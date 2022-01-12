Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) has been a name I have followed since its public offering in October 2020. Believing in the long-term secular growth play called solar, troubles arrived soon.

In the spring of 2021, it became apparent that the company was completely mismanaging logistics issues as well as steel price input inflation, putting the company into a dicey position as it still had some net debt following the offering. The company took measures and attracted capital over the past summer. This resulted in a recovery in the share price. These green shoots are neutralized by a weaker guidance and an oddly timed deal. I have real doubts here.

Former take

My first take on Array was October 2020 when the business went public. As a provider of so-called solid base for solar energy, the main product exists of ground-mounted systems with integrated steel support which allows for rotation of the panels to keep track of the direction of the sun.

This should result in 25% more energy production compared to fixed ground-mounted panels, while of course it adds some costs to the system as well The company went public at $22 per share, resulting in a $3.2 billion enterprise valuation at that level.

That valuation was based on a business which generated $83 million in operating earnings of $648 million in sales in 2019. Furthermore, momentum was very strong in the first half of 2020 with sales up 145% to $552 million, and operating profits were at $103 million for the six-month period.

If I annualise these results, earnings power was seen around $1.20 per share, which based on an opening day price of $32 looked perhaps defendable given the rapid growth. On the other hand, I was shocked to see 20% operating margins given the large composition of lower value-added steel components of its systems. Another driver was that of a potential end to cheap interest rates, as well as changes in subsidy regimes with ITC programs being cut down.

Momentum followed soon as shares hit the $50 mark at the start of 2021, yet the fourth quarter results already indicated weakness. Revenues fell 20% to $180 million, as adjusted profits fell from $35 million to $10 million, meaning that the annualised earnings power evaporated to just $0.30 per share. Despite a softer quarter, the company guided for 2021 sales at just over a billion, EBITDA of $172 million and earnings of $0.87 per share.

The problem was that the first quarter results revealed that this was no longer attainable. While the first quarter results were still solid enough, higher logistics costs and rising steel costs have cast a real shadow on the business, as the company withdrew the guidance. On the back of that situation, I decided to initiate a small position at $13 per share, hoping for a rebound, as I was still quite uncertain about the investment case. With large uncertainties, real execution was required by management.

What Happened?

Since the bombshell report in May, the company has been making some progress. In July, it hired a supply chain veteran from Honeywell (HON), an appointment well received by the market. In August, the company obtained a huge $500 million capital commitment from Blackstone, albeit not at very favorable terms.

The company posted second quarter results in August with revenues of $203 million nearly doubling from the year before as the company posted a second quarter operating profit of near $6 million, somewhat comfortable results given the outlook from May.

In November, shares rallied to the mid-twenties as the company made a very surprising move, at least to me. The company reached a deal to acquire STI Norland, a Spanish solar tracker manufacturer which generated EUR 200 million in revenues and EUR 43 million in EBITDA in 2020. The deal is valued at EUR 570 million, a 2.8 times sales multiple and 13 times EBITDA multiple. This deal coincided with the third quarter earnings report which was soft with quarterly sales coming in at $192 million as operating losses of $16 million were reported.

With 130 million shares trading at $25 at the time, equity of Array was still valued at $3.2 billion, a number which increases to $3.4 billion if we include net debt, and that is before the preferred stock investment by Blackstone. With revenues trending at around $800 million per annum, valuations were quite demanding as EBITDA only totaled $50 million in the first three quarters of the year, while being highly adjusted. Just ahead of the report, I cut out of my position around the $20 mark already, as the recovery was solid, but I feared that it was not backed up by real results.

This and a guidance calling for full year revenues to come in at the lower end of the range, a CEO turnover and reversal in segment meant that shares fell back all the way to $14 here, basically the lows since the offering.

Looking at the situation here, I am not convinced that additional dealmaking is the way to go as the underlying business is still not making any money, while expensive and dilutive financing has been attracted to pay for a relatively fair acquisition, at a time when the business is in turmoil.

Concluding Thoughts

Having made a nice round-trip, on albeit a modest position, I do not automatically see appeal here as shares are retesting the lows. While the core business seems to have stabilized a bit, it is still posting modest losses as I am actually not that upbeat about making a big European deal. Under normal conditions such an acquisition looks fair, but in the midst of turmoil, and paid for by expensive Blackstone capital, I am leaning cautious here.

For now, I look for more clarity before perhaps adding this tracker to the portfolio.