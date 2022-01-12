Fed Buys More TIPS Than Treasury Issues

Summary

  • When many economists advocated for the creation of inflation-protected Treasury bonds, it was for two reasons.
  • The breakeven rate is up, but not as much as you might think after a year where inflation was more than 6%.
  • The bond market has never been a reliable indicator of future inflation, but it is even less meaningful today.

Stack of documents Treasury Inflation Protected Securities TIPS.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

By Allison Schrager

When many economists advocated for the creation of inflation-protected Treasury bonds (TIPS), it was for two reasons. It offered inflation protection and because it was traded there would be a market price for inflation protection. This would offer policymakers and investors an indication of expected inflation, the difference between nominal and real bonds (the breakeven rate), and how much the market is worried about inflation. Both indicators are useful for setting monetary policy.

The breakeven rate is up, but not as much as you might think after a year where inflation was more than 6%. Some commentators point to the bond market as evidence that we needn't worry about inflation. But economists never expected that the biggest buyer of TIPS would be the Fed. According to calculations by Jim Bianco at Bianco Research, the Fed now owns 25% of the TIPS market and bought more TIPS in the last 2 years than the Treasury issued. The bond market has never been a reliable indicator of future inflation, but it is even less meaningful today.

Fed TIPS Treasury

Jim Bianco, Bianco Research Original Post

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

e21 profile picture
e21
218 Followers
e21: Economic Policies for the 21st Century is a Washington-based center of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Manhattan Institute dedicated to economic research and innovative public policies for the 21st century. Drawing on the expertise of practitioners, policymakers, and academics, we aim to advance free enterprise, fiscal discipline, economic growth, and the rule of law.
