kenagy's Top 10 REITs for 2021,

Brad Thomas' Top 10 Growth REITs for 2021

Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings Top 10 for 2021, and

Seeking Alpha Wall Street Ratings Top 10 for 2021

Picking REITs that will outperform in 2022

I recently published a list of 16 REITs likely to outperform in 2022. I have not yet factored in sector selection, nor Q4 results, so I am going to study a while longer before finally naming my top 16 for the next 12 months.

For 2022, in addition to the VNQ, I will also benchmark against the Cohen and Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), which had a phenomenal year in 2022, yielding 5.28% and still gaining a stunning 46.9%. That's a total return of 52.18%! In addition to the overall RQI, I am also benchmarking against the top 10 holdings of the RQI, and Brad Thomas' Top 12 REITs for 2022.