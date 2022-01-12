real444/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The past 18 months have been very tumultuous for Chinese equities. It all started with Beijing's crackdown on technology companies and more specifically on Alibaba (BABA) back in late 2020. The crackdown has been followed by new antitrust regulations and a data security overhaul targeting the country's biggest tech players. As a result of the new regulation, companies like BABA struggled to achieve historical revenue growth levels, which negatively impacted the stock price of many Chinese equities. In recent months, the Chinese real estate crisis added another layer of complexity for foreign investors and highlighted how fragile the local real estate market is and how dependent the Chinese economy is on this particular market.

Despite all the bad news, China's long-term economic prospects are appealing. According to JP Morgan, Chinese equities are expected to post solid earnings in 2022, with growth rates much higher than in the US or Europe. Moreover, equity valuations in China are below the 25-year average at the moment, and certainly much lower than in the US and in Europe.

JPMorgan Asset Management - Guide to the Markets 1Q 2022

On top of that, China is expected to be one of the biggest contributors to middle-class growth during this decade. It is expected that 453 million Chinese will enter the middle class by 2030.

JPMorgan Asset Management - Guide to the Markets 1Q 2022

Even if there are some signs that the Chinese economy is slowing down in the short term, I am confident that China will grow at a faster rate than the US in the long term. In this article, I will be taking a look at the Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) which provides exposure to a basket of Chinese equities listed in the US.

Strategy Details

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF tracks the performance of the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index. The Index is composed of US exchange-listed companies that are headquartered or incorporated in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2021, the Underlying Index was comprised of 98 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $93.1 million to $614.8 billion.

Portfolio Composition

From the sector allocation chart below, we can see the index places a high weight on the Consumer Discretionary Sector (representing around 49.22 % of the index) followed by Communication Services (accounting for 27.93% of the index) and Information Technology (representing around 7.28% of the fund). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of approximately 84.43%. Given the very high concentration in consumer discretionary, I think it is fair to say that you should expect this ETF to be very volatile and very sensible to economic cycles.

Invesco

In terms of geographical allocation, Hong Kong-headquartered businesses account for 59.43% of the fund whereas mainland China companies account for 35.59%.

ETF.com

The fund is currently invested in 93 different stocks. The top ten holdings represent 62.29% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 10%. All in all, I would say that PGJ is pretty well-diversified.

Invesco

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the valuation of the portfolio. According to Invesco, the fund currently trades at an average price-to-book ratio of 2.44 and at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The average issuer market capitalization is $55.9 billion. I generally consider a company trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 20 to be richly valued.

That said, some constituents are undervalued in my opinion. BABA seems to be cheap on every metric. The stock is trading at ~15x forward earnings. If we assume a 20% revenue growth rate going forward, the stock is trading at a PEG ratio of 0.75. Another undervalued name is Baidu Inc. (BIDU), trading at ~16x forward earnings. The stock has a large market share in internet search in mainland China and has recently rolled out its robotaxi service in a few Chinese cities. I am surprised to see that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is the largest Chinese company by market capitalization, is not part of this ETF. All in all, I think you would be better off picking the cheapest high-quality Chinese stocks rather than purchasing PGJ.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

PGJ has a distribution rate of 0.23%. Given the low dividend yield, this ETF is not suitable for the dividend investor. I have compared below the price performance of PGJ against the price performance of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) over a 5-year period to assess which one was a better investment. Over the five-year period, PGJ failed to beat both strategies, although it is important to note that up until the 2020 tech crackdown, PGJ was outperforming both the SPY and VT. All in all, PGJ delivered disappointing results for long-term investors that purchased this ETF five years ago. To put it into perspective, a $100 investment in PGJ five years ago would now be worth $119.86. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 3.7% which is a mediocre return, to say the least.

Refinitiv Eikon

The result doesn't change much from a 10-year perspective. SPY and VT came once again on top, although both strategies had a hard time keeping up with PGJ until late 2020. It is interesting to see that it is not the first time PGJ has performed so poorly compared to other indices. If we go back to late 2018, we can see that PGJ turned once again from being an outperformer into an underperformer.

Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

Investing in China comes with major risks. China is known to be a market where "common prosperity" comes before shareholder returns and where many firms have defrauded international investors over the past decade by cooking their books. That said, the economic outlook looks better in China than in developed economies at the moment. Moreover, valuations in China are now below the 25-year average which provides a good buying opportunity in some high-quality names that have good growth prospects. I'm personally not bullish on PGJ, but I'm bullish on a few individual stocks such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu.