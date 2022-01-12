FPL: A Conservative MLP/Midstream CEF At A -10.17% Discount, 7.60% Distribution Yield
Summary
- FPL was the highest-scoring DxYxZ fund in the High-High-Low report.
- It is a relatively conservative MLP/midstream CEF with an above-average track record.
- It sports a discount of -10.17% and a distribution yield of 7.60%.
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 3, 2022 with certain numbers updated. Note that at the time of original publication, FPL had a 1-year z-score of -0.7 which qualified it for the "High-High-Low" Report. It had a discount of -12.52% and a yield of 8.15% at that time.
In this month's "High-High-Low" CEF report as well, the top-scoring DxYxZ fund is First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), which exhibits a discount of -10.17%, a 1-year z-score of +0.4 and a market yield of 7.60% (NAV yield 6.83%) which was 177% covered (data as of January 11, 2022).
FPL is an MLP/midstream fund that we own in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. As a result, its earnings at a fund level might fluctuate even more than a typical equity fund. This is because MLP funds with more than 25% of their allocation in CEFs have to be structured as C-corps rather than RICs, and as a consequence they pay taxes at the fund level. So in 2020 where the MLP sector tanked, FPL could presumably realize significant losses on their investments causing their earnings/share to dip. Then, the fund's earnings recovered strongly in 2021 as their underlying investments appreciated in value. Hence, the 177% coverage currently sported by FPL this year is high, but we wouldn't expect this stay at this level year after year.
FPL, along with First Trust's other two MLP/midstream funds, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) and First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN), are considered to be the "gold standard" for conservative management in the MLP sector. This is due to their (1) lower use of leverage (20.63% per First Trust), (2) use of a call option strategy, and (3) overweight in "blue-chip" MLPs such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). As a result, it navigated the 2020 crash better than the average MLP CEF, and is even about even with the benchmark ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the past three years, despite using leverage. The flip side of this though is that being a more defensive fund, FPL will lag other MLP CEFs in a bullish environment. But over the entire bull/bear cycle it has performed admirably, especially considering how many other MLP CEFs have been merged/liquidated out of existence due to the 2020 crash. Over the past five years, FPL ranks 5th out of 18 funds per CEFdata, but keep in mind that this is out of the 18 surviving funds only. And among the four funds ahead of FPL, two are First Trust's other CEFs, FEI and FEN.
The top holdings of FPL are here:
The subsector distribution is here:
I consider FPL, FEI and FEN to be nearly interchangeable as they are run by the same manager and have similar portfolios, although there have been slight performance differences over the past three years with FPL being the weakest fund of the three. But I would still favor FPL's -10.17% discount over FEI (-7.78% discount) and FEN (+6.98% premium right now).
We can also see that FEI and FEN are both historically on the expensive side, relative to FPL:
We have swapped successfully between the First Trust MLP CEFs in the past, with the last swap over a year ago, in October 2020 gaining +7% of "free shares" of FPL in four months. Unfortunately, FPL has stubbornly remained the cheapest out of the three CEFs since then, preventing us from executing the swap back to FEI.
The entire sector also remains fairly cheap despite resilient cash flows and ability to depend on self-funding (as opposed to relying on equity and debt raises in years past). We can see from Global X's MLP Monthly that MLPs remain the highest yielding subsector out of popular yield instruments, and their EV/EBIDTA ratios remain depressed vs. REITs and utilities which have risen gradually over the past several years. So I'm also bullish on the MLP/midstream sector overall, even after its strong performance in 2021 which Nick covered for us here: Closed-End Funds: A Look At 2021, And Looking Forward To 2022
I consider FPL to be a strong choice for the relatively conservative MLP/midstream investor, given FPL's (relatively) strong track record, conservative strategy and blue-chip MLP holdings.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.