Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: January 13-26, 2022

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Years Price (7.Jan) Forward Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 01/13 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 01/12) AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 10 $136.97 4.12% 17.9% 1.41 02/15 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 9 $135.70 1.39% 11.6% 0.47 02/15 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 17 $136.15 1.65% 12.3% 0.56 01/25 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 9 $50.51 3.17% 12.0% 0.4 01/31 City Holding Company (CHCO) 11 $84.89 2.83% 6.3% 0.6 01/31 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 5 $102.20 2.94% 19.2% 0.75 01/28 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 30 $211.58 2.25% 9.5% 1.19 02/04 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 13 $226.16 0.96% 9.6% 0.54 01/28 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 15 $220.59 0.75% 3.8% 0.415 01/31 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 12 $213.58 2.04% 4.6% 1.088 01/31 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 30 $79.01 2.20% 11.2% 0.435 01/31 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 22 $28.50 3.93% 4.7% 0.28 02/01 Bank OZK (OZK) 26 $50.38 2.38% 12.5% 0.3 01/21 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 48 $93.27 1.72% 6.5% 0.4 01/31 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 12 $30.87 2.98% 13.8% 0.23 01/31 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 13 $246.82 1.26% 11.0% 0.78 01/31 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 9 $301.95 2.58% 16.2% 1.95 01/31 Watsco, Inc. (WSO.B) 9 $314.00 2.48% 16.2% 1.95 01/31 Ex-Div Date: 01/14 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 01/13) Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 8 $157.46 0.46% 9.2% 0.18 02/01 Graco Inc. (GGG) 24 $76.23 1.10% 11.3% 0.21 02/02 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $16.12 1.83% 11.1% 0.025 01/31 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 56 $49.69 2.09% 11.1% 0.26 02/15 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 12 $223.84 2.23% 17.8% 1.25 02/05 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 22 $22.41 3.48% 6.5% 0.195 02/01 Ex-Div Date: 01/18 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 01/17) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 11 $157.88 1.57% 8.9% 0.62 02/02 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 60 $249.50 1.28% 17.3% 0.8 02/02 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 29 $399.49 0.18% 7.1% 0.18 02/02 Ex-Div Date: 01/19 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 01/18) Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 28 $219.95 2.02% 6.8% 1.11 02/18 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9 $212.80 0.61% 21.4% 0.325 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 01/20 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 01/19) Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 16 $153.44 1.85% 10.6% 0.71 02/25 Ex-Div Date: 01/25 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 01/24) The Clorox Company (CLX) 45 $179.57 2.58% 7.7% 1.16 02/11 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 6 $114.39 3.05% 7.2% 1.2 02/24 VSE Corporation (VSEC) 8 $57.49 0.70% 9.4% 0.1 02/09 Ex-Div Date: 01/26 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 01/25) The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) 7 $40.82 2.65% 5.7% 0.27 02/17

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen for the highest-quality candidates. This week, six stocks have quality scores of 22 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. One stock is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (LOW) and three stocks are trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range (ABT, GD, and HRL).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Five stocks have 3-year TTRs above 10% and four of those have 1-year TTRs that exceed their 3-year TTRs (ABT, GD, LOW, and RY). Additionally, HRL has a stronger recent performance, but not a double-digit percentage 3-year TTR.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

RY is the only candidate that yields more than 2.5%, whereas three candidates have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (ABT, HRL, and LOW).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't focused on Dividend Aristocrat ABT recently, so let's do that now!

Abbott Laboratories discover, develop, manufacture, and sell health care products worldwide. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems. The company operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products; Diagnostic Products; Nutritional Products; and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products. ABT was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

ABT is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

The stock yields 1.39% at $135.70 per share and has a strong 5-year DGR of 11.6%. Over the past 10 years, ABT underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Abbott Laboratories Vs. SPY Portfolio Insight

ABT delivered total returns of 200% versus SPY's 341%, a margin of 0.59-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, ABT also underperformed SPY, in this case by a margin of 0.58-to-1. ABT's total returns over this period were 291% versus SPY's 500%.

Here is a chart showing ABT's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

ABT Dividend Growth Portfolio Insight

Abbott Laboratories reduced its dividend after spinning off its branded biopharmaceutical operations into AbbVie (ABBV) on 2 January 2013, though AbbVie made up the difference so that shareholders continued to receive higher dividends every year since the spin-off.

ABT's dividend growth is growing nicely and the growth is accelerating! Likewise, the company's EPS is growing rapidly:

ABT Earnings Per Share Portfolio Insight

ABT's payout ratio of 34% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends

The dividend is considered Safe and the company has ample room to increase its dividend for years to come!

Let's now consider ABT's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.88) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.70%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $111 based on ABT's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $104, CFRA's FV is $117, Simply Wall St's FV is 126, and Finbox.com's FV is $155.

My own FV estimate of ABT is $123.

The average of the six value estimates is $123, which happens to match my FV estimate. Given the stock's current share price of $135.70, it would appear that ABT is trading at a premium valuation of about 10% above fair value.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering ABT:

Conclusion: ABT is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading about 10% above fair value. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation relative to my fair value estimate. This puts my Buy Below price at is $123 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $111 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending ABT or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.